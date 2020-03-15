Our unique Expert Ratings combine scores from 18 of the top UK motoring websites

Mercedes-Benz GLS (2019 onwards) Expert Rating

Mercedes-Benz GLS

(2019 - present)

77 %
Expert Rating

The Mercedes-Benz GLS is a large SUV, and the largest model in the Mercedes SUV family. The current model was launched in 2019 – earlier models were called the GL until 2016, when Mercedes renamed a number of its models to provide a more cohesive structure to its range.

The standard GLS is currently only available in the UK with a diesel engine. There is a more luxurious Mercedes-Maybach GLS that comes with a petrol engine, and a high-performance Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 as well. We will be building separate pages for these vehicles, so check back soon.

The Mercedes-Benz GLS has received positive reviews from the UK automotive media, and currently holds an Expert Rating identical to the rival BMW X7. It has received praise for its comfort, refinement and spaciousness, although the driving experience is not rated particularly highly.

Body style: Large SUV
Engines: diesel
Price: From £75,040 on-road

Launched: Summer 2019
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

The Mercedes-Benz GLS has not yet been crash tested by Euro NCAP. Check back soon.

The Mercedes-Benz GLS has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. Check back soon.

Audi Q8 | Bentley Bentayga | BMW X7 | Lamborghini Urus | Porsche Cayenne | Range Rover

Car industry news

Britain’s best-selling cars, February 2020

The Volkswagen Golf ruled the roost for new car sales in February, edging out the Ford Fiesta and the rest of a jumbled-up top ten.
Model update

Mercedes-Benz E-Class gets new look and added tech

Mercedes-Benz has revealed its new E-Class saloon and estate, offering an lightly updated look and better levels of driver assistance technology.
Car industry news

Britain’s best-selling cars – January 2020

Ford's best-selling models started the year strongly, while a few run-out models did very well too. Have a look at the best-selling cars of January 2020.
New model

Mercedes-Benz unveils second-generation GLA

Mercedes-Benz has revealed its latest GLA — the second generation of the A-Class-based crossover model.
Ratings and reviews

Mercedes-Benz GLE

76%
The Mercedes-Benz GLE has received generally good media reviews, although its overall Expert Rating score lags some way behind the class-leading Volvo XC90.
Car industry news

Britain’s best-selling cars – October 2019

Order was restored at the top of the sales charts in October, SUVs looked pretty popular and a surprise new entrant made its debut in the top ten this month.
