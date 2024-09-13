Summary

The Toyota Prius is a medium-sized saloon, famous for being the original hybrid car, with the original model first launched back in 1997 in Japan. This is the fifth-generation model, which is a plug-in hybrid and became available to order in the UK in Spring 2024.

Building on the previous Prius generation that became a popular fixture at taxi ranks across the UK, the British motoring media agree that this next-generation model is a definite improvement over its predecessor, Autocar’s Matt Prior asserting that this new Prius is “too good just for taxis.”

Lawrence Cheung of What Car? concludes that this plug-in hybrid is “far more appealing than ever before” and that it is “quieter and rides more comfortably than a Volkswagen Golf eHybrid”, while Parker’s Keith Adams adds that the car “looks great inside and out, is devilishly efficient and even reasonably quick.”

“Shame there’s not much room in the back seats”, the Carwow team says, one of a few outlets that point out that rivals offer more rear headroom and boot space. Reviewers also note that, while the Prius can provide up to 44 miles of electric-only driving, other plug-in hybrid competitors offer a longer range on a single charge.

While there are reviews already published on the new Toyota Prius, we currently don’t have any emissions, reliability or running cost data for the model. Once we have the full picture, we will give the Prius an Expert Rating score. Check back again soon!

Prius highlights Efficient plug-in hybrid powertrain

Quiet and comfortable driving experience

Polished, user-friendly interior Prius lowlights Restricted rear headroom

Rivals offer a longer electric-only range

Not many model options to choose from

Key specifications

Body style: Mid-size saloon

Engines: plug-in hybrid

Price: From £37,315 on-road Launched: Spring 2024

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Image gallery

Media reviews

Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Toyota Prius continues to offer incredible efficiency, now combined with desirable looks. Having lost its taxi-rank crown to the Toyota Corolla, the Prius has a new-found position as a retail sales competitor, and in this respect the poor boot space might become an issue.”

Author: Alastair Crooks

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Latest version has a dynamism and sleekness like no Prius before it. Too good just for taxis.”

Author: Matt Prior

Read review Car + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“It looks great inside and out, is good to drive, devilishly efficient and even reasonably quick. These are qualities not normally associated with the Prius, and mark a welcome change in direction for this popular family car.”

Author: Keith Adams

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: Range overview

“Super-efficient hybrid with rock-bottom running cost potential – shame there’s not much room in the back seats.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The fifth-generation Prius Plug In might not be as practical as its predecessor, or more accommodating rivals, such as the Skoda Octavia, but we’re happy to trade a bit of space for some genuine desirability. More importantly, it offers an interesting choice in a family car market that’s reliable, dependable and available with up to 10 years of warranty cover.”

Author: Keith Adams

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Toyota Prius is far more appealing than ever before and this latest version is easily the best generation we’ve tested. It’s quieter and rides more comfortably than a VW Golf eHybrid, plus it remains fuel-efficient even with a depleted battery.”

Author: Lawrence Cheung

Read review Which? + Model reviewed: Range overview

“The latest Toyota Prius succeeds in shaking its somewhat dowdy image of old with an attractively styled car that performs every bit as well as it looks. Efficiency is a strong suit, as is safety. For such a large car, practicality could be better and there are some awkward controls, but overall, this is an excellent choice.”

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of September 2024, the fifth-generation Toyota Prius has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of September 2024, the Toyota Prius has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of September 2024, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Toyota Prius to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Prius, we’ll publish the results here.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

No data yet

As of September 2024, we don’t have independently verified data available for the Toyota Prius. Check back again soon.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Toyota Prius Plug-in

As of September 2024, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Prius. However, this information is updated very regularly so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Toyota dealer.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Toyota Prius has received.

2024 Red Dot Design Award

Top Gear Awards – Best Plug-in Hybrid

