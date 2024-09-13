fbpx
Toyota Prius

Toyota Prius (2024 onwards) – Expert Rating

Expert Rating

New car score:

-

This model is not yet available in the UK so we don't have a full Expert Rating report card. Check back soon.

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

-

Safety Rating:

-

Eco Rating:

-

Reliability Rating:

-

Running Costs:

-

Summary

The Toyota Prius is a medium-sized saloon, famous for being the original hybrid car, with the original model first launched back in 1997 in Japan. This is the fifth-generation model, which is a plug-in hybrid and became available to order in the UK in Spring 2024.

Building on the previous Prius generation that became a popular fixture at taxi ranks across the UK, the British motoring media agree that this next-generation model is a definite improvement over its predecessor, Autocar’s Matt Prior asserting that this new Prius is “too good just for taxis.”

Lawrence Cheung of What Car? concludes that this plug-in hybrid is “far more appealing than ever before” and that it is “quieter and rides more comfortably than a Volkswagen Golf eHybrid”, while Parker’s Keith Adams adds that the car “looks great inside and out, is devilishly efficient and even reasonably quick.”

“Shame there’s not much room in the back seats”, the Carwow team says, one of a few outlets that point out that rivals offer more rear headroom and boot space. Reviewers also note that, while the Prius can provide up to 44 miles of electric-only driving, other plug-in hybrid competitors offer a longer range on a single charge.

While there are reviews already published on the new Toyota Prius, we currently don’t have any emissions, reliability or running cost data for the model. Once we have the full picture, we will give the Prius an Expert Rating score. Check back again soon!

Prius highlights

  • Efficient plug-in hybrid powertrain
  • Quiet and comfortable driving experience
  • Polished, user-friendly interior

Prius lowlights

  • Restricted rear headroom
  • Rivals offer a longer electric-only range
  • Not many model options to choose from

Key specifications

Body style: Mid-size saloon
Engines: plug-in hybrid
Price: From £37,315 on-road

Launched: Spring 2024
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

Toyota Prius Plug-in (2024) front view | Expert Rating
Toyota Prius Plug-in (2024) rear view | Expert Rating
Toyota Prius Plug-in (2024) interior view | Expert Rating

Media reviews

Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express

+

Autocar

+

Car

+

Carwow

+

Parkers

+

What Car?

+

Which?

+

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of September 2024, the fifth-generation Toyota Prius has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of September 2024, the Toyota Prius has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of September 2024, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Toyota Prius to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops. 

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Prius, we’ll publish the results here.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

No data yet

As of September 2024, we don’t have independently verified data available for the Toyota Prius. Check back again soon.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Toyota Prius Plug-in

As of September 2024, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Prius. However, this information is updated very regularly so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Toyota dealer.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Toyota Prius has received.

2024

  • Red Dot Design Award
  • Top Gear Awards – Best Plug-in Hybrid

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Toyota Prius, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

Alfa Romeo Giulietta | BMW 3 Series | Citroën C4 | Citroën C4 Cactus | Fiat Tipo | Ford Focus | Honda CivicHyundai i30 | Kia Ceed | Mazda 3 | Mercedes-Benz C-ClassMini Countryman | Peugeot 308 | SEAT Leon | Skoda Scala | Skoda Octavia | Toyota Corolla | Vauxhall Astra | Volkswagen Golf

More news, reviews and information about the Toyota Prius Plug-in at The Car Expert

Everything you need to know about Toyota

Everything you need to know about Toyota

Toyota Prius Plug-in (2017 to 2022)

Toyota Prius Plug-in (2017 to 2022)

Toyota Prius (2016 to 2022)

Toyota Prius (2016 to 2022)

Toyota Prius returning to UK this Spring

Toyota Prius returning to UK this Spring

Toyota unveils brand-new Prius

Toyota unveils brand-new Prius

The ten safest new cars of 2017 revealed

The ten safest new cars of 2017 revealed

Crash testers name their best-performing cars of 2016

Crash testers name their best-performing cars of 2016

The ten fastest-selling used cars of 2021

The ten fastest-selling used cars of 2021

Five-star Prius pioneers new safety test

Five-star Prius pioneers new safety test

Toyota Prius updated with new all-wheel-drive system

Toyota Prius updated with new all-wheel-drive system

Toyota updates Prius for 2018

Toyota updates Prius for 2018

Toyota boosts its scrappage scheme offer

Toyota boosts its scrappage scheme offer

This page last updated:

This page contains links to some of our commercial partners. If you click on any of those links, we may receive a commission.

The fifth-generation Toyota Prius is both efficient and enjoyable on the road, but rivals have more headroom in the back.Toyota Prius
