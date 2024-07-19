fbpx
Find an Expert Rating: 
Coming soon

Skoda Kodiaq

Skoda Kodiaq | Expert Rating

Summary

Available with either five or seven seats, the Skoda Kodiaq is a large family-friendly SUV That shares many of its mechanical components with other Skoda models and different vehicles within the Volkswagen Group family.

This is the latest second-generation model, which is available with petrol mild-hybrid, diesel, and now plug-in hybrid power. The model has been warmly received by the British motoring media so far, as What Car?’s John Howell concludes that the SUV is “one of life’s great all-rounders”, praising the Skoda for its spacious “swish-looking” interior and “relatively strong and efficient engines, while Heycar’s Andrew Brady remarks that the Kodiaq is “a byword for versatility and value for money.”

While there are reviews already published on the new Kodiaq, we currently don’t have any emissions, reliability or running cost data for the model. Once we have the full picture, we will give this Skoda an Expert Rating score. Check back again soon!

    Kodiaq highlights

    • Comfortable driving experience
    • Spacious and practical interior
    • Affordable entry-level models

    Kodiaq lowlights

    • Not very exciting to drive
    • Premium rivals are more luxurious inside
    • Automatic gearbox is a bit frustrating

    Key specifications

    Body style: Large SUV/crossover
    Engines:     petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid
    Price:     From £37,505 on-road

    Launched: Summer 2024
    Last updated: N/A
    Replacement due: TBA

    Skoda Kodiaq front view | Expert Rating
    Skoda Kodiaq rear view | Expert Rating
    Skoda Kodiaq interior view | Expert Rating
    Skoda Kodiaq rear interior view | Expert Rating

    Safety rating

    Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

    Overall score: 5 stars
    Date tested: July 2024
    Read the full Euro NCAP review

    Adult protection: 89%
    Child protection: 83%
    Vulnerable road users: 82%
    Safety assist: 78%

    Eco rating

    Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

    No eco rating

    As of July 2024, the Skoda Kodiaq has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

    Reliability rating

    MotorEasy logo 600x167

    Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

    No reliability rating

    As of July 2024, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Skoda Kodiaq to generate a reliability rating.

    The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops. 

    As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Skoda Kodiaq, we’ll publish the results here.

    Running cost rating

    Clear Vehicle Data logo close crop

    Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

    No data yet

    As of July 2024, we don’t have independently verified data available for the Skoda Kodiaq. Check back again soon.

    Similar cars

    If you’re looking at the Skoda Kodiaq, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

    Citroën C5 Aircross | Honda CR-V | Hyundai Santa Fe | Kia Sorento | Land Rover Discovery Sport | Mitsubishi Shogun Sport | Nissan X-Trail | Peugeot 5008 | SEAT Tarraco | SsangYong Rexton | Subaru Forester | Suzuki Across | Toyota RAV4 | Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace

    More news, reviews and information about the Skoda Kodiaq at The Car Expert

    Pricing confirmed for new Skoda Kodiaq SUV

    Pricing confirmed for new Skoda Kodiaq SUV

    Skoda Kodiaq

    Skoda Kodiaq

    New Skoda Kodiaq SUV unveiled

    New Skoda Kodiaq SUV unveiled

    Skoda, MINI and Nissan receive five-star Euro NCAP ratings

    Skoda, MINI and Nissan receive five-star Euro NCAP ratings

    New Skoda Kodiaq and Kamiq trims available to order

    New Skoda Kodiaq and Kamiq trims available to order

    Skoda Kodiaq priced to compete at £21.5K

    Skoda Kodiaq priced to compete at £21.5K

    Paris 2016: Kodiaq begins Skoda SUV offensive

    Paris 2016: Kodiaq begins Skoda SUV offensive

    Kodiaq SUV to start new era for Skoda

    Kodiaq SUV to start new era for Skoda

    Skoda shows look of forthcoming SUV

    Skoda shows look of forthcoming SUV

    Skoda updates Kodiaq and Karoq with new tech

    Skoda updates Kodiaq and Karoq with new tech

    Skoda Kodiaq vRS test drive

    Skoda Kodiaq vRS test drive

    Order books open for hot Skoda Kodiaq vRS

    Order books open for hot Skoda Kodiaq vRS

    This page last updated:

    This page contains links to some of our commercial partners. If you click on any of those links, we may receive a commission.

