The Fiat Grande Panda Electric is a small battery-powered hatchback that is set to arrive in the UK in 2025 at the budget end of the market. This all-electric model also has a petrol-electric hybrid version, which we will cover separately.

Replacing the long-standing petrol-powered Panda, Jordan Katsianis of Auto Express says that Fiat has “played a blinder by delivering a new Grande Panda that’s not just cheap, but packed full of character.” Parker’s CJ Hubbard agrees, arguing that “the Fiat Grande Panda joins the Renault 5 E-Tech and Hyundai Inster as a brilliant example of how small cars can still be done well – with outstanding style and affordability.”

Reviewers generally agree that the hatchback can feel cramped for larger adults, particularly in the back, and alternatives do offer more single-charge battery range, but conclude that the Grande Panda is one of the best options in its class. As Will Dron of The Sunday Times points out, this does potentially pose a problem for Fiat, however. “Why would anyone buy the 600e, which goes a bit further but is only slightly larger, when the Grande Panda is so good?”

We don’t yet have enough data on the Fiat Grande Panda Electric to give the car an Expert Rating score just yet. Though the car is set for an official UK launch in the coming months, we are waiting on Euro NCAP safety scores, as well as reliability, running costs and emissions data. Check back soon!

Grande Panda highlights Unique attractive exterior looks

Clever interior with practical features

Comfortable and relaxed driving experience Grande Panda lowlights Rivals offer more performance and battery range

Rather cramped for adults in the back

Not the best fit for motorway cruising

Body style: Small hatchback

Engines: electric, battery-powered

Price: From £20,975 on-road Launching: Spring 2025

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media.

Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range overview (including hybrid model)

Score: 9 / 10

“Fiat has played a blinder by delivering a new Grande Panda that’s not just cheap, but packed full of character.”

Author: Jordan Katsianis

Read review Business Car + Model reviewed: Range overview (including hybrid model)

Score: 8 / 10

“We think 2025 will be the year of the affordable, attractive, and small EV – and the Grande Panda fits the bill perfectly.”

Author: Martyn Collins

Read review Car + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“It looks great, is easy to use, and drives with polite engagement that plots a happy path between comfort and competence.”

Author: CJ Hubbard

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview (including hybrid model)

Score: 8.4 / 10

“The Fiat Grande Panda is affordable, bursting with character and ticks lots of boxes.”

Author: Charlie Harvey

Read review Electrifying.com + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“I love the way the Fiat looks – inside and out – it’s fun, friendly and it makes me smile. Just one thing… I’m not a fan of the side mirrors. They don’t fit the rest of the car – and feel a little generic for a car with so much personality.”

Author: Nicola Hume

Read review Heycar + Model reviewed: Range overview (including hybrid model)

Score: 8 / 10

“It’s a car that demonstrates cheap and cheerful is still a thing in the motoring world, where all too often cheap equals nasty. Some of the funky details might not be for everyone, but we’re all for it.”

Author: Rob Clymo

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview (including hybrid model)

Score: 9 / 10

“The Fiat Grande Panda joins the Renault 5 E-Tech and Hyundai Inster as a brilliant example of how small cars can still be done well – with outstanding style and affordability.”

Author: CJ Hubbard

Read review The Sunday Times + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“The new Fiat Grande Panda electric is a superb little runaround for families, and full of character. It feels robust and practical, and what’s more is impressively affordable.”

Author: Will Dron

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“This new – and much larger – Panda has all the right ingredients for a packed marketplace. But where is the fun and flair?”

Author: Andrew English

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview (including hybrid model)

Score: 8 / 10

“The Fiat Grande Panda does so much for so little, and carries it off with an air of panache.”

Author: Paul Horrell

Read review

No safety rating

As of February 2025, the Fiat Grande Panda has not been assessed by Euro NCAP.

No eco rating

As of February 2025, the Fiat Grande Panda has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the Grande Panda is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing if and when it takes place. Check back again soon.

No data yet

As of February 2025, we don’t have independently verified data available for the Fiat Grande Panda. Check back again soon.

No reliability rating

As of February 2025, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Fiat Grande Panda to generate a reliability rating.

As of February 2025, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Fiat Grande Panda.

2025 Carwow Awards – Car of the Year

BYD Dolphin | Citroën ë-C3 | Dacia Spring | Fiat 500e | GWM Ora 03 | Kia Soul EV | Mini Cooper Electric | Peugeot e-208 | Renault 5 | Vauxhall Corsa Electric

