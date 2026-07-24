Make and model: XPeng G6

Description: Medium electric SUV

Price range: £39,990 to £49,990, plus optional extras

Summary: The XPeng G6 is spacious, comfortable, refined and packed with clever software, but its anonymous styling and touchscreen-heavy controls hold it back.

For a broader ownership picture, see our full XPeng G6 Expert Rating.

Introduction

The XPeng G6 is the first model from Chinese car brand XPeng to arrive in the UK, and it goes straight into one of the busiest parts of the electric car market. It is a medium electric SUV aimed squarely at cars like the Tesla Model Y, BYD Sealion 7, Skoda Enyaq and Volkswagen ID.4.

This is the updated 2026 G6, which XPeng says has received more than 20,000 engineering changes. The key improvements include faster charging, revised chassis and suspension settings, updated steering, changes to the electric powertrain behaviour and improved cabin materials.

After a week with the car in normal UK use, the G6 is more impressive than expected. It’s quiet, spacious, comfortable and full of genuinely useful software ideas. It also feels better finished than many new brands manage on their first attempt.

But it’s also a car that leans heavily into touchscreen operation and software cleverness, sometimes at the expense of simple usability. The G6 is clever, but it is not always easy. It is comfortable, but not especially satisfying to drive. And visually, it is so anonymous that most people would struggle to pick it out of a supermarket car park.

The XPeng G6 has clean electric SUV proportions, although its styling is so anonymous that it struggles to stand out.

Price and equipment

The XPeng G6 range starts at £40K for the rear-wheel-drive Standard Range model. Our test car was the Long Range, which costs £45K, while the range-topping Performance Black Edition costs £50K and adds all-wheel drive.

The Long Range is likely to be the best fit for most buyers. It has a larger 81kWh battery, a 326-mile official test range and a 0-62mph time of 6.7 seconds, which is plenty quick enough for this kind of car. The Performance version is much faster, but the G6 is not really the sort of car that encourages enthusiastic driving, so the extra performance feels less important than the added range.

Standard equipment is strong. The Long Range gets a large central touchscreen, digital driver display, heated and ventilated front seats, massaging front seats, heated rear seats, wireless phone charging, panoramic glass roof, powered tailgate, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and a wide range of driver assistance systems.

XPeng says the updated G6 has received more than 20,000 engineering refinements, covering charging, battery management, suspension, steering, noise suppression, software and cabin materials. Some of those improvements are easy to believe, because the car is quiet, comfortable and generally well finished. Others are less convincing, especially the steering and some of the touchscreen logic.

Inside the car

The G6 has a roomy and comfortable cabin, with good rear space and a useful boot. Rear passenger space is one of the car’s strengths, although comfort in the back may depend on the passenger. My nine-year-old son felt carsick after about half an hour, which is not unusual in EVs but still worth noting for family buyers.

The boot is a decent size at 571 litres, increasing to 1,374 litres with the rear seats folded. That is useful rather than outstanding for this class, and the rear seats split 60/40 rather than the more flexible 40/20/40 layout offered in some rivals.

The white leather interior in our test car looked smart, if very Tesla-like, and helped make the cabin feel light and modern. It may not be the most practical choice for family use, as it will presumably show dirt more easily than darker trim.

The front seats are comfortable, and the massage function is better than most. That’s not faint praise. Many massage seats feel like someone is slowly poking you in the back, but the G6’s system is more subtle and offers a good range of options.

There’s also a mindfulness app that reclines the front seats, plays ambient sounds and can activate the massage function while you’re parked. It sounds like a gimmick, but it’s actually quite pleasant and shows what software can usefully add to the car.

The XCore shortcut system is another good example. It allows you to programme the car to perform certain actions when specific conditions are met, a bit like shortcuts on an iPhone. For example, the car can switch on the air conditioning if the cabin gets too hot while parked, or warm itself up in winter before you get in.

The problem is that the same software-heavy approach also makes the car harder to use than it should be. There are almost no physical buttons. The dashboard has none, the centre console has none, and the only proper non-screen control outside the steering wheel is the hazard button in the ceiling.

There’s no separate parking brake switch and no power button. The steering wheel has only a few controls, including one customisable button, and their logic is not always obvious. At one point, what felt like a cruise control adjustment was actually changing the climate temperature.

The central touchscreen is better than many, but still not good enough to carry this much responsibility. You can adjust the font sizes, but not by enough. The home screen is essentially a full-screen navigation display, which feels wasteful on such a large screen.

There’s a customisable shortcut strip along the bottom, which is good, but the strip and icons should be larger. There are also lots of useful settings buried in the system, but too many important adjustments sit several layers deep in menus.

The wireless phone chargers are another small but annoying detail. They are mounted horizontally and don’t hold phones securely, so a phone slides around as soon as you turn the wheel. The G6 is not the only car to suffer from this, but it’s still a basic usability failure that car makers need to stop making.

The XPeng G6 cabin is spacious and comfortable, but almost every major function runs through the central touchscreen.

