Summary
The Mini Countryman is medium-sized five-door SUV and the largest offering the the Mini range. This is the third-generation model, which is available to order with an electric powertrain for the first time, alongside cheaper petrol mild-hybrid options which we cover here.
Described by Matt Robinson of The Sunday Times as “well-made, roomy and attractive”, the British motoring media has reponded well to the Countryman Electric’s arrival, What Car?’s Lawrence Cheung adding that the EV “makes a good case as an upmarket family SUV that you can plug in.”
While there is now a large selection of reviews already published on the new Countryman Electric, we currently don’t have any safety, emissions, reliability or running cost data for the model. Once we have the full picture, we will give this Mini an Expert Rating score. Check back again soon!
- Mini Countryman (2017 to 2024) – Expert Rating
- Mini Countryman (2024 onwards) – Expert Rating
- More Mini Expert Ratings, new car reviews, news and features
Countryman Electric highlights
- More fun to drive than some EV rivals
- Spacious and well-built
- Competitive battery range
Countryman Electric lowlights
- Most controls only found on the touchscreen
- Markedly more expensive than the petrol version
- Rather firm ride quality
Key specifications
Body style: Medium SUV
Engines: electric, battery-powered
Price: From £42,080 on-road
Launched: Spring 2024
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA
Image gallery
Media reviews
Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.
Auto Express
Model reviewed: Dual-motor 65kWh SE All4
Score: 8 / 10
“We don’t expect the dual-motor version to be the sweet spot of the new electric Mini Countryman’s line-up. But the signs are promising because while the Cooper SE is eye-wateringly expensive and undoubtedly faster than it needs to be, it does lots of the basics really well – practicality, comfort, agility – while still retaining that sense of fun that appeals to regular Mini customers.”
Author: John McIlroy
Read review
Autocar
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“The Mini Countryman Electric’s pleasant interior and sense of fun help to overcome unremarkable performance and range.”
Author: James Attwood
Read review
Car
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“An impressive debut for the electric Mini Countryman. It’s a still a bit weird looking from the outside, the interior colour combos won’t be for everyone and the inevitable button cull hasn’t done the ease of control of some features any favours. But for the money you’re getting a top-quality electric driving experience, solid build quality and plenty of space. Hard to ignore, for sure.”
Author: CJ Hubbard
Read review
Daily Mail
“The fast and feisty zero-emissions Mini Countryman Electric will of course help save the planet, and in that rather puritanical way, give you that warm, smug glow of satisfaction and superiority over the other parents doing the school run, and yet still give you a decent amount of range between charges on longer journeys. You can sin while still appearing to be a saint.”
Author: Ray Massey
Read review
Driving Electric
“The first electric Mini Countryman is good to drive and has a superb tech offering, though some rivals offer more range.”
Author: Tom Jervis
Read review
Electrifying.com
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 9 / 10
“We like the new Mini Countryman Electric a lot, but to get your head around you have to start by understanding that this isn’t a mini Mini… The new Countryman is longer than a Nissan Qashqai and larger than a Hyundai Kona. It’s a well put-together, fun family car that still has the quirky style and character that’s the essence of the Mini brand – just in a much bigger and safer package.”
Author: Ginny Buckley
Read review
Green Car Guide
Model reviewed: All4
Score: 9 / 10
“The Mini Countryman SE All4 is an all-electric, all-wheel drive Mini SUV, which aims to offer more space than the previous model while still retaining the fun Mini driving experience.”
Author: Paul Clarke
Read review
Heycar
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“The Mini Countryman is now in its third generation, and things have moved fast since the first model arrived in 2010. The latest Countryman is the biggest yet, but also the most visually striking and is finally available in all-electric Countryman E and Countryman SE forms, with front- and all-wheel drive and different levels of performance.”
Author: Antony Ingram
Read review
Parkers
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8.2 / 10
“The Mini Countryman Electric is rather good. The build quality seems strong, the materials and cabin design are innovative without being unnecessarily indulgent, there’s plenty of space even compared with conventional family SUVs, and the performance from the SE All4 version is punchy without being unmanageable.”
