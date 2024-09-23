fbpx
Hyundai Santa Fe

Hyundai Santa Fe (2024) | Expert Rating

How are our Expert Rating scores calculated?

Summary

The Hyundai Santa Fe is a large boxy six- or seven-seat SUV which is available as a petrol/electric hybrid or a plug-in hybrid in the UK. This is the fifth-generation model, which went on sale in 2024.

The SUV has received a very warm welcome from the British motoring media, with many outlets pointing out that this new iteration improves on its predecessor in nearly every area, as Hyundai looks to challenge the large car sales of premium brands like Audi, Land Rover and Mercedes-Benz.

Richard Ingram of Auto Express argues that the Santa Fe has aligned itself “with the very best cars in this class”, What Car?’s Oliver Young adding that the SUV’s “class-leading interior is its forte, with superb space and practicality yet a stylish and plush feel.”

The Carwow team wholeheartedly agrees, but adds that “some alternatives are a bit more engaging to drive”, while The Electifying.com team says that they just “wish it had a longer electric range.”

The SUV’s pricing is a point of contention for reviewers, with some praising the Hyundai for being significantly cheaper than other premium rivals, while others point out that the new Santa Fe is several thousand pounds more expensive than the prior generation.

While there is now a large selection of reviews already published on the new Santa Fe, we currently don’t have any safety, emissions, reliability or running cost data for the model. Once we have the full picture, we will give this Hyundai an Expert Rating score. Check back again soon!

Santa Fe highlights

  • Very spacious and practical
  • Well-built, high-quality interior
  • Economical hybrid engines

Santa Fe lowlights

  • Underwhelming electric-only range
  • Not very exciting to drive
  • More expensive than some rivals

Key specifications

Body style: Large SUV
Engines: petrol/electric hybrid, plug-in hybrid
Price: From £46,775 on-road

Launched: Summer 2024
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

Media reviews

Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of September 2024, the fifth-generation Hyundai Santa Fe has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of September 2024, the Hyundai Santa Fe has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of September 2024, we don’t have enough reliability data on the new Hyundai Santa Fe to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops. 

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the latest Santa Fe, we’ll publish the results here.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

No data yet

As of September 2024, we don’t have independently verified data available for the Hyundai Santa Fe. Check back again soon.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Hyundai Santa Fe

As of September 2024, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the fifth-generation Hyundai Santa Fe. However, this information is updated very regularly so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Santa Fe dealer.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Hyundai Santa Fe has received.

2024

  • Red Dot Design Award
  • What Car? Awards – Best Hybrid Seven-seater

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Hyundai Santa Fe, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

Audi Q7 | BMW X7 | Genesis GV80 | Kia Sorento | Land Rover Defender | Lexus RX | Mercedes-Benz GLE | Mercedes-Benz GLS | Nissan X-TrailPeugeot 5008 | Porsche CayenneRange Rover | Range Rover Sport | SEAT Tarraco | Skoda Kodiaq | KGM RextonSuzuki Across | Volkswagen Touareg | Volvo XC90

More news, reviews and information about the Hyundai Santa Fe at The Car Expert

Hyundai Santa Fe (2018 to 2024)

Hyundai Santa Fe (2018 to 2024)

Everything you need to know about Hyundai

Everything you need to know about Hyundai

The rise of the premium SUV in the UK

The rise of the premium SUV in the UK

New Hyundai Santa Fe SUV revealed

New Hyundai Santa Fe SUV revealed

Hyundai Santa Fe review

Hyundai Santa Fe review

Five-star safety ratings for seven new models

Five-star safety ratings for seven new models

New Hyundai Santa Fe to launch at Geneva

New Hyundai Santa Fe to launch at Geneva

Hyundai announces scrappage and emissions offers

Hyundai announces scrappage and emissions offers

Hyundai Santa Fe Endurance Edition

Hyundai Santa Fe Endurance Edition

The Hyundai Santa Fe hybrid has a luxurious and practical interior, but some reviewers are disappointed by the SUV's electric-only range.
