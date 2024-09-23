Hyundai Santa Fe (2024) | Expert Rating

Summary
The Hyundai Santa Fe is a large boxy six- or seven-seat SUV which is available as a petrol/electric hybrid or a plug-in hybrid in the UK. This is the fifth-generation model, which went on sale in 2024.
The SUV has received a very warm welcome from the British motoring media, with many outlets pointing out that this new iteration improves on its predecessor in nearly every area, as Hyundai looks to challenge the large car sales of premium brands like Audi, Land Rover and Mercedes-Benz.
Richard Ingram of Auto Express argues that the Santa Fe has aligned itself “with the very best cars in this class”, What Car?’s Oliver Young adding that the SUV’s “class-leading interior is its forte, with superb space and practicality yet a stylish and plush feel.”
The Carwow team wholeheartedly agrees, but adds that “some alternatives are a bit more engaging to drive”, while The Electifying.com team says that they just “wish it had a longer electric range.”
The SUV’s pricing is a point of contention for reviewers, with some praising the Hyundai for being significantly cheaper than other premium rivals, while others point out that the new Santa Fe is several thousand pounds more expensive than the prior generation.
While there is now a large selection of reviews already published on the new Santa Fe, we currently don’t have any safety, emissions, reliability or running cost data for the model. Once we have the full picture, we will give this Hyundai an Expert Rating score. Check back again soon!
- Hyundai Santa Fe (2018 to 2024) – Expert Rating
- More Hyundai Expert Ratings, new car reviews, news and features
Santa Fe highlights
- Very spacious and practical
- Well-built, high-quality interior
- Economical hybrid engines
Santa Fe lowlights
- Underwhelming electric-only range
- Not very exciting to drive
- More expensive than some rivals
Key specifications
Body style: Large SUV
Engines: petrol/electric hybrid, plug-in hybrid
Price: From £46,775 on-road
Launched: Summer 2024
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA
Image gallery
Media reviews
Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.
Auto Express
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“The Hyundai Santa Fe is a spacious, well equipped and efficient large SUV, not to mention a real head-turner.”
Author: Ellis Hyde
Read review
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“The new Hyundai Santa Fe builds on a solid baseline by improving on its predecessor in near enough every respect, aligning itself with the very best cars in this class. Its relaxed demeanour will be ideal for family-car buyers, as will the huge, tech-filled seven-seat cabin.”
Author: Richard Ingram
Read review
Auto Trader
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 9 / 10
“The 2024 Santa Fe is a genuine Land Rover Discovery alternative that’s very nearly as good in every way – and probably much more reliable – but which undercuts it by near-enough £20k.”
Author: Mark Nicol
Read review
Autocar
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“More practical, comfortable and desirable than ever but let down slightly by a meagre electric-only range.”
Author: Matt Prior
Read review
Business Car
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“The Santa Fe does plenty to impress – and we wouldn’t be surprised to see it attract drivers away from those aforementioned premium brands.”
Author: Sean Keywood
Read review
Car
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“It’s a boldly designed family SUV that doesn’t forget to be practical and family friendly, with loads of space available for seven people and all of your stuff. Some neat bonuses also give the Santa Fe some individuality, and the interior quality is good enough to win over many that are also looking at large family SUVs from traditionally premium brands like Land Rover, BMW and Audi.”
Author: Jake Groves
Read review
Carbuyer
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 9 / 10
“The latest Hyundai Santa Fe has unapologetically chunky styling, impressive seven-seat practicality and quality interior that make it a genuine Land Rover rival.”
Author: Charlie Harvey, Richard Ingram, Andy Goodwin
Read review
Carwow
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 9 / 10
“The Hyundai Santa Fe is a brilliant big SUV – roomy, comfortable and hugely practical. Some alternatives are a bit more engaging to drive, though.”
Read review
Electrifying.com
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“Big, roomy, versatile seven-seat family SUV. Great to drive, and full of useful and clever touches to make a busy, messy family life that much easier. Decent value, too, although we wish it had a longer electric range.”
