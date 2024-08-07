Summary
The Citroën ë-C3 is an all-new small electric hatchback, similar in size to the Peugeot e-208 and Vauxhall Corsa Electric. It was launched in 2024, with the petrol-powered C3 following along a few months later.
The ë-C3 leads a push for more affordable electric cars, with Citroën emphasising its value for money rather than advancements in technology or luxuries. It’s also another way of saying it’s a bit austere, with fewer gadgets and gizmos than some of its rivals.
The Citroën ë-C3 is aimed at an urban audience, with a battery range that is perfectly suitable for day-to-day driving around town. Its official battery range of just under 200 miles will be more than adequate for most potential customers, but will not be ideal for regular longer journeys.
Initial reviews from the European launch have been positive, with journalists praising its comfort and interior space. We’ll continue building this page as UK reviews are published and Euro NCAP puts the ë-C3 through its safety tests.
Citroën ë-C3 highlights
- Excellent value for money EV
- Comfortable ride
- Respectable build quality
- Good packaging maximises interior space
Citroën ë-C3 lowlights
- Battery range relatively limited
- Some cheap materials evident
- Basic in terms of equipment
- Noisy (for an EV) at motorway speeds
Key specifications
Body style: Small five-door hatchback
Engines: single electric motor
Price: From £21,990 on-road
Launched: Summer 2024
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA
Image gallery
Safety rating
Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP
No safety rating
As of August 2024, the Citroën ë-C3 has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP.
Eco rating
Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP
No eco rating
As of August 2024, the Citroën ë-C3 has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.
The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the ë-C3 is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing whenever it ever takes place. Check back again soon.
Reliability rating
Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy
No reliability rating
As of August 2024, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Citroën ë-C3 to generate a reliability rating.
The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.
As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the ë-C3, we’ll publish the results here.
Running cost rating
Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data
No data yet
As of August 2024, we don’t have independently verified data available for the Citroën ë-C3. Check back again soon.
Awards
Trophies, prizes and awards that the Citroën ë-C3 has received
2024
- Auto Express Awards – Car of the Year + Best Affordable Electric Car
