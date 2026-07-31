Pricing announced for seven-seat BYD Ti7 SUV

BYD has confirmed its UK price list for the new Ti7, with showroom examples scheduled to arrive this November.

The large plug-in hybrid seven-seater sits above the Seal U in BYD’s range and takes on rivals including the Kia Sorento, Hyundai Santa Fe, Mazda CX-80 and Peugeot 5008.

Offered exclusively with all-wheel drive and powered by BYD’s ‘DM-p’ plug-in hybrid powertrain, which combines a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine with two electric motors, the Ti7 has surprisingly strong performance for such a large SUV, with BYD claiming a 0-62mph sprint time of 4.8 seconds and an electric-only travel range of up to 74 miles.

That electric range is particularly significant because it comfortably exceeds many rival plug-in hybrids. For context, a Land Rover Defender P400e manages around 27 miles officially, while even newer rivals such as the Volvo XC90 T8 sit closer to 40 to 50 miles.

Inside, the second-row seats can be adjusted in four directions, while folding the third row increases boot capacity from 126 litres to 970 litres. Folding both the second and third rows expands luggage space to 1,830 litres.

A single trim choice

The Ti 7 will be sold in a single ‘Excellence AWD’ specification that includes a long list of standard equipment.

Highlights include a 16-inch rotating touchscreen, a ten-inch digital instrument cluster behind the steering wheel, an 18-speaker audio system, dual 50W wireless smartphone chargers, a panoramic glass roof and three-zone climate control.

Leather upholstery comes as standard, with heated and ventilated front seats and second-row outer seats. An integrated centre-console refrigerator can cool drinks and food or warm them before a journey.

LED headlights feature a welcome animation, while acoustic glass for the windscreen and front side windows is designed to reduce wind and road noise. Buyers will be able to choose from six exterior paint finishes, including a matte grey option.

Pricing and availability

The BYD Ti7 ‘Excellence AWD’ is available to pre-order by deposit now, priced from £48k. The first cars are expected to arrive in UK showrooms in November, ahead of customer deliveries beginning in January nexy year.

Customers who place a £500 pre-order deposit will receive a matching £500 contribution from BYD when the SUV arrives.