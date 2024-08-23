The best used EV bargains in 2024

With used electric car (EV) choices widening and prices finally starting to fall to realistic levels for many more households, there’s never been a better time to make the all-electric switch. In fact, many second-hand electric models are now similarly priced to their petrol-powered counterparts.

New EV sales grew slowly but steadily during the 2010s, but really took off from 2020. There are now more than a million EVs on UK roads, but about three-quarters of those are less than three years old, so many of them are only now starting to hit the used car market for the first time. That means there’s now a lot more choice for customers, which has also brought prices down significantly from where they were a couple of years ago.

We analysed all the used electric cars available at several price points, using the thousands of deals listed on the website of our partner Motors. Then, we consulted our industry-leading Expert Rating Index to see which models have the highest ratings for safety, running costs, reliability and favourable reviews from motoring journalists.

Every car listed below has used models available to purchase now. Our list concentrates on cars no more than five years old (and most no more than three) because there’s a lot more choice. Once you start going back more than five years, you’re largely restricted to Teslas, Nissan Leafs and a few Smart city cars.

With our comprehensive Expert Ratings data and hundreds of media reviews backing our recommendations, you can be confident that this is the definitive guide to the best used EV bargains that are on sale in the UK right now.

The pricing estimates and model age figures used in this article are based on actual listings on Motors and are accurate as of August 2024. The used car market is constantly shifting, and it’s likely that these prices will increase or decrease further in the coming months.

Best used electric car under £10,000

Volkswagen e-Golf Five year-old models on Motors for around £8K

Part of the previous Volkswagen Golf Mk7 line-up, the e-Golf was one of the best all-electric hatchbacks on the market a few years back. The EV industry now offers superior electric powertrains and on-board tech, but the e-Golf is still a great value-for-money choice in this budget bracket. It also drives much like a regular petrol-powered Golf, but quieter, which makes it ideal for buyers looking for their first EV. The Volkswagen Golf Mk7 range holds a Used Car Expert Rating of B in our Expert Rating Index, with a score of 69%. Volkswagen Golf (2012 to 2019) – Expert Rating Browse cars Browse cars Browse cars

Also available on this budget:

Vauxhall Corsa-e Three year-old models on Motors for around £9K Another electrified version of a UK favourite, the Vauxhall Corsa-e (renamed the Corsa Electric as part of last year’s facelift) stands out due to its well-equipped cabin and comfortable driving experience, but it can get rather cramped in the back. Vauxhall Corsa Electric (2020 onwards) – Expert Rating Or… Nissan Leaf Five year-old models on Motors for around £8K Roomy, affordable and reliable – the second-generation Nissan Leaf was the best selling electric car worldwide not that long ago. That said, it has also been surpassed by newer rivals that offer a longer battery range. Nissan Leaf (2018 onwards) – Expert Rating

Best used electric car under £15,000

Volkswagen ID.3 Three year-old models on Motors for around £13K

For a few thousand more than the old e-Golf, you can instead opt for its replacement. The Volkswagen ID.3 is now fairly cheap on the used market, and has been widely praised for its performance and decent battery range, as well as overall comfort and ease of use. That’s if you can live with the rather fiddly infotainment, which Volkswagen took a few years to improve. The Volkswagen ID.3 holds a Used Car Expert Rating of A in our Expert Rating Index, with a score of 78%. Volkswagen ID.3 (2020 onwards) – Expert Rating Browse cars Browse cars Browse cars

Also available on this budget:

Tesla Model 3 Four year-old models on Motors for £15k A sign of the rapidly growing used EV market if there ever was one, you can now buy a four-year old Tesla for a smidge under £15k. The mid-sized saloon is tech-laden and offers punchy performance, but ride comfort can be harsh and build quality patchy. Tesla Model 3 (2019 onwards) – Expert Rating Or… Hyundai Kona Electric Three year-old models on Motors for around £13K While this is the previous version of the Kona Electric, this compact SUV is still impressive, even by current standards. It’s practical, fun to drive and is affordably priced on the used market. Hyundai Kona Electric (2018 to 2023) – Expert Rating

Best used electric car under £20,000

Jaguar I-Pace Three year-old models on Motors for around £18K

A few years ago the Jaguar I-Pace was generally considered to be one of the best electric cars on sale – albeit one of the most expensive. Now, the latter is no longer the case. Praised for its battery range, sports car performance and its polished and practical interior, the I-Pace is currently more affordable on the used market than other upmarket second hand SUVs from the likes of Audi and Mercedes-Benz, and it comes with excellent safety credentials too. The Jaguar I-Pace holds a Used Car Expert Rating of B in our Expert Rating Index, with a score of 66%. Jaguar I-Pace (2018 onwards) – Expert Rating Browse cars Browse cars Browse cars