Author: CJ Hubbard
Read review
The Sunday Times
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“Much of the Mini Countryman SE All4’s appeal is grounded in sensible characteristics. It has a well-made, roomy and attractive interior, it looks good on the outside, and it drives in a pleasant and accomplished manner that will make it a delight to travel in as the main family car. The range claims are believable, and even if its handling talents aren’t the sharpest in the world, the sophisticated feel of the electric drivetrain suits the new Countryman down to the ground.”
Author: Matt Robinson
Read review
Top Gear
Model reviewed: Dual-motor 65kWh SE All4
Score: 7 / 10
“A two-tonne Mini almost-SUV isn’t going to handle like a go-kart, but the Mini Countryman SE All4 is surprisingly entertaining to drive all the same. More importantly, it’s good to use and efficient the rest of the time. Which is more relevant in the real world.”
Author: Jason Barlow
Read review
What Car?
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“Provided you don’t frequently need to venture too far away from a charging point, the Mini Countryman Electric makes a good case as an upmarket family SUV that you can plug in.”
Author: Lawrence Cheung
Read review
Safety rating
Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP
No safety rating
As of September 2024, the Mini Countryman Electric has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP.
Eco rating
Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP
No eco rating
As of September 2024, the Mini Countryman Electric has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.
The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the Countryman Electric is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing whenever it ever takes place. Check back again soon.
Reliability rating
Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy
No reliability rating
As of September 2024, we don’t have enough reliability data on the brand-new Mini Countryman Electric to generate a reliability rating.
The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.
As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Countryman Electric, we’ll publish the results here.
Running cost rating
Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data
No data yet
As of September 2024, we don’t have independently verified data available for the Mini Countryman Electric. Check back again soon.
Recalls
Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Mini Countryman Electric
As of September 2024, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Mini Countryman Electric. However, this information is updated very regularly so this may have changed.
You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Mini dealer.
Awards
Trophies, prizes and awards that the Mini Countryman Electric has received.
2021
- XYZ Awards – Best XYZ
- XYZ Awards – Best XYZ
2020
- XYZ Awards – Best XYZ
- XYZ Awards – Best XYZ
2019
- XYZ Awards – Best XYZ
- XYZ Awards – Best XYZ
Similar cars
If you’re looking at the Mini Countryman Electric, you might also be interested in these alternatives.
Audi Q4 e-tron | BMW iX3 | Citroën ë-C4 | Ford Mustang Mach-E | Hyundai Ioniq 5 | Hyundai Kona Electric | Kia EV6 | Mercedes-Benz EQA | Nissan Ariya | Polestar 2 | Skoda Enyaq iV | Subaru Solterra | Tesla Model Y | Toyota bZ4X | Volkswagen ID.4 | Volvo XC40 Recharge
- Mini Countryman (2017 to 2024) – Expert Rating
- Mini Countryman (2024 onwards) – Expert Rating
- More Mini Expert Ratings, new car reviews, news and features
More information
More news, reviews and information about the Mini Countryman at The Car Expert
Buy a Mini Countryman Electric
If you’re looking to buy a new or used Mini Countryman Electric, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car.
Find your next used car with Motors. Find out more
Find your next new or used car with Auto Trader. Find out more
Find your next new or used car with Carwow. Find out more
Lease a Mini Countryman Electric
If you’re looking to lease a new Mini Countryman Electric, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find a competitive deal.
Personal contract hire deals from Carparison Leasing. Find out more
Personal contract hire deals from Leasing.com. Find out more
Personal contract hire deals from Rivervale Leasing. Find out more
Subscribe to a Mini Countryman Electric
Subscriptions are becoming a very popular way for consumers to try an electric car for a few weeks or months to help decide whether it’s a suitable alternative to a petrol car. If you’re interested in a car subscription, The Car Expert’s partners can help. (PS: What’s a car subscription?)
Car subscriptions from Mycardirect.
Find out more
Car subscriptions from Wagonex.
Find out more
Car subscriptions from DriveFuze.
Find out more