Driving range and charging

The G6 is available in three versions. The Standard Range offers a 292-mile official test range, the Long Range increases that to 326 miles, and the Performance version is rated at 316 miles.

Charging is one of the G6’s headline strengths. The Standard Range can charge at up to nearly 400kW from a suitable public charger, while the Long Range and Performance versions can accept up to 450kW. XPeng claims a 10% to 80% charge can take as little as 12 minutes in ideal conditions.

In theory, that makes the G6 one of the fastest-charging electric SUVs on sale. In practice, most UK public chargers still will not deliver anything close to that peak speed, so real-world charging times will depend heavily on where you stop. The good news that it will ensure that the G6 remains competitive for many years to come.

More concerningly, charging failed to activate a few times during our week with the car. Changing a setting in the touchscreen menu appeared to fix it once, but the same problem returned the next day. There was no clear indication of what the issue was, so the cause remained unclear.

Software uncertainty and unexplained failures are frustrating in any car, but are especially annoying in an EV. Charging needs to be boringly reliable. If it fails, the car needs to tell you what has gone wrong and how to fix it.

On the road

The XPeng G6 is comfortable, quiet and refined. Wind and road noise are very well suppressed, and the usual EV lack of engine noise means the cabin feels calm at motorway speeds.

The ride is also comfortable enough, which helps make the G6 a relaxing car for everyday driving. It’s not exciting, but for plenty of buyers that won’t matter in the slightest. This is a car designed to make journeys easy rather than memorable.

The handling is less convincing. The steering is very numb, with almost no meaningful feel through the wheel. This is a common problem in most modern cars with electric power steering, not just EVs, but the G6 steering feels even less connected to the front wheels than most similar cars.

The steering wheel itself also feels slightly odd. It has a mildly oval shape and is not especially comfortable, which is more irritating than it sounds because it’s the part of the car you’re constantly holding.

The brakes have the same artificial feel as the steering. The whole car can feel synthetic, as if you are playing an arcade racing game rather than driving something connected to the road. That doesn’t make it difficult to drive, but it does keep you at arm’s length.

The cruise control was poor during our week with the car. The controls were not clear enough, and the driver display repeatedly showed messages about the system being paused for reasons that were never obvious. A driver assistance system should reduce workload, not make you wonder what it’s doing – or, as the case may be, why it’s not working.

The G6 does one clever thing with driver assistance, though. When a system such as lane-keeping assistance activates for the first time on a journey, the car asks whether you want to switch it off. You tap yes, and it’s done. That’s far smarter than forcing drivers to dig through menus while moving.

Overall, the G6 drives in the way many tech-led electric SUVs do. It’s smooth, quiet and comfortable, but numb and uninvolving. It’s better at transporting you than engaging you.

The XPeng G6 is quiet and comfortable on the road, but the steering and brakes feel numb and artificial.

Ownership

The XPeng G6 currently holds an A-grade New Car Expert Rating in our unique Expert Rating Index, with a score of 76%. It scores well for safety, zero tailpipe emissions and warranty cover, although running costs are only rated average and we don’t have enough data to produce a reliability score.

Euro NCAP awarded the XPeng G6 a five-star safety rating in 2024. It scored 88% for adult occupant protection, 85% for child occupant protection, 81% for vulnerable road user protection and 75% for safety assistance.

XPeng’s new car warranty lasts five years or 75,000 miles, whichever comes first. The high-voltage battery is covered for eight years or 100,000 miles, and servicing is required every 12 months or 12,500 miles.

The review score reflects the driving experience. Our XPeng G6 Expert Rating tells a broader story, combining the subjective opinions of car reviews with objective safety data, running costs, warranty information and more – which means the Expert Rating often arrives at a notably different conclusion. It’s worth reading both before making any buying decision.

Verdict

The XPeng G6 is a surprisingly impressive car. It’s spacious, comfortable, quiet, well-equipped and packed with clever software ideas. Some of those ideas, especially the XCore shortcut system and the simple way of disabling driver assistance alerts, are genuinely useful.

It’s also good value compared with many rival electric SUVs, at least on purchase price and standard equipment. The G6 feels like a serious car from a serious company, not a half-finished experiment from a new arrival.

But it’s not a complete success. The styling is almost completely anonymous, like a Temu Tesla Model Y with Hyundai Kona headlights. The cabin relies far too heavily on the touchscreen, and some of the steering wheel controls are confusing rather than helpful.

The driving experience is also ordinary. The G6 is comfortable and refined, but the steering and brakes feel numb and artificial, while the cruise control proved frustrating during our week with the car. It is not a car for anyone who enjoys driving for its own sake.

That still leaves a lot to like. As a comfortable, spacious and tech-heavy electric SUV, the XPeng G6 makes a strong case for itself. It shows that XPeng is a brand worth taking seriously, even if the car itself feels more like a very capable device than something with any real personality.

We like: Very quiet and refined

Spacious rear cabin

Comfortable front seats

Clever XCore shortcut system

Useful driver assistance disable prompt We don’t like: Anonymous styling

Too few physical controls

Confusing steering wheel controls

Numb steering and brakes

Charging failed more than once

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Key specifications