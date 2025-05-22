Summary

The Polestar 4 is a large electric coupé SUV that arrived in the UK in 2024. It is built on the same platform as the larger Polestar 3.

The Polestar 4’s chief claim to fame when it was launched was that it was the first passenger car to be designed without a rear window – you get a reversing camera instead. The idea is that this frees up more headroom for the rear passengers. It certainly caused a lot of publicity, but most reviewers felt that it wasn’t actually that important within a few minutes of driving the car.

As with other Polestar models, there are four options packs – Plus, Pilot, Pro and Performance – to add extra equipment. The cabin, described as “gorgeous” by Darren Cassey at Carwow, is an exercise in modern Scandinavian minimalism. It features sustainable materials, woven fabrics rather than traditional leather, and metals rather than woodgrain. As with every other new car, most of the controls are activated via a giant touchscreen.

The driving experience is comfortable rather than sporty. Alan Taylor-Jones at Parkers describes it as “good, if not thrilling to drive”, while Ethan Jupp at Evo mourns that while the car greatly appeals, “it lacks the absolute dynamic polish of some rivals.”

As of May 2025, the Polestar 4 holds a New Car Expert Rating of B with a score of 68%. It scores top marks for its zero tailpipe emissions, while its media review scores are also good. However, its running costs are only average and we don’t yet have any Euro NCAP safety data.

Polestar 4 highlights Attractive exterior and interior design

Extensive list of standard equipment

Comfortable driving dynamics

Plenty of battery range Polestar 4 lowlights Lack of rear window is concerning for some people

Over-reliance on touchscreen for car settings

Performance Pack models have a firm ride quality

Key specifications

Body style: Large coupé SUV

Engines: electric, battery-powered

Price: From £60,000 on-road Launched: Summer 2024

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Media reviews

Featured reviews “The Polestar 4 wraps design and practicality in one potent package with plenty of equipment, with only minor irritations denting the overall experience.” Score: 7.8 / 10 Read full review

“The Polestar 4 is a posh electric car with quirky styling and a gorgeous interior, but that unconventional design might put you off.” Model reviewed: Range overview Score: 8 / 10 Read full review

More reviews Auto Express Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The cutting-edge Polestar 4 likes to do things a little differently, and is sure to attract buyers who want to make a statement. The lack of a rear window will be a talking point, but it doesn’t detract from the day-to-day driving experience or sophisticated interior. That said, some of the technology onboard can feel overwhelming at times, and while the car has a sporty edge, it isn’t engaging to drive.”

Author: Ellis Hyde, Alastair Crooks

Read review Auto Trader Score: 8 / 10

“The sleek Polestar 4 combines design, technology and power, and also has the lowest carbon footprint of any Polestar to date.”

Author: Catherine King

Read review Business Car Model reviewed: 4 Long Range Dual Motor

Score: 8 / 10

“the performance range-topper is an impressive start with its attractive, individual exterior and interior styling – plus the fact it’s good to drive.”

Author: Martyn Collins

Read review Car Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Polestar 4 cuts quite a dash in the car park without screaming ‘look at me’, and its calm Swedish-designed interior is an absolute delight to spend time in. Yes, the infotainment set-up is 10% too dependent on the touchscreen, but at least it looks classy, is easy to navigate and works well.”

Author: Keith Adams

Read review Carbuyer Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.2 / 10

“Stylish and accomplished in most areas, the Polestar 4 is a cool all-electric coupe-SUV for buyers looking for something different.”

Author: Andy Goodwin

Read review Driving Electric Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“It may not have a rear window but the Polestar 4 ticks a lot of the other boxes for a premium mid-size SUV.”

Author: Ryan Birch

Read review Electrifying.com Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The lack of rear window might be the biggest talking point of the Polestar, but there are plenty of other qualities which deserve your attention. That Scandi-cool interior is compelling and beautifully built, and the rear space is huge. The tech is easy to use and well thought through too.”

Author: Tom Barnard

Read review Evo Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The Polestar 4 is a style and performance statement that greatly appeals, even if it lacks the absolute dynamic polish of some rivals.”

Author: Ethan Jupp

Read review Green Car Guide Model reviewed: Long Range Dual Motor

Score: 9 / 10

“The Polestar 4 offers the most agility and the best ride quality of any Polestar, and in all-wheel drive form, there’s lots of traction to deliver the significant performance. You even get an impressive official driving range of 367 miles. The infotainment system offers lots of features, but a lot of button-pressing is needed to change basic car controls. The lack of a rear window may have attracted lots of headlines, but it doesn’t have a big impact on the driver.”

