We're still preparing a full Expert Rating report card for this new model. Check back soon for the latest updates.

How are our Expert Rating scores calculated?

This model is not yet available in the UK so we don't have a full Expert Rating report card. Check back soon.

Summary

The MG 4 Urban is a small all-electric hatchback and the cheapest option in MG’s battery-powered model line-up.

At the time of writing, the MG 4 Urban has only just arrived in the UK, with reviewers just beginning to publish their thoughts about the compact family car. The initial reception has been largely positive, Ellis Hyde of Auto Express even suggesting that the Urban makes its bigger brother, the MG 4, feel “a bit redundant – unless you really need its longer range.”

While they share a similar nameplate, the Urban is built on newer but less sophisticated front-wheel drive foundations, as opposed to the rear-wheel drive MG 4, in order to lower the hatchback’s price tag.

Car’s Luke Wilkinson argues that the Urban isn’t good enough to draw buyer attention away from the similarly-priced Renault 5 E-Tech, as it’s “nowhere near cool enough”, but “it might just be good enough (and cheap enough) to convince EV agnostics to make the switch.”

Nevertheless, Electrifying.com’s Vicky Parrott concludes that the Urban is hard to ignore due to its “space, range, safety and equipment at the price.” The MG has a bigger boot than its Renault counterparts, and comes with impressive full five-star Euro NCAP safety credentials.

We have collected several initial reviews of the car below, but we are waiting for further reviews and running cost estimations for the hatchback before we give the MG 4 Urban a full-fat Expert Rating score. Check back soon!

MG 4 Urban highlights

  • Unparalleled pricing that undercuts rivals
  • Roomier than its key rivals
  • Impressive safety credentials
  • Generous warranty

MG 4 Urban lowlights

  • Rather dull styling
  • No driving excitement to be found here
  • Headlights are controlled through the touchscreen
  • Rivals offer a longer battery range

Key specifications

Body style: Small hatchback
Engines: electric, battery-powered
Price: From £23,495

Launched: Spring 2026
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

Media reviews

Featured reviews

Featured reviews

“When it comes to value for money, the all-new MG4 Urban embarrasses the competition. This smart-looking family hatchback offers more space than some mid-size SUVs, all the equipment you are likely to need as standard, a decent amount of range and an interior that doesn’t make you feel like you’re stuck in the cheap seats.”

Score: 9 / 10

Read full review
Auto Express

Ellis Hyde

“Is the Urban good enough to pull drivers away from the similarly priced Renault 5? No. It’s nowhere near cool enough. But it might just be good enough (and cheap enough) to convince EV agnostics to make the switch.”

Score: 6 / 10

Read full review
Car

Luke Wilkinson

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

Overall score: 5 stars
Date tested: February 2026
Read the full Euro NCAP review

Adult protection: 87%
Child protection: 85%
Vulnerable road users: 85%
Safety assist: 80%

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of February 2026, the MG 4 Urban has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the MG 4 Urban is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing if and when it takes place. Check back again soon.

Running cost rating

No data yet

As of February 2026, we don’t have independently verified data available for the MG 4 Urban. Check back again soon.

Reliability rating

No reliability rating

As of February 2026, we don’t have enough reliability data on the MG 4 Urban to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops. 

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the MG 4 Urban, we’ll publish the results here.

Warranty rating

New car warranty information for the MG 4 Urban

Overall ratingA96%
New car warranty duration7 years
New car warranty mileage80,000 miles
Battery warranty duration8 years
Battery warranty mileage100,000 miles

MG’s new car warranty is one of the best in the new car market, and better than pretty much any rival brands in a similar price bracket to the MG 4 Urban.

The duration is seven years, with a limit of 80,000 miles. This is good news for both new and used car buyers, as it helps the residual value of the MG 4 Urban for new car buyers when they come to sell the car, and it gives near-new car buyers confidence that they are covered for years to come.

In addition to the overall new car warranty, battery components benefit from an additional eight-year/100,000-mile warranty. This is pretty much standard for all new EVs on sale in the UK, but is an extra reassurance that petrol and diesel cars don’t get.

If you’re looking to buy a used car that is approaching the end of its warranty period, a used car warranty is usually a worthwhile investment. Check out The Car Expert’s guide to the best used car warranty providers, which will probably be cheaper than a warranty sold by a dealer.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the MG 4 Urban

As of February 2026, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the MG 4 Urban. However, recall information is updated regularly, so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local MG dealer.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at a new or used MG 4 Urban, you might also be interested in these alternatives

BYD Dolphin | Citroën ë-C3 | Dacia SpringFiat 500e | Fiat Grande Panda ElectricGWM Ora 03 | Mini Cooper Electric | Peugeot e-208 | Renault 4 E-TechRenault 5 E-Tech | Vauxhall Corsa Electric

More information

More news, reviews and information about the MG 4 Urban at The Car Expert

Budget-end MG 4 Urban hatchback debuts

Budget-end MG 4 Urban hatchback debuts

