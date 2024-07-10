fbpx
Newspress Awards 2024 wide

Automotive Website of the Year

Automotive Website of the Year

Newspress Awards 2024 wide

Automotive Website of the Year

Automotive Website of the Year

Find an Expert Rating: 
Car buying advice

2024 half-year report – a disaster for private new car sales

This year has seen record lows in the number of private buyers choosing a new car. We explore what's going on in the new car market.

2024 private new car sales disaster

Our Expert Partners

Looking for a new or used car? Our commercial partners can help you find the right car at the right price.
Motors 600x300

Find your next car with Motors.co.uk
Find out more

Auto Trader logo 600x300

Find your next car with Auto Trader
Find out more

Carwow logo 600x300

Find your next car with Carwow
Find out more

Motors 600x300

Find your next car with Motors.co.uk
Find out more

Auto Trader logo 600x300

Find your next car with Auto Trader
Find out more

Carwow logo 600x300

Find your next car with Carwow
Find out more

All our Expert Partners
More car buying advice
by Stuart Masson

We’ve now reached the halfway point of 2024, so we can have a good look at the new car sales market – and it’s very much a tale of contrasting fortunes.

The UK now has a fairly entrenched two-speed new car market. Fleet sales are ticking along strongly and consistently, which is a combination of large businesses continuing to catch-up delayed vehicle purchases from the pandemic, and strong business confidence encouraging ongoing fleet turnover.

On the other hand, private new car sales are crumbling. The half-year results for private sales are the worst since the current twice-yearly registration plate change came into effect in 1999. Or, if you prefer, the worst sales results in more than a quarter of a century – with the obvious exception of 2020, when the UK was plunged into a sudden lockdown from March to May and almost no cars were sold. It’s bad news every month, and seemingly getting worse.

There has been a concerted push from some aspects of the media to blame poor private new car sales on a lack of EV demand, and the car industry seems happy to go along with that view in public as it suits the industry’s current lobbying for more government subsidies for EVs. But it’s not accurate.

Private new car sales peaked in 2016 and have been sliding ever since. There are multiple reasons for this, although the biggest factors have been related to car finance (which is also why business registrations have declined).

As well as being numerically low, private registrations in 2024 have also taken the lowest percentage of the overall new car market. In 2024 to date private sales have made up only 38% of all new registrations, which is a record low. This compares to an average of 46% over the prior 24 years, and a gradual decline from almost 50% near the start of the century. Even though 2020 half-year results were worse due to the Covid pandemic, as shown below, this affected fleet and business sales as well so the overall market fell in proportion.

January to June new car registrations over the last 25 years

YearPrivate
registrations		% of all
registrations		Fleet
registrations		Business
registrations		All
registrations
2024382,88138%600,40423,4701,006,763
2023435,32546%490,76423,631949,720
2022428,03453%354,44219,063802,079
2021410,69845%481,25818,017909,973
2020314,58848%325,51813,396653,502
2019568,04645%671,40029,7991,269,245
2018587,25645%677,61449,1241,313,994
2017617,67944%728,58255,5501,401,811
2016649,23746%717,48353,9161,420,636
2015637,05146%685,18454,6541,376,889
2014623,64048%602,11361,5121,287,265
2013557,49848%555,56150,5641,376,889
2012476,28345%537,17644,2211,057,680
2011438,19943%537,81553,6241,029,638
2010535,15548%519,93353,5741,108,622
2009427,91146%445,19451,850924,955
2008537,35943%629,34480,7761,247,479
2007564,98845%617,28685,0251,267,299
2006560,25245%601,19580,4781,241,925
2005587,20545%618,40890,8721,296,485
2004659,72148%566,719150,1271,376,567
2003665,07549%549,734132,6761,347,485
2002664,34949%557,481125,8631,347,693
2001617,86149%536,867114,3001,269,028
2000520,08543%566,913129,7391,216,709
Source: SMMT (Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders)

So why are private new car sales performing so badly?

There are several reasons why private new car sales have been falling for the last eight years, but the biggest is that buyers have been buying ever-more expensive cars on car finance agreements and then trying to fit those into budgets that have not been increasing at the same rate.