Also available on this budget:

MG 4 One year-old models on Motors for around £17K Designed to be an attractive low-price gateway to EV ownership, it’s no surprise that the well-received MG 4 hatchback offers great value-for-money on the used market too. MG 4 (2022 onwards) – Expert Rating Or… Renault Mégane E-Tech Two year-old models on Motors for around £19K The Mégane E-Tech is a stylish crossover-style hatchback that offers intuitive infotainment, a competitive battery range and a comfortable ride. That said, rear visibility isn’t great and the car’s boot design isn’t very practical. Renault Mégane E-Tech (2022 onwards) – Expert Rating

Best used electric car under £25,000

Skoda Enyaq Two year-old models on Motors for around £21K

Skoda Enyaq iV SportLine The award-winning Skoda Enyaq is one of the most practical EVs out there, commended for its spacious cabin with a large boot, its long battery range and its comfortable driving experience. Importantly, the SUV is a value-for-money pick on both the new and used market. There’s currently a wide selection of low-mileage used models listed online for under £25k. The Skoda Enyaq holds a Used Car Expert Rating of A in our Expert Rating Index, with a score of 79%. Skoda Enyaq (2021 onwards) – Expert Rating Browse cars Browse cars Browse cars

Also available on this budget:

Ford Mustang Mach-E Three year-old models on Motors for around £22K The sporty Ford Mustang Mach-E is an accomplished all-rounder that blends impressive straight-line performance with a spacious and comfortable interior. The car’s handling isn’t considered to be great, however. Ford Mustang Mach-E (2021 onwards) – Expert Rating Or… Hyundai Ioniq 5 Three year-old models on Motors for around £23K This retro-modern Hyundai is larger than it looks and is well-mannered on the road. Reviewers are also impressed by the car’s powertrain and on-board tech, but alternatives have a softer ride. Hyundai Ioniq 5 (2021 onwards) – Expert Rating

Best used electric car under £30,000

Tesla Model Y Two year-old models on Motors for around £29K

Currently the world’s most popular electric car, the family-friendly Tesla Model Y has been praised by reviewers for its impressive performance and battery range. It may be more expensive on the used market than some similarly-sized rivals, but its class-leading on-board tech makes it a stand-out EV choice which includes worldwide access to Tesla’s acclaimed Supercharger charging network. The Tesla Model Y holds a Used Car Expert Rating of A in our Expert Rating Index, with a score of 72%. Tesla Model Y (2022 onwards) – Expert Rating Browse cars Browse cars Browse cars

Also available on this budget:

Kia EV6 Two year-old models on Motors for around £27K The Kia EV6 is a sleek family-sized electric car that is slightly sportier than its Hyundai Ioniq 5 counterpart, but just as well-designed and spacious inside. Like the Hyundai though, its ride quality has been criticised. Kia EV6 (2021 onwards) – Expert Rating Or… Nissan Ariya One year-old models on Motors for around £26K A spacious SUV with a refined and high-quality interior, the Nissan Ariya is a good value-for-money choice in the £30k price bracket due to its generous standard equipment list. It’s not very exciting to drive, though. Nissan Ariya (2022 onwards) – Expert Rating

Best used electric car under £40,000

Volkswagen ID. Buzz Two year-old models on Motors for around £39K

Also available on this budget:

Volkswagen ID.7 Nearly-new models on Motors for £38K Another well-received electric Volkswagen with an impressive battery range the relatively new ID.7 saloon has just started to appear on the used car market with some reasonable prices. Volkswagen ID.7 (2023 onwards) – Expert Rating Or… BMW iX Two year-old models on Motors for around £39K Polarising exterior looks aside, the BMW iX is a large luxurious SUV with impressive infotainment and a class-leading battery range. Its pricing has been slashed on the used market, but alternatives are still cheaper. BMW iX (2021 onwards) – Expert Rating

For the definitive rankings of the best used family cars for every budget, we’ve used The Car Expert’s industry-leading Expert Rating index. The index analyses new car reviews from 35 of the top UK motoring websites, plus Euro NCAP safety data, reliability data and running cost data. A number of complex algorithms come together to give us overall new and used car ratings.



The algorithms constantly recalculate and update the Expert Rating scores every time new data points are added (we’re currently at about 7.5 million!) to make sure you’re getting the most accurate and reliable recommendations for every new car – and a growing number of used cars as well.