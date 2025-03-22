Mazda CX-80 test drive

Make and model: Mazda CX-80

Description: Large SUV

Price range: from £49,670

Mazda says: “The Mazda CX-80 combines progressive design anchored in Japanese aesthetics with outstanding on-board accommodation flexibility, superior technology and features, and the signature driving performance delivered by every Mazda.”

We say: There’s nothing revolutionary or bar-raising about the Mazda CX-80, but it provides comfortable and competent service as a family SUV.

Introduction

The Mazda CX-80 is the company’s new flagship seven-seat SUV. Although Mazda claims that it’s targeting premium brands like Audi, BMW, Land Rover and Mercedes-Benz, the more likely reality is that the CX-80 will actually be competing with large SUVs from the likes of Hyundai, Kia, Peugeot, Skoda and Volkswagen.

You may have seen the CX-80 on UK roads already, but it can be hard to tell since it’s basically a longer version of the Mazda CX-60 that has been on sale for a couple of years now.

What is the Mazda CX-80?

Sitting at the top of Mazda’s range, the CX-80 is a large three-row SUV with six or seven seats and a choice of either plug-in hybrid or diesel engines.

As a seven-seater, the configuration is like any normal three-row SUV with a 2-3-2 seating configuration. The six-seat setup swaps the middle row of three seats for two individual chairs, allowing easier access to the back row through the gap between these chairs. An extra centre console can also be specified between the two middle-row chairs.

Seven-seaters remain popular among large SUVs, although not that many can carry a full load of passengers plus their luggage as the third row usually eats heavily into the boot space. That’s certainly the case here, although Mazda does deserve credit for being one of the few brands to offer a seven-seat SUV with plug-in hybrid power – usually, the battery takes up too much space to allow for the extra row of seats.

First impressions

For those familiar with the Mazda CX-60, this larger SUV employs almost identical styling. In fact, even if you parked the two side-by-side, you’d be hard-pressed to spot many differences. The side window shape is different – the CX-80 has larger rear side windows – and the tail lights are a bit different, but that’s about it. Other minor deviations from the CX-60 include integrated chrome roof rails and two paint colours (red and copper) that are currently unique to this model.

The same is true inside, where the CX-80’s interior layout and finish are pretty much the same as its smaller sibling – with the obvious addition of an extra row of seats.

We like: Well equipped interior with easy rotary controls

We don’t like: No distinct personality difference from the CX-60

What do you get for your money?

Mazda offers five separate trim levels for the CX-80 range, which seems somewhat excessive given its likely small sales numbers. These are called: Exclusive-line, Homura, Takumi, Homura Plus and Takumi Plus, and prices range from £50K to £56K before adding any options. Every version can be had with either the plug-in hybrid powertrain or the diesel engine.

Basic equipment includes electrically adjustable driver’s and front passenger seats, heated steering wheel, heated front seats, Alexa voice control, head-up display and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

All versions come with seven seats as standard, but the Homura and Homura Plus can be specified with six seats. Takumi Plus is also available with a six-seat configuration and a centre console between the seats, which features cupholders and additional storage space.

In terms of safety, the CX-80 was awarded a five-star safety rating from Euro NCAP, offering customers plenty of reassurance that they’re buying a safe car.

Mazda’s standard warranty period is three years or 60,000 miles, whichever comes first. That’s one of the stingiest warranties in the new car market, falling well below the likes of Kia (seven years) or Hyundai (five years).

We like: Affordable steps between different trim levels

We don’t like: Short warranty period, too many trim levels for such a niche vehicle

What’s the Mazda CX-80 like inside?

The dashboard is dominated by two separate 12-inch displays – a central screen in the top of the dashboard and a driver display that takes the place of traditional analogue gauges. A head-up display is also standard on all models, so you’ll rarely find yourself needing to look down at the driver’s display.