Longer car finance terms

PCP car finance has been around since the 1980s, but it really started to take off in about 2010 in conjunction with a government scrappage scheme – launched in the depths of the great financial crisis in 2009 and helped by record low interest rates. Long story short, customers could buy a more expensive car for lower monthly payments than they had been used to, and they liked it.

But cars, and customer tastes, got even more expensive. So rather than buying cheaper cars to keep their payments down, buyers started taking longer agreements instead. The default PCP term shifted from three years to four years, and that meant 25% fewer new car buyers each year as everyone kept their existing car for a year longer.

Cars have become much more expensive

New cars have also become increasingly expensive over the last decade. To pick one popular car as an example: Back in 2015, the then-new Vauxhall Corsa launched with a starting price of £8,995. Today, a new Corsa starts at £18,505 – more than double the price.

Over the same period, average weekly earnings haven’t come close to matching that level of increase, and real-world average disposable income hasn’t really increased at all for many people.

Higher interest rates make car finance more expensive

On top of the extreme price increases, the cost of financing a new car has increased significantly as interest rates have climbed over the last couple years after more than a decade at record lows. This adds a significant extra chunk onto monthly payments for a PCP (or a lease, but the costs of leasing are much more opaque).

Private cars counted under fleet registrations

As costs have increased, customers have increasingly been looking for alternatives to PCP car finance. Some have turned to leasing (personal contract hire), company car schemes or salary sacrifice – especially if they’re looking for an electric car. However, any new cars obtained via these methods are counted as fleet registrations rather than private registrations, as the leasing company is the owner of the vehicle rather than the end user. So there has been a small but significant shift of new cars from the private registration category to the fleet registration category. This particularly affects EVs, as they have the greatest tax benefits from using company car or salary sacrifice schemes, even for privately used cars.

(Incidentally, the same has applied to business purchases, as fewer small businesses choose to buy their company cars outright these days and prefer to lease them.)

Electric cars are even more expensive

Although the price of electric cars has come down over the last few years (or at least held steady), in contrast to petrol and diesel cars, there’s still a definite gap on like-for-like vehicles. To stick with the Vauxhall Corsa, an electric model is about £10,000 dearer than an equivalent petrol version with an automatic gearbox.

Even with some significant discounting and favourable finance terms currently available on a lot of electric vehicles, the upfront and monthly costs are still generally higher – unless you’re eligible for a salary sacrifice scheme.

Most industry analysts expect EV and petrol car prices to reach parity in the next couple of years, but we’re not there just yet.

There’s no end in sight for the current situation

The fall in private new car sales has been accelerating over the last year and there doesn’t appear to be any improvement on the horizon. Cars are not going to magically get cheaper, and finance rates are not going to return to the historic lows of the last decade.

Fewer households are buying brand-new cars, and those who do are keeping their cars for longer. More people are shifting from buying new cars to buying used instead, with used car sales growing steadily over the last few years as private new car sales have declined.

That’s not necessarily a bad thing from a household finance point of view, or from an environmental point of view. The vast majority of consumers change their cars because their finance agreement is coming to an end, not because their cars are falling apart. Keeping your car for four years instead of three is actually quite prudent in most cases.

But it’s obviously a problem for the car industry if people stop buying new cars – and if you want a steadily supply of used cars, you need someone to be buying those cars new in the first place. It’s even more crucial if the industry wants to have any chance of hitting its targets for selling new electric cars, so we can expect to see offers and incentives improving throughout the rest of this year.

Latest car buying features and advice

Stuart Masson
Stuart Massonhttps://www.thecarexpert.co.uk/
Stuart is the Editorial Director of our suite of sites: The Car Expert, The Van Expert and The Truck Expert. Originally from Australia, Stuart has had a passion for cars and the automotive industry for over thirty years. He spent a decade in automotive retail, and now works tirelessly to help car buyers by providing independent and impartial advice.
Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from
Motors

Insurance and warranty offers from Motoreasy

New car leasing offers from Carparison

Check a car's history with carVertical

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

Explore
Expert Ratings

We compare reviews from 30 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

Explore
Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore
Expert Partners

Our commercial partners bring you exclusive offers on their products and services

Explore
Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2024 Immediate Network Ltd.
All rights reserved