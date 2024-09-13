Summary
The Toyota Prius is a medium-sized saloon, famous for being the original hybrid car, with the original model first launched back in 1997 in Japan. This is the fifth-generation model, which is a plug-in hybrid and became available to order in the UK in Spring 2024.
Building on the previous Prius generation that became a popular fixture at taxi ranks across the UK, the British motoring media agree that this next-generation model is a definite improvement over its predecessor, Autocar’s Matt Prior asserting that this new Prius is “too good just for taxis.”
Lawrence Cheung of What Car? concludes that this plug-in hybrid is “far more appealing than ever before” and that it is “quieter and rides more comfortably than a Volkswagen Golf eHybrid”, while Parker’s Keith Adams adds that the car “looks great inside and out, is devilishly efficient and even reasonably quick.”
“Shame there’s not much room in the back seats”, the Carwow team says, one of a few outlets that point out that rivals offer more rear headroom and boot space. Reviewers also note that, while the Prius can provide up to 44 miles of electric-only driving, other plug-in hybrid competitors offer a longer range on a single charge.
While there are reviews already published on the new Toyota Prius, we currently don’t have any emissions, reliability or running cost data for the model. Once we have the full picture, we will give the Prius an Expert Rating score. Check back again soon!
Prius highlights
- Efficient plug-in hybrid powertrain
- Quiet and comfortable driving experience
- Polished, user-friendly interior
Prius lowlights
- Restricted rear headroom
- Rivals offer a longer electric-only range
- Not many model options to choose from
Key specifications
Body style: Mid-size saloon
Engines: plug-in hybrid
Price: From £37,315 on-road
Launched: Spring 2024
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA
Image gallery
Media reviews
Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.
Auto Express
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“The Toyota Prius continues to offer incredible efficiency, now combined with desirable looks. Having lost its taxi-rank crown to the Toyota Corolla, the Prius has a new-found position as a retail sales competitor, and in this respect the poor boot space might become an issue.”
Author: Alastair Crooks
Read review
Autocar
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“Latest version has a dynamism and sleekness like no Prius before it. Too good just for taxis.”
Author: Matt Prior
Read review
Car
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“It looks great inside and out, is good to drive, devilishly efficient and even reasonably quick. These are qualities not normally associated with the Prius, and mark a welcome change in direction for this popular family car.”
Author: Keith Adams
Read review
Carwow
Model reviewed: Range overview
“Super-efficient hybrid with rock-bottom running cost potential – shame there’s not much room in the back seats.”
Read review
Parkers
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“The fifth-generation Prius Plug In might not be as practical as its predecessor, or more accommodating rivals, such as the Skoda Octavia, but we’re happy to trade a bit of space for some genuine desirability. More importantly, it offers an interesting choice in a family car market that’s reliable, dependable and available with up to 10 years of warranty cover.”
Author: Keith Adams
Read review
What Car?
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“The Toyota Prius is far more appealing than ever before and this latest version is easily the best generation we’ve tested. It’s quieter and rides more comfortably than a VW Golf eHybrid, plus it remains fuel-efficient even with a depleted battery.”
Author: Lawrence Cheung
Read review
Which?
Model reviewed: Range overview
“The latest Toyota Prius succeeds in shaking its somewhat dowdy image of old with an attractively styled car that performs every bit as well as it looks. Efficiency is a strong suit, as is safety. For such a large car, practicality could be better and there are some awkward controls, but overall, this is an excellent choice.”
Read review
Safety rating
Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP
No safety rating
As of September 2024, the fifth-generation Toyota Prius has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP.
Eco rating
Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP
No eco rating
As of September 2024, the Toyota Prius has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.
Reliability rating
Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy
No reliability rating
As of September 2024, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Toyota Prius to generate a reliability rating.
The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.
As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Prius, we’ll publish the results here.
Running cost rating
Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data
No data yet
As of September 2024, we don’t have independently verified data available for the Toyota Prius. Check back again soon.
Recalls
Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Toyota Prius Plug-in
As of September 2024, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Prius. However, this information is updated very regularly so this may have changed.
You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Toyota dealer.
Awards
Trophies, prizes and awards that the Toyota Prius has received.
2024
- Red Dot Design Award
- Top Gear Awards – Best Plug-in Hybrid
