The Audi Q6 e-tron is a mid-sized electric SUV that is now available in the UK in regular SUV and ‘Sportback’ coupé-SUV bodystyles.

Designed as the eventual successor to the petrol-powered Q5 SUV, the Q6 e-tron is built on the same foundations as the Porsche Macan Electric. While the Porsche has been commended for its driving experience, the Q6 e-tron hasn’t received the same praise.

“It’s pricey and a bit dull to drive”, concludes the Carbuyer team, while Driving Electric’s Shane Wilkinson adds that the SUV’s interior has “a smattering of below-par materials”, though he adds that the car’s “tech is some of the best in this class.”

The majority of reviewers agree that the Q6 e-tron bigger and more luxurious than many rivals in the mid-size SUV category, Electrifying.com’s Mike Askew adding that the Q6 essentially “renders the loveable but ageing Q8 e-tron as redundant”, concluding that “as an overall package, it’s hard to beat.”

Will Nightingale of What Car? says that the electric SUV is “comfortable, quiet and has a competitive electric range”, while Neil Briscoe of The Sunday Times argues that the Audi is “a car that rather grows on you over time.”

As of November 2024, the Audi Q6 e-tron holds a New Car Expert Rating of A, with a score of 78%. This overall score is helped by the Q6 e-tron’s excellent five-star Euro NCAP safety rating, and hindered by its higher-than-average running costs.

Q6 e-tron highlights Class-leading on-board tech

Spacious and practical interior

Comfortable and very quiet on the move

Competitive battery range with fast charging Q6 e-tron lowlights Expensive, base price and up

Some cheap interior materials

Feels rather dull and heavy when driving

Key specifications

Body style: Large SUV and coupé-SUV

Engines: electric, battery-powered

Price: From £60,700 on-road Launched: Spring 2024

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Media reviews

Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Audi Q6 e-tron is an accomplished all-rounder, although it doesn’t really do much to stand out in the jam-packed mid-size SUV market. One area where the Q6 e-tron literally overshadows its rivals, though, is its sheer size. In fact, it’s almost too big to be referred to as ‘mid-size’.”

Author: Shane Wilkinson

Read review Auto Trader + Score: 8 / 10

“The Q6 e-tron SUV is an all-electric alternative to the Audi Q5 that offers buyers a spacious, high-tech option in the premium market.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Hard to love, easier to recommend.”

Author: Illya Verpraet

Read review Business Car + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Whichever Q6 E-Tron you choose, it is an excellent all-rounder, with best-in-class technology, an attractively designed interior.”

Author: Martyn Collins

Read review Car + Score: 8 / 10

“The Q6 may not revolutionise the electric family SUV, but it certainly underlines Audi’s ambition. Expect more incremental designs, longer battery range and more swollen prices before we start seeing smaller, lighter and – hopefully – more radical electric Audis in future. For now, though, the new 2024 Audi Q6 e-tron is a typically polished family electric SUV.”

Author: Tim Pollard

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.4 / 10

“The Audi Q6 e-tron sticks to core brand values of offering a handsome design and class-leading tech, but it’s pricey and a bit dull to drive.”

Author: Andy Goodwin, Richard Ingram

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“Audi’s Q6 e-tron goes toe-to-toe with the best electric SUVs out there – it’s posh and premium with a long range, but it’s a little boringly styled and not much fun to drive.”

Author: Tom Wiltshire

Read review Driving Electric + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Step inside and everything feels well put together, and the tech is some of the best in this class. Unfortunately, a smattering of below-par materials lets the side down, as does the car’s mediocre efficiency.”

Author: Shane Wilkinson

Read review Electrifying.com + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“At a stroke it renders the loveable but ageing Q8 e-tron as redundant and more importantly gives Audi a presence in the large premium SUV market. Yes, there are some alternatives that do certain things better, but as an overall package, it’s hard to beat.”

Author: Mike Askew

Read review Evo + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The Q6 e-tron is a fine electric SUV in isolation, a competent cruiser with a compelling blend of performance, range and tech. Unfortunately for Audi, it doesn’t live in isolation – it lives in a world where BMW’s iX remains the class benchmark for luxury and refinement, and the Porsche Macan is king for driver appeal.”

Author: Yousuf Ashraf

Read review Green Car Guide + Model reviewed: Launch Edition 285kW

Score: 8 / 10

“The Audi Q6 e-tron offers lots of space, the normal premium and high-tech Audi cabin, ultra-rapid charging, a refined driving experience, and in quattro form, huge grip.”

Author: Paul Clarke

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.2 / 10

“That the Q6 e-Tron is so good to drive, delivering refinement and performance aplenty is the icing on the cake. If you’re in the market for a medium-to-large electric SUV, it should definitely be on your shortlist.”

Author: Ted Welford

Read review The Sunday Times + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The Q6’s real world range is frustrating but as an overall experience it’s certainly an improvement on its stablemate, and actually a car that rather grows on you over time.”

Author: Neil Briscoe

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“This EV is pricey but swift and good looking – though the real-world range is disappointing.”

Author: Andrew English

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“Audi’s version of the electric Porsche Macan is a tour de force of waftiness. Just don’t ask for more from it than that.”

Author: Joe Holding

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Audi Q6 e-tron electric SUV is comfortable, quiet and has a competitive electric range but it’s also expensive.”

Author: Will Nightingale

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP Overall score: 5 stars

Date tested: September 2024

Read the full Euro NCAP review Adult protection: 91%

Child protection: 92%

Vulnerable road users: 81%

Safety assist: 80%

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of November 2024, the Audi Q6 e-tron has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the Q6 e-tron is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing whenever it ever takes place. Check back again soon.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data Battery range Average Score Variation Score EV models 347 miles A 297 – 392 miles A – A Electrical efficiency Average Score Variation Score EV models 3.6 m/KWh D 3.4 – 3.9 m/KWh C – E Insurance group Average Score Variation Score All models 48 D 45 – 50 D – F Service and maintenance Cost Score Year 1 £326 C Year 2 £670 C Year 3 £1,075 C Year 4 £1,387 C Year 5 £1,765 C Overall £5,223 C

The Audi Q6 e-tron is a rather expensive car to own and run, according to whole-life cost numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data.

Starting with the good news, the SUV’s average battery range of 347 miles (ranging from 297 miles to 392 miles depending on the model you choose) is excellent when compared to the average electric car. It’s electrical efficiency (the EV equivalent of miles per gallon for a petrol or diesel car) however, is not as high as much cheaper electric SUVs like the Skoda Enyaq.

The car’s insurance bracket is on the expensive side, and its servicing and maintenance costs over the first five years of ownership are pretty average. The car’s estimated total cost of £5,200 is a few hundred pounds cheaper than the total five-year servicing costs of the petrol-powered Audi Q5, however.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of November 2024, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Audi Q6 e-tron to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Q6 e-tron, we’ll publish the results here.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Audi Q6 e-tron

As of October 2024, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Audi Q6 e-tron. However, this information is updated very regularly so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Q6 e-tron dealer.

