64 %
Expert Rating
Alfa Romeo Giulietta (2010 – 2021) – Expert Rating

Alfa Romeo Giulietta

(2010 – 2021)

The Alfa Romeo Giulietta is a mid-sized five-door hatchback that was launched in Summer 2010 and soldiered on until Spring 2021. It is officially no longer on sale, although there are still a number of new vehicles around the country at Alfa Romeo dealers.

At the time it was launched, the Giulietta received high praise from across the UK motoring media for its driving dynamics, competitive levels of equipment and – surprisingly – an outstanding safety rating. However, the rest of the industry evolved dramatically over the next decade while the Giulietta didn’t, and it slowly became less and less competitive over time. It was finally withdrawn from the UK market in May 2021 after 11 years on sale.

Alfa Romeo has no plan to replace the Giulietta with a similar mid-size hatchback. Instead, the new Tonale small SUV will carry Alfa’s hopes in the small family car segment when it arrives later in 2021.

Giulietta highlights

  • Still looks good after a decade on sale
  • Enjoyable to drive
  • Worthwhile alternative to usual mid-size hatchbacks
  • Did we mention it looks great?

Giulietta lowlights

  • Build quality not as good as German rivals
  • Cabin and boot space not up to par
  • Steep depreciation makes leasing payments high
  • Not enough improvements during ten years on sale

Key specifications

Body style: Five-door hatchback
Engines: petrol
Price: From £19,820 on-road

Launched: Summer 2010
Last updated: Spring 2019
Ended production: Spring 2021

SAFETY RATING

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

Overall rating: 3 stars
Date tested: December 2017

72%

ADULT OCCUPANT

56%

CHILD OCCUPANT

59%

VULNERABLE ROAD USERS

25%

SAFETY ASSIST

Read full Euro NCAP review

Notes on safety

When the Giulietta was first launched, way back in 2010, it was awarded a five-star rating by Euro NCAP with an outstanding set of scores. However, safety standards have moved on over the last decade while the Giulietta hasn’t, and a re-test in 2017 downgraded the Giulietta to a three-star rating.

Eco rating

Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

The Alfa Romeo Giulietta was not lab tested by Green NCAP during its production life. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP. As yet, very few new cars have been tested for environmental impact by Green NCAP, and inevitably the testing programme was halted in early 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic.

