All-new Mercedes-Benz GLA revealed with electric and petrol power

Mercedes-Benz has revealed the all-new GLA, with the next-generation compact SUV set to be offered in electric and petrol versions.

The new model is a ground-up replacement for both the current GLA and EQA models, rather than a facelift. It has a lower roofline, longer wheelbase and more interior space, while the electric version brings a new front-end design with an illuminated grille.

Mercedes is initially launching the GLA in electric form, with petrol versions following later. The Mercedes-Benz UK website is now taking registrations of interest for both the new electric GLA and the petrol-powered GLA, with the electric model starting from £45.4K.

The electric GLA will be offered in three versions at launch. The entry-level GLA 200 uses a 58kWh battery and produces 224hp, while the GLA 250+ gets a larger 85kWh battery and 272hp. The most powerful version is the GLA 350, which also uses the 85kWh battery but adds four-wheel drive and produces 354hp.

Mercedes says the electric GLA can deliver up to 406 miles of driving range, depending on version. It uses an 800-volt electrical system and can charge at up to 320kW from a suitable public charger. A 400-volt charging converter will be available, allowing the car to use older public charging points as well.

A further electric version with a 71kWh battery is due to follow in early 2027.

The new Mercedes-Benz GLA gets a cleaner, more screen-led cabin layout and a slightly lower, more assertive SUV shape, with electric versions launching first and petrol models following later

Petrol versions will arrive from early 2027. These will use a new 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with mild hybrid assistance, including a small electric motor built into the eight-speed automatic gearbox. Mercedes says the petrol-hybrid models will be able to drive on electric power at low speeds, coast with the engine disconnected and recover energy while slowing down.

The new GLA is slightly lower than before, but Mercedes says interior space has improved. The wheelbase has been stretched by 6cm, while front and rear headroom have also increased. Boot space is up by 70 litres to 410 litres, rising to 1,400 litres with the rear seats folded.

Electric versions also get a 107-litre frunk (front trunk), which should be useful for charging cables or smaller bags. Mercedes says the four-wheel-drive electric models can tow up to two tonnes, which is a strong figure for a compact electric SUV.

Inside, the new GLA follows the latest Mercedes-Benz cabin layout, with an optional full-width ‘superscreen’ layout that adds a 14-inch passenger screen to the 14-inch central screen and ten-inch driver display.

The car also gets Mercedes’ latest software system, including Google Maps-based navigation and a voice assistant that uses several AI systems. As with other new Mercedes models, some digital features may depend on subscriptions or optional software packages.

Driver assistance technology has also been updated. Depending on specification, the new GLA can assist with steering, lane keeping, distance control, lane changes and parking. The car uses a mix of cameras, radar sensors and ultrasonic sensors, with Mercedes saying the system has been designed to support future over-the-air updates.

Full UK pricing and specifications are due shortly. Petrol-hybrid versions are due to follow in early 2027, with pricing to be confirmed closer to launch.