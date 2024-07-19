Summary
Available with either five or seven seats, the Skoda Kodiaq is a large family-friendly SUV That shares many of its mechanical components with other Skoda models and different vehicles within the Volkswagen Group family.
This is the latest second-generation model, which is available with petrol mild-hybrid, diesel, and now plug-in hybrid power. The model has been warmly received by the British motoring media so far, as What Car?’s John Howell concludes that the SUV is “one of life’s great all-rounders”, praising the Skoda for its spacious “swish-looking” interior and “relatively strong and efficient engines, while Heycar’s Andrew Brady remarks that the Kodiaq is “a byword for versatility and value for money.”
While there are reviews already published on the new Kodiaq, we currently don’t have any emissions, reliability or running cost data for the model. Once we have the full picture, we will give this Skoda an Expert Rating score. Check back again soon!
Kodiaq highlights
- Comfortable driving experience
- Spacious and practical interior
- Affordable entry-level models
Kodiaq lowlights
- Not very exciting to drive
- Premium rivals are more luxurious inside
- Automatic gearbox is a bit frustrating
Key specifications
Body style: Large SUV/crossover
Engines: petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid
Price: From £37,505 on-road
Launched: Summer 2024
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA
Image gallery
Media reviews
Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.
Auto Express
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 9 / 10
“The Skoda Kodiaq succeeds in covering all the requirements of a family SUV; it’s just not exciting to drive.”
Author: Max Adams
Read review
Auto Trader
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 9 / 10
“It gains a refreshed look, the latest tech, and some new engine options while maintaining the core characteristics of its predecessor.”
Author: Catherine King
Read review
Autocar
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“If you want common-sense practicality, acres of space and agreeable performance, the Kodiaq is hard to seriously fault.”
Author: Illya Verpraet
Read review
Car
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“The Kodiaq is an appealing, roomy and easy to live with large family car. The details are fantastic, the refinement is good, it drives well, and it gives off a general feelgood vibe rather than any eruptions of excitement.”
Author: Keith Adams
Read review
Carbuyer
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8.6 / 10
“The second-generation Skoda Kodiaq improves not only in practicality and clever features, but it’s also much better quality.”
Author: Charlie Harvey
Read review
Carwow
Model reviewed: Range overview
“The new Skoda Kodiaq looks like it’ll become a firm family favourite with a roomy and clever interior – but there are cheaper seven-seaters around.”
Read review
Heycar
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“The Skoda Kodiaq is a byword for versatility and value for money. The latest model builds on that winning formula, with more space, fresh technology and a more upmarket cabin.”
Author: Andrew Brady
Read review
Parkers
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8.8 / 10
“The new Skoda Kodiaq is roomy and bristling with practical features, restful at speed, and comes well equipped for the money. If you’re after a seven seater for a growing family that’s easy to live with, soothing and has an inviting interior, step this way.”
Author: Keith Adams
Read review
Top Gear
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“Skoda’s most desirable family car enters a bold second generation. New styling tinsel hides an otherwise evolutionary step.”
Read review
What Car?
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“The Skoda Kodiaq is one of life’s great all-rounders, offering lots of space, up to seven seats, a swish-looking interior, relatively strong and efficient engines, and a comfortable ride. You get all that for a competitive price, so we’d definitely recommend adding the Kodiaq to your seven-seaters short list.”
Author: John Howell
Read review
Safety rating
Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP
Overall score: 5 stars
Date tested: July 2024
Read the full Euro NCAP review
Adult protection: 89%
Child protection: 83%
Vulnerable road users: 82%
Safety assist: 78%
Eco rating
Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP
No eco rating
As of July 2024, the Skoda Kodiaq has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.
Reliability rating
Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy
No reliability rating
As of July 2024, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Skoda Kodiaq to generate a reliability rating.
The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.
As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Skoda Kodiaq, we’ll publish the results here.
Running cost rating
Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data
No data yet
As of July 2024, we don’t have independently verified data available for the Skoda Kodiaq. Check back again soon.
