fbpx

Automotive Website of the Year

Newspress Awards 2024 wide

Automotive Website of the Year

Automotive Website of the Year

Find an Expert Rating: 
Expert Rating

Polestar 4

(2024 - present)

Polestar 4 (2024 onwards) - ER wallpaper

Expert Rating

New car score:

68
%
B

This model is still new so we don't have a Used Car Expert Rating score yet. Check back soon.

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

71
%
B

Safety Rating:

-

Eco Rating:

100
%
A

Reliability Rating:

-

Running Costs:

65
%
C

How are our Expert Rating scores calculated?

Expert Rating

New car score:

68
%
B

This model is still new so we don't have a Used Car Expert Rating score yet. Check back soon.

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

71
%
B

Safety Rating:

-

Eco Rating:

100
%
A

Reliability Rating:

-

Running Costs:

65
%
C

Summary

The Polestar 4 is a large electric coupé SUV that arrived in the UK in 2024. It is built on the same platform as the larger Polestar 3.

The Polestar 4’s chief claim to fame when it was launched was that it was the first passenger car to be designed without a rear window – you get a reversing camera instead. The idea is that this frees up more headroom for the rear passengers. It certainly caused a lot of publicity, but most reviewers felt that it wasn’t actually that important within a few minutes of driving the car.

As with other Polestar models, there are four options packs – Plus, Pilot, Pro and Performance – to add extra equipment. The cabin, described as “gorgeous” by Darren Cassey at Carwow, is an exercise in modern Scandinavian minimalism. It features sustainable materials, woven fabrics rather than traditional leather, and metals rather than woodgrain. As with every other new car, most of the controls are activated via a giant touchscreen.

The driving experience is comfortable rather than sporty. Alan Taylor-Jones at Parkers describes it as “good, if not thrilling to drive”, while Ethan Jupp at Evo mourns that while the car greatly appeals, “it lacks the absolute dynamic polish of some rivals.”

As of May 2025, the Polestar 4 holds a New Car Expert Rating of B with a score of 68%. It scores top marks for its zero tailpipe emissions, while its media review scores are also good. However, its running costs are only average and we don’t yet have any Euro NCAP safety data.

Polestar 4 highlights

  • Attractive exterior and interior design
  • Extensive list of standard equipment
  • Comfortable driving dynamics
  • Plenty of battery range

Polestar 4 lowlights

  • Lack of rear window is concerning for some people
  • Over-reliance on touchscreen for car settings
  • Performance Pack models have a firm ride quality

Key specifications

Body style: Large coupé SUV
Engines: electric, battery-powered
Price: From £60,000 on-road

Launched: Summer 2024
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

Polestar 4 (2024 onwards) - front, dynamic
Polestar 4 (2024 onwards) - rear, dynamic
Polestar 4 (2024 onwards) - dashboard

Media reviews

Highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Featured reviews

“The Polestar 4 wraps design and practicality in one potent package with plenty of equipment, with only minor irritations denting the overall experience.”

Score: 7.8 / 10

Read full review
The Car Expert

Andrew Charman

“The Polestar 4 is a posh electric car with quirky styling and a gorgeous interior, but that unconventional design might put you off.”

Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

Read full review
Carwow

Darren Cassey

More reviews

Auto Express

Auto Trader

Business Car

Car

Carbuyer

Driving Electric

Electrifying.com

Evo

Green Car Guide

Heycar

Parkers

Regit

The Sun

The Sunday Times

Top Gear

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of May 2025, the Polestar 4 has not been assessed by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of May 2025, the Polestar 4 has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the Polestar 4 is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing whenever it ever takes place. Check back again soon.

Reliability rating

MotorEasy logo 600x167

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of May 2025, the Polestar 4 is still a new model, so we don’t have enough reliability data on the SUV to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops. 

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Polestar 4, we’ll publish the results here.

Running cost rating

Clear Vehicle Data logo close crop

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

Battery rangeAverageScoreVariationScore
EV models368 milesA360 – 379 milesA – A
Electrical efficiencyAverageScoreVariationScore
EV models3.7 m/KWhD3.6 – 3.8 m/KWhC – D
Insurance groupAverageScoreVariationScore
All models43D41 – 44D – D
Service and maintenanceCostScore
Year 1£423D
Year 2£799C
Year 3£1,201C
Year 4£1,412C
Year 5£1,887C
Overall£5,722C

The Polestar 4 can be a rather expensive car to own and run, according to whole-life cost numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data.

