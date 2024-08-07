fbpx
Citroën ë-C3

Citroën ë-C3 (2024 onwards) - Expert Rating

Summary

The Citroën ë-C3 is an all-new small electric hatchback, similar in size to the Peugeot e-208 and Vauxhall Corsa Electric. It was launched in 2024, with the petrol-powered C3 following along a few months later.

The ë-C3 leads a push for more affordable electric cars, with Citroën emphasising its value for money rather than advancements in technology or luxuries. It’s also another way of saying it’s a bit austere, with fewer gadgets and gizmos than some of its rivals.

The Citroën ë-C3 is aimed at an urban audience, with a battery range that is perfectly suitable for day-to-day driving around town. Its official battery range of just under 200 miles will be more than adequate for most potential customers, but will not be ideal for regular longer journeys.

Initial reviews from the European launch have been positive, with journalists praising its comfort and interior space. We’ll continue building this page as UK reviews are published and Euro NCAP puts the ë-C3 through its safety tests.

Citroën ë-C3 highlights

  • Excellent value for money EV
  • Comfortable ride
  • Respectable build quality
  • Good packaging maximises interior space

Citroën ë-C3 lowlights

  • Battery range relatively limited
  • Some cheap materials evident
  • Basic in terms of equipment
  • Noisy (for an EV) at motorway speeds

Key specifications

Body style: Small five-door hatchback
Engines: single electric motor
Price: From £21,990 on-road

Launched: Summer 2024
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

Citroën ë-C3 (2024 onwards) red
Citroen e-C3 (2024 onwards) blue rear
Citroën ë-C3 (2024 onwards) dashboard and interior
Citroën ë-C3 (2024 onwards) blue front

Media reviews

Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

The Car Expert

+

Auto Express

+

Auto Trader

+

Autocar

+

Business Car

+

Car

+

Carbuyer

+

Carwow

+

Company Car Today

+

Daily Mirror

+

Fleetworld

+

Honest John

+

Motoring Research

+

Motors.co.uk

+

Parkers

+

The Intercooler

+

The Sun

+

The Sunday Times

+

The Telegraph

+

Top Gear

+

What Car?

+

Which?

+

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of August 2024, the Citroën ë-C3 has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of August 2024, the Citroën ë-C3 has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the ë-C3 is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing whenever it ever takes place. Check back again soon.

Reliability rating

MotorEasy logo 600x167

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of August 2024, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Citroën ë-C3 to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops. 

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the ë-C3, we’ll publish the results here.

Running cost rating

Clear Vehicle Data logo close crop

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

No data yet

As of August 2024, we don’t have independently verified data available for the Citroën ë-C3. Check back again soon.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Citroën ë-C3 has received

2024

  • Auto Express Awards – Car of the Year + Best Affordable Electric Car

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Citroën ë-C3, you might also be interested in these alternatives

BYD Dolphin | Dacia Spring | Fiat 500e | GWM Ora 03 | Kia Soul EV | Mini Cooper Electric | Peugeot e-208 | Renault 5 | Vauxhall Corsa Electric

More news, reviews and information about the Citroën C3 family at The Car Expert

Electric cars – what’s on sale and what’s coming in 2024?

Electric cars – what’s on sale and what’s coming in 2024?

Citroën C3

Citroën C3

New electric Citroën ë-C3 crossover unveiled

New electric Citroën ë-C3 crossover unveiled

The cheapest new cars on sale in 2022

The cheapest new cars on sale in 2022

Citroën reintroduces ELLE trim to C3 range

Citroën reintroduces ELLE trim to C3 range

Citroën adds new entry-level trim to C3 range

Citroën adds new entry-level trim to C3 range

Citroën C3 range loses its Shine

Citroën C3 range loses its Shine

Citroën C3 review

Citroën C3 review

Cactus inspires bold new Citroen C3

Cactus inspires bold new Citroen C3

Citroën releases UK pricing for updated C3

Citroën releases UK pricing for updated C3

Revised Citroën C3 offers more upmarket features

Revised Citroën C3 offers more upmarket features

Citroën C3 review – road trip

Citroën C3 review – road trip

Best car rankings

The top cars in every category

The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, analysing millions of data points across the most important buyer categories to give you a definitive rating. We're adding more cars and more lists all the time, so keep checking back for the latest results.

Best small cars

Best medium cars

Best large cars

Best hot hatches

Best performance cars

Best EVs

Best small SUVs

Best medium SUVs

Best large SUVs

Best coupé SUVs

Best convertibles

Best coupés

Best MPVs

This page last updated:

This page contains links to some of our commercial partners. If you click on any of those links, we may receive a commission.

