New electric Citroën ë-C3 crossover unveiled

Citroën has revealed its new electric-only ë-C3 – a compact crossover that is set to become one of the cheapest electric cars on the UK market.

This new electric model is a major departure from the current combustion-powered C3 range that is currently available. For starters, the ë-C3 is a taller compact crossover, instead of a hatchback like its predecessor, and it is slightly longer and wider than the C3 hatch too.

The brand says that these changes give the ë-C3 a more commanding driving position, better visibility, more elbow room, and claims that the crossover will offer “best-in-class” rear knee room.

Citroën has decided to take the new car’s styling in an entirely different direction too, as it ditches the C3’s curved silhouette in favour of a more squared-off exterior look that is similar to that of the Jeep Avenger – another compact electric crossover from a Stellantis-owned brand.

The ë-C3 also marks the introduction of Citroën’s latest oval-shaped logo, and comes with the brand’s ‘advanced comfort’ suspension tech, which uses hydraulic ‘cushions’ to counteract harsher bumps and jolts on the road. The car sits on 16- or 17-inch alloy wheels, depending on your trim choice.

Inside, the fabric-wrapped dashboard comes with a floating 10-inch infotainment console (unless you opt for the lead-in ‘YOU!’ trim which comes with a smartphone holder and app instead), and Citroën’s ‘advanced comfort’ seats also feature, which are designed with more padding and lumbar support for ‘optimal driving comfort’.

The multi-function steering wheel has been made smaller, which the brand says makes it easier to handle, and helps to ensure that the optional head-up display is easier to see when operational.

What Citroën hasn’t changed is its budget pricing strategy. Marketed by the manufacturer as “the first affordable European electric car”, the ë-C3 is powered by a 44kWh battery pack and will be able to muster up to a reported 199 miles of travel on a single charge, and will cost under £23k.

At this price, the crossover will undercut smaller budget EVs like the BYD Dolphin, and Citroën adds that it has plans for an even cheaper ë-C3 version with a 124-mile range, which will arrive in 2025.

That sums up the key details we know about the new Citroën ë-C3 – the full trim specs have not been announced as of yet, and Citroën hasn’t decided on the crossover’s pricing or arrival date either at the time of writing. These details are sure to follow in the coming months – check back soon!