Author: Paul Clarke

Read review Heycar Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“We think the 4 has precisely the character that Polestar was aiming for, with sharp handling and direct steering, allied to a reasonably forgiving ride.”

Author: Ivan Aistrop

Read review Parkers Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7.6 / 10

“While I wouldn’t suggest immediately rushing out and ordering one, the Polestar 4 is an appealing alternative to the usual premium SUVs. Its calming interior is a delight to be in and it’s spacious for people, too. It’s good, if not thrilling to drive and the range is good, too.”

Author: Alan Taylor-Jones

Read review Regit Model reviewed: Single motor long range

Score: 9 / 10

“The Polestar 4 really raises the bar when it comes to styling. Admittedly, the lack of a rear screen and the digital rear-view mirror will have its critics, but we cannot fail to applaud Polestar for its forward-thinking and state-of-the-art technology. Customers can choose between rear or all-wheel drive with both versions being labelled as ‘Long range’. We can expect ‘Short range’ versions in the future which will likely see a reduction in the asking price.”

Author: Maxine Ashford

Read review The Sun Model reviewed: Range overview

“Now here’s a car that’s loaded with even more unnecessary and expensive tech. It’s a roof-mounted camera that replaces the rear window. Is that progress? I don’t think so. The main reason Polestar didn’t tick the option box for a rear window on Polestar 4 is to create SUV-like headroom for back-seat passengers but still give it a designer coupe look on the outside. In that respect, job done. It works. It’s not another jelly-mould SUV.”

Author: Rob Gill

Read review The Sunday Times Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“It’s a tricky car to pigeon-hole, the Polestar 4. Is it a sports saloon masquerading as an SUV or is it the other way around? Perhaps that doesn’t and shouldn’t matter. What it is, is gorgeous, spacious, long-ranged, quick and blessed with a tremendously interesting and well-made interior.”

Author: Neil Briscoe

Read review Top Gear Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Polestar 4 is fun and interesting, and has a distinctive design. But that distinctiveness does have one perverse aspect. The lack of rear-view to gain a bit of rear headroom and marginal aero gains on what is a 2.3-tonne, high-riding SUV isn’t really worth it.”

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of May 2025, the Polestar 4 has not been assessed by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of May 2025, the Polestar 4 has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the Polestar 4 is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing whenever it ever takes place. Check back again soon.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of May 2025, the Polestar 4 is still a new model, so we don’t have enough reliability data on the SUV to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Polestar 4, we’ll publish the results here.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data Battery range Average Score Variation Score EV models 368 miles A 360 – 379 miles A – A Electrical efficiency Average Score Variation Score EV models 3.7 m/KWh D 3.6 – 3.8 m/KWh C – D Insurance group Average Score Variation Score All models 43 D 41 – 44 D – D Service and maintenance Cost Score Year 1 £423 D Year 2 £799 C Year 3 £1,201 C Year 4 £1,412 C Year 5 £1,887 C Overall £5,722 C

The Polestar 4 can be a rather expensive car to own and run, according to whole-life cost numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data.

The car’s average battery range of 3681 miles (ranging from 360 to 379 miles depending on the model you choose) is excellent when compared to the rest of the EV market. That said, it’s not very efficient. Its electrical efficiency (the EV equivalent of miles per gallon for a petrol or diesel car) of 3.7 m/kWh is only average.

The car’s insurance premiums are high, and its predicted five-year servicing and maintenance cost total of almost £6k can also be considered fairly expensive.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Polestar 4

As of May 2025, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Polestar 4. However, this information is updated very regularly so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Polestar dealer.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Polestar 4, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

Audi Q6 e-tron | BMW i4 | BYD Sealion | Cupra Tavascan | Ford Capri | Genesis GV60 | Hyundai Ioniq 5 | Kia EV6 | Peugeot e-408 | Skoda Enyaq Coupe | Tesla Model Y | Volkswagen ID.5 | Volvo ES90

Polestar’s naming convention is determined by the order that cars were developed, rather than in any kind of size arrangement, so the Polestar 4 is smaller than the Polestar 3 SUV but a bit bigger than the Polestar 2 liftback. That also means that there are plenty of different cars that you may be loking at against the Polestar 4.

