Volkswagen Golf

(2020 - present)

84 %
Expert Rating

The Volkswagen Golf is a five-door family hatchback, available in petrol, diesel or plug-in hybrid formats. The current model is the eighth generation and was launched in late 2019. It will arrive in the UK by summer 2020.

Unlike earlier versions of the Golf, there will be no three-door hatchback version. An estate model is yet to be confirmed. Performance models like the GTI, GTE and GTD will follow later in 2020.

Initial reviews of the new Volkswagen Golf have been very positive, although so far they have all been from the international launch in late 2019. We will continue updating this page as local reports are published. The Golf has received praise for its ‘all-digital’ interior and for being better to drive than its acclaimed predecessor, although most sources are holding back on definitive reviews until they have driven UK-spec cars on UK roads.

Body style: Five-door hatchback
Engines: petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid
Price: From £18,765 on-road

Launched: Autumn 2019
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

SAFETY RATING

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

Overall rating: 5 stars
Date tested: December 2019

95%

ADULT OCCUPANT

89%

CHILD OCCUPANT

76%

VULNERABLE ROAD USERS

78%

SAFETY ASSIST

Read full Euro NCAP review

Alfa Romeo Giulietta | Audi A3 | BMW 1 Series | Citroën C4 Cactus | Fiat Tipo | Ford Focus | Honda Civic | Hyundai i30 | Kia Ceed | Lexus CT | Mazda 3 | Mercedes-Benz A-Class | Mini Countryman | Peugeot 308 | Renault Megane | SEAT Leon | Skoda Scala | Skoda Octavia | Toyota Corolla | Vauxhall Astra

New model

Mk8 Volkswagen Golf GTI, GTE and GTD revealed

VW has revealed three performance variants of the new Golf, continuing with the GTI, GTE and GTD names for its petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid versions.
Car industry news

Britain’s best-selling cars – January 2020

Ford's best-selling models started the year strongly, while a few run-out models did very well too. Have a look at the best-selling cars of January 2020.
Model update

Updated Volkswagen e-Up arrives with more range

The updated Volkswagen e-Up has gone on sale in the UK, boasting a vastly improved range as well as plenty of improved equipment.
Car reviews

2020 Volkswagen Golf test drive

The outgoing Volkswagen Golf was still a near-class-leading model after seven years on sale, but the new 2020 model is a big leap forward again.
Ratings and reviews

Volkswagen Passat

79%
The Volkswagen Passat range has received generally positive media reviews, with particular praise for its refinement, comfort and space.
Car industry news

Britain’s best-selling cars – October 2019

Order was restored at the top of the sales charts in October, SUVs looked pretty popular and a surprise new entrant made its debut in the top ten this month.