The car’s average battery range of 3681 miles (ranging from 360 to 379 miles depending on the model you choose) is excellent when compared to the rest of the EV market. That said, it’s not very efficient. Its electrical efficiency (the EV equivalent of miles per gallon for a petrol or diesel car) of 3.7 m/kWh is only average.

The car’s insurance premiums are high, and its predicted five-year servicing and maintenance cost total of almost £6k can also be considered fairly expensive.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Polestar 4

As of May 2025, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Polestar 4. However, this information is updated very regularly so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Polestar dealer.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Polestar 4, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

Audi Q6 e-tron | BMW i4 | BYD Sealion | Cupra Tavascan | Ford Capri | Genesis GV60 | Hyundai Ioniq 5 | Kia EV6 | Peugeot e-408 | Skoda Enyaq Coupe | Tesla Model Y | Volkswagen ID.5 | Volvo ES90

Polestar’s naming convention is determined by the order that cars were developed, rather than in any kind of size arrangement, so the Polestar 4 is smaller than the Polestar 3 SUV but a bit bigger than the Polestar 2 liftback. That also means that there are plenty of different cars that you may be loking at against the Polestar 4.

More news, reviews and information about the Polestar 4 at The Car Expert

Polestar 4 test drive

Polestar 4 test drive

Electric cars – what’s on sale and what’s coming in 2024?

Electric cars – what’s on sale and what’s coming in 2024?

New Polestar 4 coupé-SUV now on sale

New Polestar 4 coupé-SUV now on sale

Polestar 4 coupé-SUV revealed

Polestar 4 coupé-SUV revealed

Buy a Polestar 4

If you’re looking to buy a new or used Polestar 4, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car.

Motors 600x300

Find your next used car with Motors. Find out more

Auto Trader logo 600x300

Find your next new or used car with Auto Trader. Find out more

Carwow logo 600x300

Find your next new or used car with Carwow. Find out more

Lease a Polestar 4

If you’re looking to lease a new Polestar 4, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find a competitive deal.

Leasing-com logo

Personal contract hire deals from Leasing.com. Find out more

Carparison 600x300

Personal contract hire deals from Carparison Leasing. Find out more

Rivervale Leasing logo 2022

Personal contract hire deals from Rivervale Leasing. Find out more

Subscribe to a Polestar 4

Subscriptions are becoming a very popular way for consumers to try an electric car for a few weeks or months to help decide whether it’s a suitable alternative to a petrol car. If you’re interested in a car subscription, The Car Expert’s partners can help. (PS: What’s a car subscription?)

SelfDrive UK logo

Car subscriptions from SelfDrive.
Find out more

Drive Fuze logo 600x300

Car subscriptions from DriveFuze.
Find out more

Cocoon Vehicles logo 600x300

Car subscriptions from Cocoon.
Find out more

Used car finance

Looking for an alternative to dealer finance? The Car Expert's partners can help
We Finance Any Car 400x200

Used car finance from We Finance Any Car. Find out more

CreditPlus logo 2025 600x300

Used car finance from Creditplus.
Find out more

Carki logo 600x300px

Used car finance from Carki. Find out more

Sell your car

Do you have a car to sell? The Car Expert's partners can offer you a great price
Motorway 600x300

Get a free valuation in seconds from Motorway.
Find out more

Auto Trader logo 600x300

Get a cash offer for your car in minutes from Auto Trader.
Find out more

Carwow logo 600x300

The free, easy way to get 3,000+ dealers bidding on your car. Find out more

Best car rankings

The top cars in every category

The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, analysing scores from 35 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating. We're adding more cars and more lists all the time, so keep checking back for the latest results.

Best small cars

Best medium cars

Best large cars

Best hot hatches

Best performance cars

Best EVs

Best small SUVs

Best medium SUVs

Best large SUVs

Best coupé SUVs

Best convertibles

Best coupés

Best MPVs

This page last updated:

This page contains links to some of our commercial partners. If you click on any of those links, we may receive a commission.

Summary The Polestar 4 is a large electric coupé SUV that arrived in the UK in 2024. It is built on the same platform as the larger Polestar 3. The Polestar 4's chief claim to fame when it was launched was that it was the first...Polestar 4
Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from
Motors

Insurance and warranty offers from Motoreasy

New car leasing offers from Carparison

Check a car's history with carVertical

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

Explore
Expert Ratings

We compare reviews from 30 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

Explore
Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore
Expert Partners

Our commercial partners bring you exclusive offers on their products and services

Explore
Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2025 Immediate Network Ltd.
All rights reserved