Author: Vicky Parrott
Read review
Heycar
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“The Hyundai Santa Fe manages to combine rugged off-roader looks with impressive versatility and a tech-heavy cabin.”
Author: Andrew Brady
Read review
Honest John
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“You’ll love or hate the boxy design of the new Hyundai Santa Fe. If you can see past that, though (and the high price tag), the Santa Fe has a lot of appeal. Its interior is superb, while it’s good to drive and ought to be relatively cheap to run.”
Read review
The Sunday Times
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“Good enough to convince you to have kids.”
Author: Shane O’Donoghue
Read review
The Telegraph
Model reviewed: Santa Fe petrol/electric 1.6-litre Hybrid Calligraphy
Score: 8 / 10
“The fifth generation of this family SUV gets a radical new design direction and a posh new interior, but the push upmarket comes at a price.”
Author: Andrew English
Read review
Top Gear
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“Interesting in design inside and out and supremely practical. There isn’t much the Hyundai Santa Fe can’t do.”
Author: Paul Horrell
Read review
What Car?
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“The Hyundai Santa Fe’s class-leading interior is its forte, with superb space and practicality yet a stylish and plush feel. Bar a slightly busy ride at times, the driving experience is great too, and the two hybrid set-ups are efficient and refined.”
Author: Oliver Young
Read review
Safety rating
Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP
No safety rating
As of September 2024, the fifth-generation Hyundai Santa Fe has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP.
Eco rating
Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP
No eco rating
As of September 2024, the Hyundai Santa Fe has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.
Reliability rating
Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy
No reliability rating
As of September 2024, we don’t have enough reliability data on the new Hyundai Santa Fe to generate a reliability rating.
The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.
As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the latest Santa Fe, we’ll publish the results here.
Running cost rating
Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data
No data yet
As of September 2024, we don’t have independently verified data available for the Hyundai Santa Fe. Check back again soon.
Recalls
Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Hyundai Santa Fe
As of September 2024, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the fifth-generation Hyundai Santa Fe. However, this information is updated very regularly so this may have changed.
You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Santa Fe dealer.
Awards
Trophies, prizes and awards that the Hyundai Santa Fe has received.
2024
- Red Dot Design Award
- What Car? Awards – Best Hybrid Seven-seater
Similar cars
If you’re looking at the Hyundai Santa Fe, you might also be interested in these alternatives.
Audi Q7 | BMW X7 | Genesis GV80 | Kia Sorento | Land Rover Defender | Lexus RX | Mercedes-Benz GLE | Mercedes-Benz GLS | Nissan X-Trail | Peugeot 5008 | Porsche Cayenne | Range Rover | Range Rover Sport | SEAT Tarraco | Skoda Kodiaq | KGM Rexton | Suzuki Across | Volkswagen Touareg | Volvo XC90
- Hyundai Santa Fe (2018 to 2024) – Expert Rating
- More Hyundai Expert Ratings, new car reviews, news and features
More information
More news, reviews and information about the Hyundai Santa Fe at The Car Expert
Buy a Hyundai Santa Fe
If you’re looking to buy a new or used Hyundai Santa Fe, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car.
Find your next used car with Motors. Find out more
Find your next new or used car with Auto Trader. Find out more
Find your next new or used car with Carwow. Find out more
Lease a Hyundai Santa Fe
If you’re looking to lease a new Hyundai Santa Fe, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find a competitive deal.
Personal contract hire deals from Leasing.com. Find out more
Personal contract hire deals from Carparison Leasing. Find out more
Personal contract hire deals from Rivervale Leasing. Find out more
Subscribe to a Hyundai Santa Fe
If you’re interested in a car subscription, The Car Expert’s partners can help. (PS: What’s a car subscription?)
Car subscriptions from Wagonex.
Find out more
Car subscriptions from DriveFuze.
Find out more
Car subscriptions from Cocoon.
Find out more