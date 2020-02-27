The Volkswagen Golf is a five-door family hatchback, available in petrol, diesel or plug-in hybrid formats. The current model is the eighth generation and was launched in late 2019. It will arrive in the UK by summer 2020.

Unlike earlier versions of the Golf, there will be no three-door hatchback version. An estate model is yet to be confirmed. Performance models like the GTI, GTE and GTD will follow later in 2020.

Initial reviews of the new Volkswagen Golf have been very positive, although so far they have all been from the international launch in late 2019. We will continue updating this page as local reports are published. The Golf has received praise for its ‘all-digital’ interior and for being better to drive than its acclaimed predecessor, although most sources are holding back on definitive reviews until they have driven UK-spec cars on UK roads.

Body style: Five-door hatchback

Engines: petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid

Price: From £18,765 on-road Launched: Autumn 2019

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA







MEDIA REVIEWS Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media The Car Expert + Model reviewed: 1.5-litre petrol manual Style

“Volkswagen already had a near-class-leading model with the outgoing Golf, and it didn’t need to do a great deal to this new eighth-generation model to bring it right to the forefront of the competitive family hatchback class.”

Read review Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“For those who thought the previous Golf suffered from an austere interior, then the Mk8 should fix that.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“The new model is noticeably more direct in its actions than before, which might surprise those coming from the comparatively relaxed mk7, but for enthusiast drivers it makes for a more compelling car.”

Read review Model reviewed: 2.0 TDI

Score: 8 / 10

“New engine technology aims to restore credibility for TDI power, and the Mk8 Golf benefits handsomely.”

Read review Model reviewed: Range review

Score: 9 / 10

“Eighth-generation Golf once again raises the bar for the family hatchback segment.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed: Range review

Score: 8 / 10

“An even more mature version of what came before, with a higher-tech and nicer built interior, loads more engine choices and a bit more sparkle to the handling.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.2 / 10

“The eighth-generation Volkswagen Golf improves incrementally on the old one in most areas and has a smart new interior”

Read review Company Car Today + Model reviewed: 1.5-litre petrol manual Style

“A high-class family hatchback with the latest tech, efficient engines and serious fleet appeal.”

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed: Range overview

“The interior shows a significant reduction in cabin clutter, with almost all of the buttons from the dashboard being replaced with touch-sensitive controls.”

Read review Model reviewed: 1.5 TSI

“It’s got grip where you want it, is a bit nose heavy, and has an overly aggressive lane-keeper to make sure you don’t take the racing line, but apart from that it’s a Golf. And that means it’s brilliant.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9.2 / 10

“Volkswagen dials up the tech for new Golf”

Read review The Sun + Model reviewed: 0

“Honestly, you won’t go far wrong with any Golf because… it’s a Golf. It’s brilliant. Of course it is.”

Read review The Sunday Times + Model reviewed: Range review

Score: 9 / 10

“The new Golf may not be hugely different to look at from the outside but it definitely has the wow factor on the inside, and it’s packed with the very latest technology.”

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: 1.5-litre petrol manual Style

Score: 8 / 10

“Forget the Golf 8 description, think of this as Golf 7.55 and you see a host of welcome upgrades and genuine innovation, although parts of the facia and the central touchscreen aren’t very easy to use and don’t seem very progressive.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Now in its eighth generation, the Golf has long been the definitive iconic family car, famous for combining smart looks, decent practicality and impressive driving dynamics.”

Read review

SAFETY RATING Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP







Overall rating: 5 stars

Date tested: December 2019 95% ADULT OCCUPANT 89% CHILD OCCUPANT 76% VULNERABLE ROAD USERS 78% SAFETY ASSIST Read full Euro NCAP review

Eco rating Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

The Volkswagen Golf has not yet been lab tested by Euro NCAP. Check back soon.

