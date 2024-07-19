Summary

Available with either five or seven seats, the Skoda Kodiaq is a large family-friendly SUV That shares many of its mechanical components with other Skoda models and different vehicles within the Volkswagen Group family.

This is the latest second-generation model, which is available with petrol mild-hybrid, diesel, and now plug-in hybrid power. The model has been warmly received by the British motoring media so far, as What Car?’s John Howell concludes that the SUV is “one of life’s great all-rounders”, praising the Skoda for its spacious “swish-looking” interior and “relatively strong and efficient engines, while Heycar’s Andrew Brady remarks that the Kodiaq is “a byword for versatility and value for money.”

While there are reviews already published on the new Kodiaq, we currently don’t have any emissions, reliability or running cost data for the model. Once we have the full picture, we will give this Skoda an Expert Rating score. Check back again soon!

Kodiaq highlights Comfortable driving experience

Spacious and practical interior

Affordable entry-level models Kodiaq lowlights Not very exciting to drive

Premium rivals are more luxurious inside

Automatic gearbox is a bit frustrating

Key specifications

Body style: Large SUV/crossover

Engines: petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid

Price: From £37,505 on-road Launched: Summer 2024

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Image gallery

Media reviews

Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“The Skoda Kodiaq succeeds in covering all the requirements of a family SUV; it’s just not exciting to drive.”

Author: Max Adams

Read review Auto Trader + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“It gains a refreshed look, the latest tech, and some new engine options while maintaining the core characteristics of its predecessor.”

Author: Catherine King

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“If you want common-sense practicality, acres of space and agreeable performance, the Kodiaq is hard to seriously fault.”

Author: Illya Verpraet

Read review Car + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Kodiaq is an appealing, roomy and easy to live with large family car. The details are fantastic, the refinement is good, it drives well, and it gives off a general feelgood vibe rather than any eruptions of excitement.”

Author: Keith Adams

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.6 / 10

“The second-generation Skoda Kodiaq improves not only in practicality and clever features, but it’s also much better quality.”

Author: Charlie Harvey

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: Range overview

“The new Skoda Kodiaq looks like it’ll become a firm family favourite with a roomy and clever interior – but there are cheaper seven-seaters around.”

Read review Heycar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Skoda Kodiaq is a byword for versatility and value for money. The latest model builds on that winning formula, with more space, fresh technology and a more upmarket cabin.”

Author: Andrew Brady

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.8 / 10

“The new Skoda Kodiaq is roomy and bristling with practical features, restful at speed, and comes well equipped for the money. If you’re after a seven seater for a growing family that’s easy to live with, soothing and has an inviting interior, step this way.”

Author: Keith Adams

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Skoda’s most desirable family car enters a bold second generation. New styling tinsel hides an otherwise evolutionary step.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Skoda Kodiaq is one of life’s great all-rounders, offering lots of space, up to seven seats, a swish-looking interior, relatively strong and efficient engines, and a comfortable ride. You get all that for a competitive price, so we’d definitely recommend adding the Kodiaq to your seven-seaters short list.”

Author: John Howell

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP Overall score: 5 stars

Date tested: July 2024

Read the full Euro NCAP review Adult protection: 89%

Child protection: 83%

Vulnerable road users: 82%

Safety assist: 78%

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of July 2024, the Skoda Kodiaq has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of July 2024, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Skoda Kodiaq to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Skoda Kodiaq, we’ll publish the results here.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

No data yet

As of July 2024, we don’t have independently verified data available for the Skoda Kodiaq. Check back again soon.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Skoda Kodiaq, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

Citroën C5 Aircross | Honda CR-V | Hyundai Santa Fe | Kia Sorento | Land Rover Discovery Sport | Mitsubishi Shogun Sport | Nissan X-Trail | Peugeot 5008 | SEAT Tarraco | SsangYong Rexton | Subaru Forester | Suzuki Across | Toyota RAV4 | Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace

More information

More news, reviews and information about the Skoda Kodiaq at The Car Expert

Buy a Skoda Kodiaq

If you’re looking to buy a new or used Skoda Kodiaq, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car.

Lease a Skoda Kodiaq

If you’re looking to lease a new Skoda Kodiaq, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find a competitive deal.

Subscribe to a Skoda Kodiaq

If you’re interested in a car subscription, The Car Expert’s partners can help. (PS: What’s a car subscription?)