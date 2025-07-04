Summary

The Volkswagen Tayron – or ‘Tie-ron’ as it is pronounced – is a large five- or seven-seat SUV that sits between the smaller Tiguan and larger Touareg SUVs in Volkswagen’s UK range.

Available with either a pure-petrol, diesel or plug-in hybrid powertrain, the Tayron is built on the same foundations as the Tiguan, as well as perhaps its closest rival, the large Skoda Kodiaq.

“The Tayron’s real issue is that the Kodiaq offers exactly the same, just that little more stylishly and affordably”, says Autotrader’s Dan Trent. On the other hand, Carwow’s Mario Christou argues that, while the Tayron is on par with the Kodiaq in terms of practicality, “its posh interior and fancier design makes it a viable alternative to more premium cars” like the Volvo XC40.

Comparisons aside, the Top Gear team concludes that the Tayron is “a deeply impressive thing”, praising the SUV for its flexible seven-seater layout, “utterly cavernous” interior and quiet driving experience. Meanwhile, Alastair Crooks of Auto Express commends the large SUV for its “strong variety” of engine choices and its “excellent” standard equipment list.

That said, as Charlie Harvey of Carbuyer points out, “the plug-in hybrids can’t be had with seven seats, which makes them seem rather redundant compared to the equivalent Tiguan five-seater PHEVs.”

This page will be updated as we collect more data on the Volkswagen Tayron in the coming weeks. Then, we will give the SUV an Expert Rating score. Keep checking back for the latest updates.

Tayron highlights Seriously spacious interior

Good build quality and plenty of standard equipment

Wide range of engine options Tayron lowlights Peugeot 5008 has more third row legroom

Plug-in hybrid models not available with seven seats

Skoda Kodiaq has a cheaper lead-in price tag

Key specifications

Body style: Large SUV

Engines: petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid

Price: From £xx,xxx on-road Launched: Spring 2025

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Featured reviews “Big, bold and easy to live with, the Volkswagen Tayron is a fantastic family SUV – but you certainly pay for the privilege of owning it.” Model reviewed: Range overview Score: 9 / 10 Read full review

“The Tayron is a new Tiguan Allspace in all but name and manages to provide an appealing step between the Tiguan and Touareg, with the Tayron’s excellent kit list, strong variety of engines and solid interior standing out as real positives.” Model reviewed: Range overview Score: 8 / 10 Read full review

More reviews Auto Trader Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Tayron’s real issue is that the Kodiaq offers exactly the same, just that little more stylishly and affordably.”

Author: Dan Trent

Read review Carbuyer Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.6 / 10

“If you’re looking for a well-built, seven-seater family SUV, the Volkswagen Tayron is well worth your consideration. Unfortunately, the plug-in hybrids can’t be had with seven seats, which makes them seem rather redundant compared to the equivalent Tiguan five-seater PHEVs.”

Author: Charlie Harvey

Read review Heycar Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Volkswagen Tayron fills the gap between Tiguan and Touareg and offers up to seven seats. It’s a really practical family SUV that has a broad range of engines and is upmarket and sophisticated to drive.”

Author: Richard Aucock

Read review Parkers Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“The Tayron’s very anonymity and crushing competence is why it appeals so much – here at last is a VW that feels well developed and crafted to be exactly what it needs to be and nothing more.”

Author: Keith Adams

Read review Top Gear Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“In many ways the Volkswagen Tayron is a deeply impressive thing. The way it goes about its business belies its size, and the flexibility of those extra two jump seats will give you a real headache if you’ve gone into the dealership with your heart set on a Tiguan.”

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP Overall score: 5 stars

Date tested: May 2025

Read the full Euro NCAP review Adult protection: 87%

Child protection: 85%

Vulnerable road users: 83%

Safety assist: 80%

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of July 2025, the Volkswagen Tayron has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

No data yet

As of July 2025, we don’t have independently verified data available for the Volkswagen Tayron. Check back again soon.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of July 2025, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Volkswagen Tayron to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Tayron, we’ll publish the results here.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Volkswagen Tayron

As of July 2025, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Volkswagen Tayron. However, this information is updated very regularly so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Volkswagen dealer.

