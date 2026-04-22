Summary

The Aion V is a new all-electric mid-sized SUV from new Chinese marque Aion – the brand was founded in 2017 but the V will be its first foray into the UK market.

Aion is a sub-brand of GAC, the fifth-largest automotive manufacturer in China. Distributor Jameel Motors has been signed up to bring the Chinese brand to customers.

The V SUV – set to rival established mid-sized electric SUVs like the Renault Scenic E-Tech and Toyota bZ4X – has only just arrived in the UK, and we don’t have any UK-based reviews of the model to display or aggregate just yet. Once we have gathered review and running cost data, we will give the SUV an Expert Rating score. Check back soon!

Key specifications

Body style: Medium SUV

Engines: electric, battery-powered

Price: From £36,450 Launched: Spring 2026

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Image gallery

Media reviews

Highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

There are no reviews on the Aion V – foreign or UK-based test drives – to display here currently. Once reviews from the UK automotive media are published, we will update this section.

Safety rating

The Aion V was crash tested by safety body Euro NCAP in September 2025, earning a full five-star Euro NCAP safety rating, with a particularly impressive adult occupant crash safety score.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of April 2026, the Aion V has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the Aion V is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing if and when it takes place. Check back again soon.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

No data yet

As of April 2026, we don’t have independently verified data available for the Aion V. Check back again soon.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of April 2026, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Aion V to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Aion V, we’ll publish the results here.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Aion V

As of April 2026, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Aion V. However, recall information is updated regularly, so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Aion dealer.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at a new or used Aion V, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Audi Q4 e-tron | BMW iX3 | Citroën ë-C4 | Ford Explorer | Hyundai Ioniq 5 | Kia EV5 | Leapmotor C10 | Mercedes-Benz EQA | Mini Countryman Electric | Nissan Ariya | Polestar 2 | Renault Scenic E-Tech | Skoda Enyaq | Subaru Solterra | Tesla Model Y | Toyota bZ4X | Vauxhall Grandland Electric | Volkswagen ID.4 | Volvo EX40

Buy a Aion V

If you’re looking to buy a new or used Aion V, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car.

Subscriptions are becoming a very popular way for consumers to try an electric car for a few weeks or months to help decide whether it’s a suitable alternative to a petrol car. If you’re interested in a car subscription, The Car Expert’s partners can help. (PS: What’s a car subscription?)