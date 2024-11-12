fbpx
Audi Q6 e-tron

(2024 - present)

Audi Q6 e-tron (2024) | Expert Rating

Expert Rating

New car score:

78
%
A

This model is still new so we don't have a Used Car Expert Rating score yet. Check back soon.

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

68
%
C

Safety Rating:

95
%
A

Eco Rating:

100
%
-

Reliability Rating:

-

Running Costs:

61
%
D

How are our Expert Rating scores calculated?

Summary

The Audi Q6 e-tron is a mid-sized electric SUV that is now available in the UK in regular SUV and ‘Sportback’ coupé-SUV bodystyles.

Designed as the eventual successor to the petrol-powered Q5 SUV, the Q6 e-tron is built on the same foundations as the Porsche Macan Electric. While the Porsche has been commended for its driving experience, the Q6 e-tron hasn’t received the same praise.

“It’s pricey and a bit dull to drive”, concludes the Carbuyer team, while Driving Electric’s Shane Wilkinson adds that the SUV’s interior has “a smattering of below-par materials”, though he adds that the car’s “tech is some of the best in this class.”

The majority of reviewers agree that the Q6 e-tron bigger and more luxurious than many rivals in the mid-size SUV category, Electrifying.com’s Mike Askew adding that the Q6 essentially “renders the loveable but ageing Q8 e-tron as redundant”, concluding that “as an overall package, it’s hard to beat.”

Will Nightingale of What Car? says that the electric SUV is “comfortable, quiet and has a competitive electric range”, while Neil Briscoe of The Sunday Times argues that the Audi is “a car that rather grows on you over time.”

As of November 2024, the Audi Q6 e-tron holds a New Car Expert Rating of A, with a score of 78%. This overall score is helped by the Q6 e-tron’s excellent five-star Euro NCAP safety rating, and hindered by its higher-than-average running costs.

Q6 e-tron highlights

  • Class-leading on-board tech
  • Spacious and practical interior
  • Comfortable and very quiet on the move
  • Competitive battery range with fast charging

Q6 e-tron lowlights

  • Expensive, base price and up
  • Some cheap interior materials
  • Feels rather dull and heavy when driving

Key specifications

Body style: Large SUV and coupé-SUV
Engines: electric, battery-powered
Price: From £60,700 on-road

Launched: Spring 2024
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

Audi Q6 e-tron (2024) front view | Expert Rating
Audi Q6 e-tron (2024) rear view | Expert Rating
Audi Q6 e-tron (2024) interior view | Expert Rating
Audi Q6 e-tron (2024) boot view | Expert Rating

Media reviews

Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express

+

Auto Trader

+

Autocar

+

Business Car

+

Car

+

Carbuyer

+

Carwow

+

Driving Electric

+

Electrifying.com

+

Evo

+

Green Car Guide

+

Parkers

+

The Sunday Times

+

The Telegraph

+

Top Gear

+

What Car?

+

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

Overall score: 5 stars
Date tested: September 2024
Read the full Euro NCAP review

Adult protection: 91%
Child protection: 92%
Vulnerable road users: 81%
Safety assist: 80%

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of November 2024, the Audi Q6 e-tron has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the Q6 e-tron is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing whenever it ever takes place. Check back again soon.

Running cost rating

Clear Vehicle Data logo close crop

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

Battery rangeAverageScoreVariationScore
EV models347 milesA297 – 392 milesA – A
Electrical efficiencyAverageScoreVariationScore
EV models3.6 m/KWhD3.4 – 3.9 m/KWhC – E
Insurance groupAverageScoreVariationScore
All models48D45 – 50D – F
Service and maintenanceCostScore
Year 1£326C
Year 2£670C
Year 3£1,075C
Year 4£1,387C
Year 5£1,765C
Overall£5,223C

The Audi Q6 e-tron is a rather expensive car to own and run, according to whole-life cost numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data.

Starting with the good news, the SUV’s average battery range of 347 miles (ranging from 297 miles to 392 miles depending on the model you choose) is excellent when compared to the average electric car. It’s electrical efficiency (the EV equivalent of miles per gallon for a petrol or diesel car) however, is not as high as much cheaper electric SUVs like the Skoda Enyaq.

The car’s insurance bracket is on the expensive side, and its servicing and maintenance costs over the first five years of ownership are pretty average. The car’s estimated total cost of £5,200 is a few hundred pounds cheaper than the total five-year servicing costs of the petrol-powered Audi Q5, however.

Reliability rating

MotorEasy logo 600x167

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of November 2024, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Audi Q6 e-tron to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops. 

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Q6 e-tron, we’ll publish the results here.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Audi Q6 e-tron

As of October 2024, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Audi Q6 e-tron. However, this information is updated very regularly so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Q6 e-tron dealer.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Audi Q6 e-tron, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

Audi Q4 e-tron | BMW iX3 | Citroën ë-C4 | Ford Mustang Mach-E | Hyundai Ioniq 5 | Hyundai Kona Electric | Kia EV6 | Mercedes-Benz EQA | Mini Countryman ElectricNissan Ariya | Polestar 2 | Skoda Enyaq iV | Subaru Solterra | Tesla Model Y | Toyota bZ4X | Volkswagen ID.4 | Volvo XC40 Recharge

More news, reviews and information about the Audi Q6 e-tron at The Car Expert

New Audi Q6 Sportback e-tron Coupé-SUV revealed

New Audi Q6 Sportback e-tron Coupé-SUV revealed

All-new Audi Q6 e-tron now available to order

All-new Audi Q6 e-tron now available to order

Everything you need to know about Audi

Everything you need to know about Audi

Electric cars – what’s on sale and what’s coming in 2024?

Electric cars – what’s on sale and what’s coming in 2024?

The Audi Q6 e-tron is comfortable, spacious and is packed with class-leading on-board tech, but other electric SUVs are more engaging to drive.Audi Q6 e-tron

