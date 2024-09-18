Summary

The Mini Countryman is medium-sized five-door SUV and the largest offering the the Mini range. This is the third-generation model, which is available to order with an electric powertrain for the first time, alongside cheaper petrol mild-hybrid options which we cover here.

Described by Matt Robinson of The Sunday Times as “well-made, roomy and attractive”, the British motoring media has reponded well to the Countryman Electric’s arrival, What Car?’s Lawrence Cheung adding that the EV “makes a good case as an upmarket family SUV that you can plug in.”

While there is now a large selection of reviews already published on the new Countryman Electric, we currently don’t have any safety, emissions, reliability or running cost data for the model. Once we have the full picture, we will give this Mini an Expert Rating score. Check back again soon!

Countryman Electric highlights More fun to drive than some EV rivals

Spacious and well-built

Competitive battery range Countryman Electric lowlights Most controls only found on the touchscreen

Markedly more expensive than the petrol version

Rather firm ride quality

Key specifications

Body style: Medium SUV

Engines: electric, battery-powered

Price: From £42,080 on-road Launched: Spring 2024

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Image gallery

Media reviews

Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express + Model reviewed: Dual-motor 65kWh SE All4

Score: 8 / 10

“We don’t expect the dual-motor version to be the sweet spot of the new electric Mini Countryman’s line-up. But the signs are promising because while the Cooper SE is eye-wateringly expensive and undoubtedly faster than it needs to be, it does lots of the basics really well – practicality, comfort, agility – while still retaining that sense of fun that appeals to regular Mini customers.”

Author: John McIlroy

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Mini Countryman Electric’s pleasant interior and sense of fun help to overcome unremarkable performance and range.”

Author: James Attwood

Read review Car + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“An impressive debut for the electric Mini Countryman. It’s a still a bit weird looking from the outside, the interior colour combos won’t be for everyone and the inevitable button cull hasn’t done the ease of control of some features any favours. But for the money you’re getting a top-quality electric driving experience, solid build quality and plenty of space. Hard to ignore, for sure.”

Author: CJ Hubbard

Read review Daily Mail + “The fast and feisty zero-emissions Mini Countryman Electric will of course help save the planet, and in that rather puritanical way, give you that warm, smug glow of satisfaction and superiority over the other parents doing the school run, and yet still give you a decent amount of range between charges on longer journeys. You can sin while still appearing to be a saint.”

Author: Ray Massey

Read review Driving Electric + “The first electric Mini Countryman is good to drive and has a superb tech offering, though some rivals offer more range.”

Author: Tom Jervis

Read review Electrifying.com + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“We like the new Mini Countryman Electric a lot, but to get your head around you have to start by understanding that this isn’t a mini Mini… The new Countryman is longer than a Nissan Qashqai and larger than a Hyundai Kona. It’s a well put-together, fun family car that still has the quirky style and character that’s the essence of the Mini brand – just in a much bigger and safer package.”

Author: Ginny Buckley

Read review Green Car Guide + Model reviewed: All4

Score: 9 / 10

“The Mini Countryman SE All4 is an all-electric, all-wheel drive Mini SUV, which aims to offer more space than the previous model while still retaining the fun Mini driving experience.”

Author: Paul Clarke

Read review Heycar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Mini Countryman is now in its third generation, and things have moved fast since the first model arrived in 2010. The latest Countryman is the biggest yet, but also the most visually striking and is finally available in all-electric Countryman E and Countryman SE forms, with front- and all-wheel drive and different levels of performance.”

Author: Antony Ingram

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.2 / 10

“The Mini Countryman Electric is rather good. The build quality seems strong, the materials and cabin design are innovative without being unnecessarily indulgent, there’s plenty of space even compared with conventional family SUVs, and the performance from the SE All4 version is punchy without being unmanageable.”

Author: CJ Hubbard

Read review The Sunday Times + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Much of the Mini Countryman SE All4’s appeal is grounded in sensible characteristics. It has a well-made, roomy and attractive interior, it looks good on the outside, and it drives in a pleasant and accomplished manner that will make it a delight to travel in as the main family car. The range claims are believable, and even if its handling talents aren’t the sharpest in the world, the sophisticated feel of the electric drivetrain suits the new Countryman down to the ground.”

Author: Matt Robinson

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Dual-motor 65kWh SE All4

Score: 7 / 10

“A two-tonne Mini almost-SUV isn’t going to handle like a go-kart, but the Mini Countryman SE All4 is surprisingly entertaining to drive all the same. More importantly, it’s good to use and efficient the rest of the time. Which is more relevant in the real world.”

Author: Jason Barlow

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Provided you don’t frequently need to venture too far away from a charging point, the Mini Countryman Electric makes a good case as an upmarket family SUV that you can plug in.”

Author: Lawrence Cheung

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of September 2024, the Mini Countryman Electric has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of September 2024, the Mini Countryman Electric has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the Countryman Electric is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing whenever it ever takes place. Check back again soon.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of September 2024, we don’t have enough reliability data on the brand-new Mini Countryman Electric to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Countryman Electric, we’ll publish the results here.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

No data yet

As of September 2024, we don’t have independently verified data available for the Mini Countryman Electric. Check back again soon.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Mini Countryman Electric

As of September 2024, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Mini Countryman Electric. However, this information is updated very regularly so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Mini dealer.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Mini Countryman Electric has received.

