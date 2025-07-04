fbpx
Summary

The Volkswagen Tayron – or ‘Tie-ron’ as it is pronounced – is a large five- or seven-seat SUV that sits between the smaller Tiguan and larger Touareg SUVs in Volkswagen’s UK range.

Available with either a pure-petrol, diesel or plug-in hybrid powertrain, the Tayron is built on the same foundations as the Tiguan, as well as perhaps its closest rival, the large Skoda Kodiaq.

“The Tayron’s real issue is that the Kodiaq offers exactly the same, just that little more stylishly and affordably”, says Autotrader’s Dan Trent. On the other hand, Carwow’s Mario Christou argues that, while the Tayron is on par with the Kodiaq in terms of practicality, “its posh interior and fancier design makes it a viable alternative to more premium cars” like the Volvo XC40.

Comparisons aside, the Top Gear team concludes that the Tayron is “a deeply impressive thing”, praising the SUV for its flexible seven-seater layout, “utterly cavernous” interior and quiet driving experience. Meanwhile, Alastair Crooks of Auto Express commends the large SUV for its “strong variety” of engine choices and its “excellent” standard equipment list.

That said, as Charlie Harvey of Carbuyer points out, “the plug-in hybrids can’t be had with seven seats, which makes them seem rather redundant compared to the equivalent Tiguan five-seater PHEVs.”

This page will be updated as we collect more data on the Volkswagen Tayron in the coming weeks. Then, we will give the SUV an Expert Rating score. Keep checking back for the latest updates.

Tayron highlights

  • Seriously spacious interior
  • Good build quality and plenty of standard equipment
  • Wide range of engine options

Tayron lowlights

  • Peugeot 5008 has more third row legroom
  • Plug-in hybrid models not available with seven seats
  • Skoda Kodiaq has a cheaper lead-in price tag

Key specifications

Body style: Large SUV
Engines: petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid
Price: From £xx,xxx on-road

Launched: Spring 2025
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

Media reviews

“Big, bold and easy to live with, the Volkswagen Tayron is a fantastic family SUV – but you certainly pay for the privilege of owning it.”

Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

Carwow

Mario Christou

“The Tayron is a new Tiguan Allspace in all but name and manages to provide an appealing step between the Tiguan and Touareg, with the Tayron’s excellent kit list, strong variety of engines and solid interior standing out as real positives.”

Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

Auto Express

Alastair Crooks

Safety rating

Overall score: 5 stars
Date tested: May 2025
Adult protection: 87%
Child protection: 85%
Vulnerable road users: 83%
Safety assist: 80%

Eco rating

No eco rating

As of July 2025, the Volkswagen Tayron has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

Running cost rating

No data yet

As of July 2025, we don’t have independently verified data available for the Volkswagen Tayron. Check back again soon.

Reliability rating

No reliability rating

As of July 2025, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Volkswagen Tayron to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops. 

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Tayron, we’ll publish the results here.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Volkswagen Tayron

As of July 2025, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Volkswagen Tayron. However, this information is updated very regularly so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Volkswagen dealer.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Volkswagen Tayron, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

Citroën C5 Aircross | Honda CR-V | Hyundai Santa Fe | Kia Sorento | Land Rover Discovery Sport | Nissan X-Trail | Peugeot 5008 | SEAT Tarraco | Skoda KodiaqKGM Rexton | Suzuki Across | Toyota RAV4

More news, reviews and information about the Volkswagen Tayron at The Car Expert

Large Volkswagen Tayron SUV now on sale

Large Volkswagen Tayron SUV now on sale

New seven-seat Volkswagen Tayron to arrive next year

New seven-seat Volkswagen Tayron to arrive next year

