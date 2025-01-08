Summary
Part of the latest third-generation 5008 range, the Peugeot 5008 is a large seven-seat electric SUV. The range also includes petrol mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions, which we cover here.
Built on the same foundations as the latest Vauxhall Grandland SUV, Parker’s Curtis Moldrich describes the seven-seater as a “spacious and refreshingly modern”, while Ellis Hyde of Auto Express concludes that the 5008 “simply gives us more of everything we liked about the last one” – “more space and practicality, more kit onboard, more choice when it comes to powertrains.”
Many motoring outlets also praise the large SUV for its exterior looks, with the Car team commenting that the car’s “styling is a breath of fresh air, a clear step up over the previous design.”
That said, “it’s not perfect”, argues Carbuyer, explaining that the hybrid SUV is a bit under-powered when it’s full of passengers and luggage, and that this 750kg towing weight limit is “paltry”. Carwow adds that the car’s touchscreen tech can be “fiddly”, and says Peugeot’s decision to not include a diesel model is disappointing.
As of January 2025, the Peugeot 5008 holds a New Car Expert Rating of B with a score of 69%. This overall score is added by an impressive eco rating.
- Peugeot e-5008 (2024 onwards) – Expert Rating
5008 highlights
- Spacious seven-seat interior
- Polished upmarket interior
- Comfortable driving experience
5008 lowlights
- Infotainment can get a bit confusing
- Mild-hybrid isn’t as economical as previous diesel
- Not very exciting to drive
Key specifications
Body style: Five-door SUV/crossover
Engines: petrol mild-hybrid, plug-in hybrid
Price: From £38,360 on-road
Launched: Summer 2024
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA
Auto Express
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“The Peugeot 5008 simply gives us more of everything we liked about the last one. There’s more space and practicality, more kit onboard, more choice when it comes to powertrains.”
Author: Ellis Hyde
Car
Score: 8 / 10
“The Peugeot 5008 is designed to move people from A to B and do so in a package that’s both spacious and stylish. With that in mind it succeeds wholeheartedly and does so with a level of refinement you’d hope for from Peugeot’s top SUV.”
Author: Curtis Moldrich
Carbuyer
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8.2 / 10
“The 5008 Hybrid is by far the most affordable, but it’s not perfect – 134bhp isn’t much in a three-row SUV once filled with passengers and luggage, and it has a paltry 750kg towing limit.”
Author: Ellis Hyde
Carwow
Model reviewed: Range overview
“Expanding families will appreciate the new Peugeot 5008’s excess of seats and boot space, and the tech-heads will love its big-screen cabin, but the lack of a diesel engine is a bit of a shame.”
Parkers
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 7.6 / 10
“The 5008 takes things up a gear compared to the old car: wider, longer and more spacious inside, it’s a more premium product too. Outside it looks more stylish than you’d expect for a car this size, and inside it’s spacious and refreshingly modern.”
Author: Curtis Moldrich
Regit
Model reviewed: Range overview (includes electric e-5008)
Score: 9 / 10
“The new Peugeot 5008 has great exterior looks, a grandiose interior, excellent practicality, decent performance, and a comfortable ride.”
Author: Tim Barnes-Clay
Safety rating
Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP
No safety rating
As of January 2025, the Peugeot 5008 has not been tested by Euro NCAP.
Eco rating
Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP
No eco rating
As of January 2025, the Peugeot 5008 has not been tested by Green NCAP.
Running cost rating
Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data
|Fuel consumption
|Average
|Score
|Variation
|Score
|Hybrid models
|48 mpg
|C
|44 – 52 mpg
|B – C
|Plug-in hybrid models
|294 mpg
|A
|212 – 356 mpg
|A – A
|CO₂ output
|Average
|Score
|Variation
|Score
|Hybrid models
|133 g/km
|A
|122 – 143 g/km
|A – B
|Plug-in hybrid models
|23 g/km
|A
|18 – 30 g/km
|A – A
|Battery range
|Average
|Score
|Variation
|Score
|Plug-in hybrid models
|48 miles
|D
|48 – 48 miles
|D – D
|Insurance group
|Average
|Score
|Variation
|Score
|All models
|30
|C
|30 – 30
|C – C
|Service and maintenance
|Cost
|Score
|Year 1
|£234
|B
|Year 2
|£605
|B
|Year 3
|£944
|B
|Year 4
|£1,151
|B
|Year 5
|£1,535
|B
|Overall
|£4,469
|B
The Peugeot 5008 is can be a rather affordable car to own and run, according to whole-life cost numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data.
The petrol mild-hybrid’s estimated fuel consumption of 48mpg (between 44 and 52mpg) is nothing to write home about, and while plug-in hybrids return 294mpg (between 212 and 356mpg depending on the model you choose) on paper, this is largely thanks to ridiculous EU/UK government lab tests that are completely inadequate for plug-in hybrids. There is no way you will ever travel for 294 miles on a single gallon (4.5 litres) of fuel and some electricity…
The plug-in hybrid’s predicted electric-only travl distance of 48 miles on a single charge is a bit below the average you can expect from the large SUV class.
While the car’s insurance premiums are in a middling bracket, which is expected for a car of this size, the SUV’s servicing and maintenance costs over the first five years of ownership are on the cheaper side.
Reliability rating
Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy
No reliability rating
As of January 2025, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Peugeot 5008 to generate a reliability rating.
The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.
As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the e-5008, we’ll publish the results here.
Recalls
Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Peugeot 5008
As of January 2025, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Peugeot e-5008. However, this information is updated very regularly so this may have changed.
You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Peugeot dealer.
Similar cars
If you’re looking at the Peugeot 5008, you might also be interested in these alternatives.
Citroën C5 Aircross | Honda CR-V | Hyundai Santa Fe | Kia Sorento | Land Rover Discovery Sport | Nissan X-Trail | Peugeot 5008 | SEAT Tarraco | KGM Rexton | Skoda Kodiaq | Suzuki Across | Toyota RAV4 | Volkswagen Tayron
More information
More news, reviews and information about the Peugeot 5008 range at The Car Expert
