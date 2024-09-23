Hyundai Santa Fe (2024) | Expert Rating

Summary

The Hyundai Santa Fe is a large boxy six- or seven-seat SUV which is available as a petrol/electric hybrid or a plug-in hybrid in the UK. This is the fifth-generation model, which went on sale in 2024.

The SUV has received a very warm welcome from the British motoring media, with many outlets pointing out that this new iteration improves on its predecessor in nearly every area, as Hyundai looks to challenge the large car sales of premium brands like Audi, Land Rover and Mercedes-Benz.

Richard Ingram of Auto Express argues that the Santa Fe has aligned itself “with the very best cars in this class”, What Car?’s Oliver Young adding that the SUV’s “class-leading interior is its forte, with superb space and practicality yet a stylish and plush feel.”

The Carwow team wholeheartedly agrees, but adds that “some alternatives are a bit more engaging to drive”, while The Electifying.com team says that they just “wish it had a longer electric range.”

The SUV’s pricing is a point of contention for reviewers, with some praising the Hyundai for being significantly cheaper than other premium rivals, while others point out that the new Santa Fe is several thousand pounds more expensive than the prior generation.

While there is now a large selection of reviews already published on the new Santa Fe, we currently don’t have any safety, emissions, reliability or running cost data for the model. Once we have the full picture, we will give this Hyundai an Expert Rating score. Check back again soon!

Santa Fe highlights Very spacious and practical

Well-built, high-quality interior

Economical hybrid engines Santa Fe lowlights Underwhelming electric-only range

Not very exciting to drive

More expensive than some rivals

Key specifications

Body style: Large SUV

Engines: petrol/electric hybrid, plug-in hybrid

Price: From £46,775 on-road Launched: Summer 2024

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Hyundai Santa Fe is a spacious, well equipped and efficient large SUV, not to mention a real head-turner.”

Author: Ellis Hyde

Read review Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The new Hyundai Santa Fe builds on a solid baseline by improving on its predecessor in near enough every respect, aligning itself with the very best cars in this class. Its relaxed demeanour will be ideal for family-car buyers, as will the huge, tech-filled seven-seat cabin.”

Author: Richard Ingram

Read review Auto Trader + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“The 2024 Santa Fe is a genuine Land Rover Discovery alternative that’s very nearly as good in every way – and probably much more reliable – but which undercuts it by near-enough £20k.”

Author: Mark Nicol

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“More practical, comfortable and desirable than ever but let down slightly by a meagre electric-only range.”

Author: Matt Prior

Read review Business Car + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Santa Fe does plenty to impress – and we wouldn’t be surprised to see it attract drivers away from those aforementioned premium brands.”

Author: Sean Keywood

Read review Car + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“It’s a boldly designed family SUV that doesn’t forget to be practical and family friendly, with loads of space available for seven people and all of your stuff. Some neat bonuses also give the Santa Fe some individuality, and the interior quality is good enough to win over many that are also looking at large family SUVs from traditionally premium brands like Land Rover, BMW and Audi.”

Author: Jake Groves

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“The latest Hyundai Santa Fe has unapologetically chunky styling, impressive seven-seat practicality and quality interior that make it a genuine Land Rover rival.”

Author: Charlie Harvey, Richard Ingram, Andy Goodwin

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“The Hyundai Santa Fe is a brilliant big SUV – roomy, comfortable and hugely practical. Some alternatives are a bit more engaging to drive, though.”

Read review Electrifying.com + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Big, roomy, versatile seven-seat family SUV. Great to drive, and full of useful and clever touches to make a busy, messy family life that much easier. Decent value, too, although we wish it had a longer electric range.”

Author: Vicky Parrott

Read review Heycar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Hyundai Santa Fe manages to combine rugged off-roader looks with impressive versatility and a tech-heavy cabin.”

Author: Andrew Brady

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“You’ll love or hate the boxy design of the new Hyundai Santa Fe. If you can see past that, though (and the high price tag), the Santa Fe has a lot of appeal. Its interior is superb, while it’s good to drive and ought to be relatively cheap to run.”

Read review The Sunday Times + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Good enough to convince you to have kids.”

Author: Shane O’Donoghue

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: Santa Fe petrol/electric 1.6-litre Hybrid Calligraphy

Score: 8 / 10

“The fifth generation of this family SUV gets a radical new design direction and a posh new interior, but the push upmarket comes at a price.”

Author: Andrew English

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Interesting in design inside and out and supremely practical. There isn’t much the Hyundai Santa Fe can’t do.”

Author: Paul Horrell

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Hyundai Santa Fe’s class-leading interior is its forte, with superb space and practicality yet a stylish and plush feel. Bar a slightly busy ride at times, the driving experience is great too, and the two hybrid set-ups are efficient and refined.”

Author: Oliver Young

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of September 2024, the fifth-generation Hyundai Santa Fe has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of September 2024, the Hyundai Santa Fe has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of September 2024, we don’t have enough reliability data on the new Hyundai Santa Fe to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the latest Santa Fe, we’ll publish the results here.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

No data yet

As of September 2024, we don’t have independently verified data available for the Hyundai Santa Fe. Check back again soon.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Hyundai Santa Fe

As of September 2024, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the fifth-generation Hyundai Santa Fe. However, this information is updated very regularly so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Santa Fe dealer.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Hyundai Santa Fe has received.

2024 Red Dot Design Award

What Car? Awards – Best Hybrid Seven-seater

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Hyundai Santa Fe, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

Audi Q7 | BMW X7 | Genesis GV80 | Kia Sorento | Land Rover Defender | Lexus RX | Mercedes-Benz GLE | Mercedes-Benz GLS | Nissan X-Trail | Peugeot 5008 | Porsche Cayenne | Range Rover | Range Rover Sport | SEAT Tarraco | Skoda Kodiaq | KGM Rexton | Suzuki Across | Volkswagen Touareg | Volvo XC90

More information

More news, reviews and information about the Hyundai Santa Fe at The Car Expert

