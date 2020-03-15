The Mercedes-Benz GLS is a large SUV, and the largest model in the Mercedes SUV family. The current model was launched in 2019 – earlier models were called the GL until 2016, when Mercedes renamed a number of its models to provide a more cohesive structure to its range.

The standard GLS is currently only available in the UK with a diesel engine. There is a more luxurious Mercedes-Maybach GLS that comes with a petrol engine, and a high-performance Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 as well. We will be building separate pages for these vehicles, so check back soon.

The Mercedes-Benz GLS has received positive reviews from the UK automotive media, and currently holds an Expert Rating identical to the rival BMW X7. It has received praise for its comfort, refinement and spaciousness, although the driving experience is not rated particularly highly.

Body style: Large SUV

Engines: diesel

Price: From £75,040 on-road Launched: Summer 2019

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

MEDIA REVIEWS Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range review

Score: 7 / 10

“The new Mercedes GLS is an enormous SUV and represents an enormous improvement on the previous model.”

Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Mercedes GLS takes a huge leap on from its predecessor, boasting superb comfort and refinement while offering more space than nearly anything else for the money.”

Model reviewed: 400d AMG

Score: 8 / 10

“It has superb comfort and refinement, while offering more space than nearly anything else for the money.”

Autocar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“Its straight-six diesel powertrain is superb and the cabin is comfortable and spacious enough for the longest of journeys, where the car’s enviable aural refinement comes to the fore. The high driving position will also give GLS drivers exactly what they’re looking for.”

Model reviewed: 400d

Score: 7 / 10

“S-Class of SUVs packs a wonderfully refined and powerful diesel powertrain, but ride foibles undermine its appeal somewhat.”

Car + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“In essence a stretched and widened GLE, the marque’s top-of-the-line crossover feels comfortable on-road, competent off-road and charismatic enough for a front-row slot in the valet car park.”

Model reviewed: Range review

Score: 8 / 10

“And if you’re buying this as a family car, there are no less than 11 USB sockets to keep your darling children plugged in.”

Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.6 / 10

“The Mercedes-Benz GLS represents the ultimate in space and luxury for SUV buyers”

Honest John + Model reviewed: Range overview

“Longer and wider than its predecessor and dubbed ‘the S-Class of SUVs’, the Mercedes-Benz GLS is one of the biggest SUVs on the market.”

Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.4 / 10

“S-Class luxury for up to seven people”

The Sunday Times + Model reviewed: 3.0-litre diesel GLS 400 d AMG Line Premium Plus Executive

Score: 8 / 10

“The huge Mercedes-Benz GLS will seat seven with ease, but its interior quality is mixed.”

The Telegraph + Model reviewed: GLS 300

Score: 8 / 10

“What appears at first to be just another gargantuan swanky SUV actually has hidden depths. It’s big, yes, but all seven passengers will be in sybaritic comfort, the ride and handling defy the bulk and weight, and it does the job it’s made for brilliantly.”

Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“A very well executed big, luxury Benz. Lovely thing”

What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“The GLS is as luxurious and well equipped as you’d expect Mercedes’ flagship SUV to be. However, the rival BMW X7 is more practical and better to drive.”

Read review

Safety Rating Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

The Mercedes-Benz GLS has not yet been crash tested by Euro NCAP. Check back soon.

Eco Rating Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

The Mercedes-Benz GLS has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. Check back soon.

Similar cars If you're interested in the Mercedes-Benz GLS, you might also like to consider these alternatives

