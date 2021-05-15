Alfa Romeo Giulietta (2010 – 2021) – Expert Rating

Buy an Alfa Romeo Giulietta from your sofa with Cazoo
The Alfa Romeo Giulietta is a mid-sized five-door hatchback that was launched in Summer 2010 and soldiered on until Spring 2021. It is officially no longer on sale, although there are still a number of new vehicles around the country at Alfa Romeo dealers.
At the time it was launched, the Giulietta received high praise from across the UK motoring media for its driving dynamics, competitive levels of equipment and – surprisingly – an outstanding safety rating. However, the rest of the industry evolved dramatically over the next decade while the Giulietta didn’t, and it slowly became less and less competitive over time. It was finally withdrawn from the UK market in May 2021 after 11 years on sale.
Alfa Romeo has no plan to replace the Giulietta with a similar mid-size hatchback. Instead, the new Tonale small SUV will carry Alfa’s hopes in the small family car segment when it arrives later in 2021.
Giulietta highlights
- Still looks good after a decade on sale
- Enjoyable to drive
- Worthwhile alternative to usual mid-size hatchbacks
- Did we mention it looks great?
Giulietta lowlights
- Build quality not as good as German rivals
- Cabin and boot space not up to par
- Steep depreciation makes leasing payments high
- Not enough improvements during ten years on sale
Key specifications
Body style: Five-door hatchback
Engines: petrol
Price: From £19,820 on-road
Launched: Summer 2010
Last updated: Spring 2019
Ended production: Spring 2021
MEDIA REVIEWS
Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media
Auto Express
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 6 / 10
“The Alfa Romeo Giulietta is one of the prettiest hatchbacks around. It’s fun to drive too but quality and practicality issues let it down.”
Read review
Model reviewed: 2.0-litre diesel automatic Sportiva Nav
Score: 8 / 10
“This is a new lease of life for the Alfa Romeo Giulietta Sportiva Nav hatch, arriving in the form of some subtle but well-executed styling updates, as well as four new trim levels that are more clearly defined. This model was once solely for Alfa fans; now its appeal is much broadened.”
Read review
Auto Trader
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 4.8 / 10
“The Alfa Romeo Giulietta isn’t a bad car, but the trouble is that it competes in a class chock-full of exceptional ones. That said, not many rival hatchbacks look as glamourous as the Giulietta, so if style sits at the top of your wishlist, you might already be sold.”
Read review
Model reviewed:
Score: 7.4 / 10
“A glamorous alternative to the Audi A3 and BMW 1-Series, and far sexier than a Volkswagen Golf, the Alpha Romeo Giulietta is great to drive and good value too.”
Read review
Autocar
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 7 / 10
“The Alfa Romeo Giulietta has its flaws, but its dynamic capabilities and stylish looks are enough to keep it in contention.”
Read review
Business Car
Model reviewed: 1.6 JTDM-2 120 Super TCT
Score: 7 / 10
“A great-looking alternative to the hatchback norm, but whole-life costs significantly let the Alfa Romeo Giulietta down.”
Read review
Car
Model reviewed: 1.4 TB 170
Score: 8 / 10
“The Alfa Romeo Giulietta is fun to drive, stylish and cleverly engineered.”
Read review
Car Keys
Model reviewed: 1.6-litre diesel manual Super
Score: 8 / 10
“As a family hatch there are some ways that it’s flawed, but all the same it makes for a gorgeous and strong performer, even if it’s not quite as well-rounded as rivals.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“The Alfa Romeo Giulietta certainly looks more glamorous than many of its rivals, and boasts an attractive cabin. We also found Alfa’s UConnect infotainment system easy to use and there should be an engine to suit your needs. On the downsides, rear legroom is tight.”
Read review
Model reviewed: 1.8-litre petrol automatic Quadrifoglio Verde
Score: 5 / 10
“Underwhelmed. Frustrating. Three words that sum up the Giulietta Quadrifoglio Verde. It is certainly no hot hatch – tepid at best. The giants in the hot hatch sector can sleep peacefully, the Alfa Romeo Giulietta Quadrifoglio Verde is no threat to their crown.”
Read review
Model reviewed: 2.0-litre diesel manual Lusso
Score: 8 / 10
“One thing you might not expect, given the Fiat Group’s past record, is how safe the Giulietta is, at least according to the results of the Euro NCAP crash tests, in which it achieved a five-star overall rating with no difficulty whatever.”
Read review
Carbuyer
Score: 6.2 / 10
“The Alfa Romeo Giulietta is attractive and characterful, but lacks interior space and feels a bit dated.”
