The MG 4 Urban is a small all-electric hatchback and the cheapest option in MG’s battery-powered model line-up.

At the time of writing, the MG 4 Urban has only just arrived in the UK, with reviewers just beginning to publish their thoughts about the compact family car. The initial reception has been largely positive, Ellis Hyde of Auto Express even suggesting that the Urban makes its bigger brother, the MG 4, feel “a bit redundant – unless you really need its longer range.”

While they share a similar nameplate, the Urban is built on newer but less sophisticated front-wheel drive foundations, as opposed to the rear-wheel drive MG 4, in order to lower the hatchback’s price tag.

Car’s Luke Wilkinson argues that the Urban isn’t good enough to draw buyer attention away from the similarly-priced Renault 5 E-Tech, as it’s “nowhere near cool enough”, but “it might just be good enough (and cheap enough) to convince EV agnostics to make the switch.”

Nevertheless, Electrifying.com’s Vicky Parrott concludes that the Urban is hard to ignore due to its “space, range, safety and equipment at the price.” The MG has a bigger boot than its Renault counterparts, and comes with impressive full five-star Euro NCAP safety credentials.

We have collected several initial reviews of the car below, but we are waiting for further reviews and running cost estimations for the hatchback before we give the MG 4 Urban a full-fat Expert Rating score. Check back soon!

MG 4 Urban highlights Unparalleled pricing that undercuts rivals

Roomier than its key rivals

Impressive safety credentials

Generous warranty MG 4 Urban lowlights Rather dull styling

No driving excitement to be found here

Headlights are controlled through the touchscreen

Rivals offer a longer battery range

Body style: Small hatchback

Engines: electric, battery-powered

Price: From £23,495 Launched: Spring 2026

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Featured reviews “When it comes to value for money, the all-new MG4 Urban embarrasses the competition. This smart-looking family hatchback offers more space than some mid-size SUVs, all the equipment you are likely to need as standard, a decent amount of range and an interior that doesn’t make you feel like you’re stuck in the cheap seats.” Score: 9 / 10 Read full review

“Is the Urban good enough to pull drivers away from the similarly priced Renault 5? No. It’s nowhere near cool enough. But it might just be good enough (and cheap enough) to convince EV agnostics to make the switch.” Score: 6 / 10 Read full review

More reviews Auto Trader Score: 7 / 10

“The MG4 Urban is roomy, well-equipped, easy to drive and ticks a lot of boxes, though it does lack the refinement and styling flair of more expensive alternatives.”

Author: Catherine Kent

Read review Carwow “I think it’s a great car for a lot of people. If you don’t need super-long range, and you don’t often venture out of town, it’s fantastic – it’s super-spacious and really easy to drive.”

Author: Tom Wiltshire

Read review Electrifying.com Score: 8 / 10

“Sure, it’s a bit boring, and you’ll find more joy and interest in the Citroen e-C3, Fiat Grande Panda, Renault 4 and 5, and in some respects even the jazzier-looking BYD Dolphin Surf. But in terms of space, range, safety and equipment at the price, the MG4 Urban is a solid choice.”

Author: Vicky Parrott

Read review Top Gear Score: 5 / 10

“Is it a good car? Not our thing to be honest. Performance is leisurely and the ride doesn’t need to be this busy. But there will be people who will find the simple proposition compelling. A car with big hatch room for supermini money. What a perfect minicab.”

Author: Paul Horrell

Read review

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP Overall score: 5 stars

Date tested: February 2026

Read the full Euro NCAP review Adult protection: 87%

Child protection: 85%

Vulnerable road users: 85%

Safety assist: 80%

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of February 2026, the MG 4 Urban has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the MG 4 Urban is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing if and when it takes place. Check back again soon.

No data yet

As of February 2026, we don’t have independently verified data available for the MG 4 Urban. Check back again soon.

No reliability rating

As of February 2026, we don’t have enough reliability data on the MG 4 Urban to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the MG 4 Urban, we’ll publish the results here.

Overall rating A 96% New car warranty duration 7 years New car warranty mileage 80,000 miles Battery warranty duration 8 years Battery warranty mileage 100,000 miles

MG’s new car warranty is one of the best in the new car market, and better than pretty much any rival brands in a similar price bracket to the MG 4 Urban.

The duration is seven years, with a limit of 80,000 miles. This is good news for both new and used car buyers, as it helps the residual value of the MG 4 Urban for new car buyers when they come to sell the car, and it gives near-new car buyers confidence that they are covered for years to come.

In addition to the overall new car warranty, battery components benefit from an additional eight-year/100,000-mile warranty. This is pretty much standard for all new EVs on sale in the UK, but is an extra reassurance that petrol and diesel cars don’t get.

If you’re looking to buy a used car that is approaching the end of its warranty period, a used car warranty is usually a worthwhile investment. Check out The Car Expert’s guide to the best used car warranty providers, which will probably be cheaper than a warranty sold by a dealer.

As of February 2026, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the MG 4 Urban. However, recall information is updated regularly, so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local MG dealer.

BYD Dolphin | Citroën ë-C3 | Dacia Spring | Fiat 500e | Fiat Grande Panda Electric | GWM Ora 03 | Mini Cooper Electric | Peugeot e-208 | Renault 4 E-Tech | Renault 5 E-Tech | Vauxhall Corsa Electric

