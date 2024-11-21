fbpx
The best new cars of this year to be revealed…

We'll be revealing the winners of The Car Expert Awards 2025, including our overall Car of the Year title, on Tuesday 3 December.
Vauxhall Grandland Electric

(2024 - present)

Vauxhall Grandland Electric (2024) | Expert Rating

Expert Rating

New car score:

65
%
C

This model is still new so we don't have a Used Car Expert Rating score yet. Check back soon.

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

53
%
E

Safety Rating:

-

Eco Rating:

100
%
-

Reliability Rating:

-

Running Costs:

77
%
A

How are our Expert Rating scores calculated?

Summary

The Vauxhall Grandland Electric is a mid-sized battery-powered SUV/crossover that became available to order in the UK in Autumn 2024. It’s part of the second-generation Grandland range, which also includes a petrol mild-hybrid version which we cover here.

Built on the same foundations as the mechanically-similar Peugeot e-3008, the Grandland Electric is described by British reviewers as a sensible family SUV choice, which is perfectly capable at performing the usual around-town duties, but doesn’t stand out well in an increasingly crowded field of highly-regarded electric SUVs.

What Car?’s Dan Jones says that the SUV will appeal to those looking for “good electric range and lots of standard kit”, but finds it hard to recommend the Vauxhall over the likes of the Kia EV6, while Autocar’s Vicky Parrott argue that the Grandland Electric is a “better-value” version of the e-3008, but “the ride could be comfier.”

“The Grandland Electric does exactly what it says on the tin as a compact crossover”, concludes Top Gear’s Peter Rawlins who praises the car’s smart exterior looks and upmarket interior fit and finish, “but it’s not going to knock your socks off.”

As of November 2024, the Vauxhall Grandland Electric holds a New Car Expert Rating of C with a score of 65%. Beyond the car’s lower-than-average review scores, this overall rating is aided by the SUV’s low running costs.

Grandland Electric highlights

  • Competitive battery range
  • Smart well-equipped interior
  • Attractive pricing

Grandland Electric lowlights

  • Not very fun to drive
  • Rather slow acceleration
  • Brake pedal has too much travel

Key specifications

Body style: Medium SUV/crossover
Engines: electric, battery-powered
Price: From £40,995 on-road

Launched: Autumn 2024
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

Vauxhall Grandland Electric (2024) front view | Expert Rating
Vauxhall Grandland Electric (2024) rear view | Expert Rating
Vauxhall Grandland Electric (2024) interior view | Expert Rating
Vauxhall Grandland Electric (2024) boot view | Expert Rating

Media reviews

Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express

+

Auto Trader

+

Autocar

+

Business Car

+

Car

+

Carbuyer

+

Carwow

+

Electrifying.com

+

Heycar

+

Parkers

+

The Sun

+

The Sunday Times

+

Top Gear

+

What Car?

+

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of November 2024, the Vauxhall Grandland Electric has not been tested by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of November 2024, the Vauxhall Grandland Electric has not been tested by Green NCAP.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the Grandland Electric is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing whenever it ever takes place. Check back again soon.

Running cost rating

Clear Vehicle Data logo close crop

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

Battery rangeAverageScoreVariationScore
EV models323 milesA323 – 323 milesA – A
Electrical efficiencyAverageScoreVariationScore
EV models4.4 m/KWhB4.4 – 4.4 m/KWhB – B
Service and maintenanceCostScore
Year 1£168A
Year 2£447A
Year 3£692A
Year 4£914A
Year 5£1,248A
Overall£3,469A

The Vauxhall Grandland Electric is a relatively affordable car to own and run, according to whole-life cost numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data.

Electrical efficiency (the EV equivalent of miles per gallon for a petrol or diesel car) is good, which helps to give the Grandland Electric a strong battery range. Servicing costs should also be very competitive, and are predicted to be a few hundred pounds cheaper than the Peugeot e-3008 over the course of the first five years of ownership.

Reliability rating

MotorEasy logo 600x167

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of November 2024, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Vauxhall Grandland Electric to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops. 

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Grandland Electric, we’ll publish the results here.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Vauxhall Grandland Electric

As of November 2024, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Vauxhall Grandland Electric. However, this information is updated very regularly so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Vauxhall dealer.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Vauxhall Grandland Electric, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

Audi Q4 e-tron | BMW iX3 | Citroën ë-C4 | Cupra TavascanFord Mustang Mach-E | Genesis GV60 | Hyundai Ioniq 5 | Kia EV6 | Mercedes-Benz EQA | Mini Countryman Electric | Nissan Ariya | Omoda E5 | Polestar 3 | Renault Scenic E-Tech | Skoda Enyaq iV | Subaru Solterra | Tesla Model Y | Toyota bZ4X | Volkswagen ID.4 | Volvo EX40

More news, reviews and information about the Vauxhall Grandland range at The Car Expert

Vauxhall Grandland

Vauxhall Grandland

Everything you need to know about Vauxhall

Everything you need to know about Vauxhall

Electric cars – what’s on sale and what’s coming in 2024?

Electric cars – what’s on sale and what’s coming in 2024?

Electrified Vauxhall GSe range now available to order

Electrified Vauxhall GSe range now available to order

Vauxhall reveals Grandland GSe plug-in hybrid

Vauxhall reveals Grandland GSe plug-in hybrid

Best car rankings

The top cars in every category

The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, analysing scores from 35 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating. We're adding more cars and more lists all the time, so keep checking back for the latest results.

Best small cars

Best medium cars

Best large cars

Best hot hatches

Best performance cars

Best EVs

Best small SUVs

Best medium SUVs

Best large SUVs

Best coupé SUVs

Best convertibles

Best coupés

Best MPVs

The Vauxhall Grandland Electric has a commendable battery range and attractive pricing, but little else makes it stand out from its rivals.Vauxhall Grandland Electric

