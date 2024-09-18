fbpx
Mini Countryman Electric

Mini Countryman Electric | Expert Rating

Expert Rating

New car score:

-

This model is not yet available in the UK so we don't have a full Expert Rating report card. Check back soon.

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

-

Safety Rating:

-

Eco Rating:

-

Reliability Rating:

-

Running Costs:

-

How are our Expert Rating scores calculated?

Summary

The Mini Countryman is medium-sized five-door SUV and the largest offering the the Mini range. This is the third-generation model, which is available to order with an electric powertrain for the first time, alongside cheaper petrol mild-hybrid options which we cover here.

Described by Matt Robinson of The Sunday Times as “well-made, roomy and attractive”, the British motoring media has reponded well to the Countryman Electric’s arrival, What Car?’s Lawrence Cheung adding that the EV “makes a good case as an upmarket family SUV that you can plug in.”

While there is now a large selection of reviews already published on the new Countryman Electric, we currently don’t have any safety, emissions, reliability or running cost data for the model. Once we have the full picture, we will give this Mini an Expert Rating score. Check back again soon!

Countryman Electric highlights

  • More fun to drive than some EV rivals
  • Spacious and well-built
  • Competitive battery range

Countryman Electric lowlights

  • Most controls only found on the touchscreen
  • Markedly more expensive than the petrol version
  • Rather firm ride quality

Key specifications

Body style: Medium SUV
Engines: electric, battery-powered
Price: From £42,080 on-road

Launched: Spring 2024
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

Mini Countryman Electric front view | Expert Rating
Mini Countryman Electric rear view | Expert Rating
Mini Countryman Electric front interior view | Expert Rating
Mini Countryman Electric rear interior view | Expert Rating

Media reviews

Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of September 2024, the Mini Countryman Electric has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of September 2024, the Mini Countryman Electric has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the Countryman Electric is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing whenever it ever takes place. Check back again soon.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of September 2024, we don’t have enough reliability data on the brand-new Mini Countryman Electric to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops. 

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Countryman Electric, we’ll publish the results here.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

No data yet

As of September 2024, we don’t have independently verified data available for the Mini Countryman Electric. Check back again soon.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Mini Countryman Electric

As of September 2024, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Mini Countryman Electric. However, this information is updated very regularly so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Mini dealer.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Mini Countryman Electric has received.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Mini Countryman Electric, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

Audi Q4 e-tron | BMW iX3 | Citroën ë-C4 | Ford Mustang Mach-E | Hyundai Ioniq 5 | Hyundai Kona Electric | Kia EV6 | Mercedes-Benz EQA | Nissan Ariya | Polestar 2 | Skoda Enyaq iV | Subaru Solterra | Tesla Model Y | Toyota bZ4XVolkswagen ID.4 | Volvo XC40 Recharge

More news, reviews and information about the Mini Countryman at The Car Expert

Mini Countryman

Mini Countryman

Mini Countryman (2017 to 2024)

Mini Countryman (2017 to 2024)

Everything you need to know about Mini

Everything you need to know about Mini

Electric cars – what’s on sale and what’s coming in 2024?

Electric cars – what’s on sale and what’s coming in 2024?

New Mini Countryman crossover debuts

New Mini Countryman crossover debuts

Skoda, MINI and Nissan receive five-star Euro NCAP ratings

Skoda, MINI and Nissan receive five-star Euro NCAP ratings

Mini Countryman plug-in hybrid to launch in 2017

Mini Countryman plug-in hybrid to launch in 2017

New Mini Countryman is biggest yet

New Mini Countryman is biggest yet

Mini Countryman goes large – and electric

Mini Countryman goes large – and electric

Mini Countryman gets updated styling and cleaner engines

Mini Countryman gets updated styling and cleaner engines

Mini Countryman and Clubman JCW models updated

Mini Countryman and Clubman JCW models updated

MINI Countryman review

MINI Countryman review

The Mini Countryman is available as an EV for the first time, but this spacious SUV is also much more expensive than the petrol version.Mini Countryman Electric
