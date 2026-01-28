fbpx
Mini Countryman Electric given a longer battery range

Mini has increased the battery range of its Countryman Electric SUV thanks to a couple of technical improvements to the car's powertrain

by Sean Rees

This minor update comes as Mini tries to keep the battery-powered Countryman competitive with newer all-electric arrivals like the Skoda Elroq, which was recently awarded The Car Expert’s Car of the Year accolade.

Technical tweaks to the powertrain include the introduction of a new ‘silicon-carbide inverter’, which assists in reducing lost energy between the battery and the electric motor, and an extra half a kilowatt-hour of battery power, increasing the battery’s usable capacity up to 65kWh. Mini has also installed new wheel bearings on the front two wheels to “reduce rolling resistance.”

The result is that the Countryman Electric ‘E’ variant can now muster up to 311 miles on a single charge – up from 286 miles – while the all-wheel drive Countryman Electric ‘All4’ can handle distances of up to 290 miles without recharging – up from 277 miles.

With prices starting just over £29k, the Mini Countryman Electric currently holds a New Car Expert Rating of A, with a score of 73%.

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.