Read review
Carwow
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 5 / 10
“The Alfa Romeo Giulietta is a small family hatchback with the emphasis on style, but it’s not the most practical or best to drive.”
Read review
Daily Mirror
Model reviewed: 1.4-litre petrol manual Lusso
“The Giulietta is the best Alfa in years – a car that can take on all rivals for fun, quality, price and style.”
Read review
Eurekar
Model reviewed: 1.6-litre diesel manual Super
“For a mid-range hatch, the Alfa Romeo Giulietta offers something a bit extra with its dynamic, styling, accentuated by the concealed door handles to the rear, which can fool you into thinking this five-door hatch is more of a three-door coupe.”
Read review
Model reviewed: 1.6-litre diesel manual Business Edition
“Not only does the Alfa Romeo Giulietta look good, it drives well and is lavishly equipped with a central touchscreen housing the sat nav, which features preloaded 3D Maps, Bluetooth, audio streaming and voice recognition plus USB and SD reader.”
Read review
Evo
Score: 7 / 10
“The Alfa Romeo Giulietta Cloverleaf is more a GT than a proper hot hatchback.”
Read review
Model reviewed: 1.4 MultiAir
Score: 8 / 10
“Alfa Romeo’s new VW Golf rival, the Giulietta, has plenty of talent.”
Read review
Green Car Guide
Model reviewed: 1.4-litre petrol automatic Veloce
Score: 7 / 10
“Unlike many cars in this class, the Alfa Romeo Giulietta is a car that you’re likely to buy with your heart. It looks great and it has a badge with pedigree. Most other rivals are propositions that will make accountants happy; they may offer low running costs, but they are devoid of character.”
Read review
Honest John
Score: 6 / 10
“The Alfa Romeo Giulietta is likely to turn heads than a Vauxhall Astra. Eager petrol and diesel engines.”
Read review
Motors.co.uk
Score: 6 / 10
“The Alfa Romeo Giulietta has nteresting looks, a well-designed cabin, and peppy petrol engines.”
Read review
Parkers
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 5.8 / 10
“Stylish entrance in the medium sector for non-conformists”
Read review
The Sun
Model reviewed: Range overview
“The Alfa Romeo Giulietta doesn’t drive quite as well as the Golf, Focus or Astra but it is undoubtedly the best-looking car in the sector and with excellent economy.”
Read review
The Sunday Times
Score: 6 / 10
“The Alfa Romeo Giulietta is a stylish alternative to a Golf, but it’s not a better car.”
Read review
The Telegraph
Model reviewed: (range review)
Score: 5 / 10
“The stylish looks of the Alfa Romeo Giulietta are sure to seduce, and it makes plenty of financial sense as both a private buy and a company car. However, numerous rivals are more comfortable, better to drive and classier inside.”
Read review
Top Gear
Model reviewed: Cloverleaf QV
Score: 6 / 10
“A capable machine, but more GT than hot hatch. Think mature rather than arm-wangly Italian.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 6 / 10
“A beautiful, entertaining and fundamentally different hatch.”
Read review
Model reviewed: 2.0 JTDM-2 Lusso 5dr
Score: 7 / 10
“The Alfa Romeo Giulietta is a reasonably sanitary vehicle, properly thought through and solidly assembled.”
Read review
What Car?
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 4 / 10
“Stylish alternative to the Golf, but it’s nowhere near as rounded.”
Read review
Which?
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 4.5 / 10
“Eye-catching looks aren’t enough to make up for the Giulietta’s shortcomings in comfort and practicality.”
Read review
SAFETY RATING
Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP
Overall rating: 3 stars
Date tested: December 2017
Notes on safety
When the Giulietta was first launched, way back in 2010, it was awarded a five-star rating by Euro NCAP with an outstanding set of scores. However, safety standards have moved on over the last decade while the Giulietta hasn’t, and a re-test in 2017 downgraded the Giulietta to a three-star rating.
Eco rating
Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP
No eco rating
The Alfa Romeo Giulietta was not lab tested by Green NCAP during its production life. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP. As yet, very few new cars have been tested for environmental impact by Green NCAP, and inevitably the testing programme was halted in early 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic.
Audi A3 | BMW 1 Series | Citroën C4 Cactus | Fiat Tipo | Ford Focus | Honda Civic | Hyundai i30 | Kia Ceed | Mazda 3 | Mercedes-Benz A-Class | Mini Countryman | Peugeot 308 | Renault Megane | SEAT Leon | Skoda Scala | Skoda Octavia | Toyota Corolla | Vauxhall Astra | Volkswagen Golf