Peugeot 5008

(2024 - present)

Summary

Part of the latest third-generation 5008 range, the Peugeot 5008 is a large seven-seat electric SUV. The range also includes petrol mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions, which we cover here.

Built on the same foundations as the latest Vauxhall Grandland SUV, Parker’s Curtis Moldrich describes the seven-seater as a “spacious and refreshingly modern”, while Ellis Hyde of Auto Express concludes that the 5008 “simply gives us more of everything we liked about the last one” – “more space and practicality, more kit onboard, more choice when it comes to powertrains.”

Many motoring outlets also praise the large SUV for its exterior looks, with the Car team commenting that the car’s “styling is a breath of fresh air, a clear step up over the previous design.”

That said, “it’s not perfect”, argues Carbuyer, explaining that the hybrid SUV is a bit under-powered when it’s full of passengers and luggage, and that this 750kg towing weight limit is “paltry”. Carwow adds that the car’s touchscreen tech can be “fiddly”, and says Peugeot’s decision to not include a diesel model is disappointing.

As of January 2025, the Peugeot 5008 holds a New Car Expert Rating of B with a score of 69%. This overall score is added by an impressive eco rating.

5008 highlights

  • Spacious seven-seat interior
  • Polished upmarket interior
  • Comfortable driving experience

5008 lowlights

  • Infotainment can get a bit confusing
  • Mild-hybrid isn’t as economical as previous diesel
  • Not very exciting to drive

Key specifications

Body style: Five-door SUV/crossover
Engines: petrol mild-hybrid, plug-in hybrid
Price: From £38,360 on-road

Launched: Summer 2024
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

Peugeot 5008 (2024) front view | Expert Rating
Peugeot 5008 (2024) rear view | Expert Rating
Peugeot 5008 (2024) front interior view | Expert Rating
Peugeot 5008 (2024) rear interior view | Expert Rating

Media reviews

Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express

+

Car

+

Carbuyer

+

Carwow

+

Parkers

+

Regit

+

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of January 2025, the Peugeot 5008 has not been tested by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of January 2025, the Peugeot 5008 has not been tested by Green NCAP.

Running cost rating

Clear Vehicle Data logo close crop

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

Fuel consumptionAverageScoreVariationScore
Hybrid models48 mpgC44 – 52 mpgB – C
Plug-in hybrid models294 mpgA212 – 356 mpgA – A
CO₂ outputAverageScoreVariationScore
Hybrid models133 g/kmA122 – 143 g/kmA – B
Plug-in hybrid models23 g/kmA18 – 30 g/kmA – A
Battery rangeAverageScoreVariationScore
Plug-in hybrid models48 milesD48 – 48 milesD – D
Insurance groupAverageScoreVariationScore
All models30C30 – 30C – C
Service and maintenanceCostScore
Year 1£234B
Year 2£605B
Year 3£944B
Year 4£1,151B
Year 5£1,535B
Overall£4,469B

The Peugeot 5008 is can be a rather affordable car to own and run, according to whole-life cost numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data.

The petrol mild-hybrid’s estimated fuel consumption of 48mpg (between 44 and 52mpg) is nothing to write home about, and while plug-in hybrids return 294mpg (between 212 and 356mpg depending on the model you choose) on paper, this is largely thanks to ridiculous EU/UK government lab tests that are completely inadequate for plug-in hybrids. There is no way you will ever travel for 294 miles on a single gallon (4.5 litres) of fuel and some electricity…

The plug-in hybrid’s predicted electric-only travl distance of 48 miles on a single charge is a bit below the average you can expect from the large SUV class.

While the car’s insurance premiums are in a middling bracket, which is expected for a car of this size, the SUV’s servicing and maintenance costs over the first five years of ownership are on the cheaper side.

Reliability rating

MotorEasy logo 600x167

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of January 2025, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Peugeot 5008 to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops. 

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the e-5008, we’ll publish the results here.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Peugeot 5008

As of January 2025, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Peugeot e-5008. However, this information is updated very regularly so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Peugeot dealer.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Peugeot 5008, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

Citroën C5 Aircross | Honda CR-V | Hyundai Santa Fe | Kia Sorento | Land Rover Discovery Sport | Nissan X-Trail | Peugeot 5008 | SEAT Tarraco | KGM Rexton | Skoda KodiaqSuzuki Across | Toyota RAV4 | Volkswagen Tayron

More news, reviews and information about the Peugeot 5008 range at The Car Expert

Peugeot e-5008

Peugeot e-5008

Peugeot 5008

Peugeot 5008

Everything you need to know about Peugeot

Everything you need to know about Peugeot

Peugeot 3008 and 5008 gain new engine option

Peugeot 3008 and 5008 gain new engine option

Peugeot 3008 and 5008 get trim level updates

Peugeot 3008 and 5008 get trim level updates

Peugeot 5008 SUV review

Peugeot 5008 SUV review

Peugeot ups the spec on its SUVs

Peugeot ups the spec on its SUVs

Most new diesel cars still pollute beyond legal limits

Most new diesel cars still pollute beyond legal limits

Peugeot unveils new 5008 SUV

Peugeot unveils new 5008 SUV

The spacious seven-seat Peugeot 5008 SUV has smart looks and a polished interior, but it's not very exciting on the road.
