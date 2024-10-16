New seven-seat Volkswagen Tayron to arrive next year

Volkswagen has bolstered its rather crowded SUV line-up with the unveiling of its new Tayron – a seven-seat family car built on the same foundations as the smaller Volkswagen Tiguan and Skoda Kodiaq that is set to arrive in the UK in 2025.

With similar exterior styling to the new third-generation Tiguan that went on sale earlier this year, the Tayron is essentially the successor to the now-retired Tiguan AllSpace – a stretched version of the old Tiguan that had an extra third row of seats in the back. Volkswagen says this SUV will be the second-biggest in its UK range, behind the Touareg.

Set to compete against the likes of the Nissan X-Trail and new Hyundai Santa Fe, the five- or seven-seater Tayron can reportedly tow up to 2,500kg and sits on 17-inch alloy wheels as standard, with 19-inch alloys also available with higher trims.

Like the Tiguan, the Tayron has full-width light bars and slim headlights/tail lights on both the front and rear fascia, and a larger front grille with huge air intakes on either side of the front bumper. In addition to its longer rear end, this SUV is also slightly wider than its Tiguan sibling, increasing interior space.

Speaking of interior space, the Tayron can reportedly hold up to 885 litres of luggage in its five-seat configuration. Should you opt for the extra third row of seats, this boot space decreases to 850 litres, which is still over 200 litres more than the seven-seat Hyundai Santa Fe can handle.

Inside, the SUV comes with a 13-inch infotainment screen on the dashboard as standard, though this is replaced by a larger 15-inch screen on higher trims. A ten-inch digital instrument cluster behind the steering wheel also comes as standard, as does ambient interior lighting and sun blinds for the rear doors.

The engine line-up is the same as the Tiguan, with petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid options. The entry-level model is an all-wheel drive 150hp 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol, while the range-topping plug-in hybrid uses the same engine but with an electric motor, upping the power output to 272hp.

The latter can reportedly travel up to 62 miles on electric power, but the plug-in hybrid models are only available with five seats, as the extra hybrid components are fitted under the boot floor. All engine options are paired with an automatic gearbox – no manual options here.

Now on sale in Germany, the Tayron is expected to arrive in the UK early next year, with pricing yet to be confirmed. By comparison, the pricing of the new Tiguan range starts at just over £34k, and the Tayron is very likely to cost several thousands more.