The central screen is controlled either by a large rotary controller in the centre console or as a touchscreen. You’ll naturally use one method or the other depending on what you need – for example, entering an address into the nav system is easier by tapping on the screen, while scrolling through the car’s menus tends to be easier with the rotary controller.

There’s a fair amount of tech that comes as standard. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are both included, but connecting your phone for the first time can be a bit of a lengthy process.

Headroom and shoulder room have been increased over the CX-60 as part of the cabin extension to accommodate the extra row of seats. The second row slides back and forth up to 12cm, making it easy to balance legroom for everyone depending on whether the third row is in use. The seat backs also recline to improve comfort over longer journeys.

The two rearmost seats at the back are designed for passengers up to 1.7m (5ft 7in) tall. This realistically makes them children-only seats for longer journeys, although shorter adults will cope on shorter trips. Both rear seats can be folded individually so you can juggle bulky loads and still carry passengers.

We like: Choice of six or seven seats, depending on model

We don’t like: Central screen is positioned too far away to be used comfortably as a touchscreen

What’s under the bonnet?

The engine lineup is simple; you can pick either a 2.5-litre petrol/electric plug-in hybrid or a 3.3-litre diesel. As well as boosting the petrol engine under acceleration, the plug-in hybrid model can run on electric power for up to 37 miles (if you’re gentle on the accelerator pedal and have a full battery). The combined power of the petrol engine and electric motor makes the plug-in hybrid more powerful than the diesel engine.

Rather unusually, Mazda is still offering diesel engines across its SUV range. While this won’t offer the best rate for company car buyers, it’s very economical for crunching hundreds of miles. Both powertrains are capable of towing up to 2,500kg. The diesel engine has 550Nm of torque compared to the plug-in’s 500Nm combined with the electric motor.

If your battery runs down on the plug-in hybrid, the torque from the petrol engine alone drops to 261Nm, which will significantly affect performance. For those who will be towing regularly, the torquey diesel will be the better engine choice.

What’s the Mazda CX-80 like to drive?

From the driver’s seat, the Mazda CX-80 feels very similar to the smaller CX-60. When it comes to parking, the reversing camera is a useful tool for backing into or out of parking spaces. Since the CX-80 is longer than the CX-60 to accommodate the extra row of seats, its nose can poke out beyond the edge of a parking space. If you’re too enthusiastic or not paying enough attention, it also has an automatic braking system to stop you accidentally reversing into a bollard or barrier.

On the road, the plug-in hybrid’s gear changes at low speeds feel more noticeable than you’d like. Above around 30mph, this smooths out and the gear changes become almost seamless. Although the electric motor is there to help out with low-down power, if you put your foot down hard then the engine gets noisy. You’ll notice this a lot if you let the battery run down to empty on a longer drive.

Ambient noise in the diesel version is even louder, but it sounds less strained when it’s working hard. At motorway speeds, there’s also some wind noise around the top of the windscreen and the wing mirrors, but not enough to drown out your music or conversation.

The CX-80 is happiest covering long distances on smooth, straight roads. Through corners, the weighty steering inspires confidence and even makes it feel reasonably agile for a big car. The relatively firm suspension can result in a bouncy ride over uneven surfaces, however, as it tries to cushion the heft of the car. Ride on the smaller 18-inch wheels is somewhat better than higher-spec models with larger wheels.

We like: Diesel gives a surprisingly sporty sound and feel

We don’t like: Plug-in hybrid is noisy under hard acceleration

Verdict

If you’re looking for a family SUV that can comfortably lug around six or seven people, the Mazda CX-80 is a good choice among a solid field of alternatives. The sliding middle-row bench and individually folding third-row seats allow you to move the interior around to juggle passengers and cargo very well.

There’s nothing revolutionary or bar-raising about the CX-80, but it provides comfortable and competent service as a family SUV. If the styling of the Hyundai Santa Fe is a bit too much for your taste or the Skoda Kodiaq is just a bit too boring, the Mazda CX-80 might just be a happy medium.

Key specifications