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New Fiat Grizzly range arriving this year

Fiat has released the first image of its upcoming Grizzly mid-sized SUV and coupé-SUV line-up which is set to arrive in the UK this year

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by Sean Rees

Fiat has released the first image of its upcoming Grizzly mid-sized SUV and coupé-SUV ‘Fastback’ line-up, which will become an important part of brand’s UK line-up from the second half of 2026.

Both the SUV and coupé-SUV share the same underpinnings but targeting slightly different buyers. While the standard Grizzly prioritises practicality and interior space, the Fastback adopts a sloping roofline aimed at style-conscious customers.

A new Nissan Qashqai and Kia Sportage rival

Although Fiat has revealed few technical details so far, the Grizzly is expected to compete in the fiercely contested family SUV segment alongside models such as the Nissan Qashqai, Kia Sportage, Hyundai Tucson, Peugeot 3008 and Volkswagen Tiguan.

It will be slightly more compact than some of those rivals, yet Fiat claims it will offer class-leading interior space and boot capacity.

Petrol, hybrid and electric power expected

Fiat has confirmed that the Grizzly range will be available with a full range of powertrains, from conventional petrol engines through to fully electric versions.

That broad line-up could give it an advantage over some rivals that are increasingly focusing on electrified powertrains only. Buyers should be able to choose between petrol, hybrid and battery-electric models depending on their budget and driving needs.

As Fiat is a Stellantis brand, the electric versions are expected to share technology with models such as the Peugeot E-3008 and Vauxhall Grandland Electric.

Focus on practicality

The Grizzly has been designed as a family SUV first and foremost. Fiat says its upright proportions maximise cabin space and headroom, while the relatively compact exterior dimensions should make it easier to manoeuvre in urban environments than larger family SUVs.

The company is also promising a high-quality cabin with improved technology and a greater focus on everyday usability than previous Fiat SUVs.

Meanwhile, the Grizzly Fastback will offer a more lifestyle-oriented alternative, with a sleeker design and increased load length for carrying larger items.

Arriving in the UK this year

The Fiat Grizzly and Grizzly Fastback will launch in Europe, including the UK, during the second half of 2026.

Pricing, specifications and technical details have yet to be announced, but if Fiat can combine competitive pricing with the practicality it is promising, the Grizzly could become one of the brand’s most important models in years as it looks to challenge established players in the family SUV market.

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Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.

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