Vauxhall Grandland Electric (2024) | Expert Rating

The Vauxhall Grandland Electric is a mid-sized battery-powered SUV/crossover that became available to order in the UK in Autumn 2024. It’s part of the second-generation Grandland range, which also includes a petrol mild-hybrid version which we cover here.

Built on the same foundations as the mechanically-similar Peugeot e-3008, the Grandland Electric is described by British reviewers as a sensible family SUV choice, which is perfectly capable at performing the usual around-town duties, but doesn’t stand out well in an increasingly crowded field of highly-regarded electric SUVs.

What Car?’s Dan Jones says that the SUV will appeal to those looking for “good electric range and lots of standard kit”, but finds it hard to recommend the Vauxhall over the likes of the Kia EV6, while Autocar’s Vicky Parrott argue that the Grandland Electric is a “better-value” version of the e-3008, but “the ride could be comfier.”

“The Grandland Electric does exactly what it says on the tin as a compact crossover”, concludes Top Gear’s Peter Rawlins who praises the car’s smart exterior looks and upmarket interior fit and finish, “but it’s not going to knock your socks off.”

As of November 2024, the Vauxhall Grandland Electric holds a New Car Expert Rating of C with a score of 65%. Beyond the car’s lower-than-average review scores, this overall rating is aided by the SUV’s low running costs.

Grandland Electric highlights Competitive battery range

Smart well-equipped interior

Attractive pricing Grandland Electric lowlights Not very fun to drive

Rather slow acceleration

Brake pedal has too much travel

Key specifications

Body style: Medium SUV/crossover

Engines: electric, battery-powered

Price: From £40,995 on-road Launched: Autumn 2024

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range overview (petrol, plug-in hybrid and EV)

Score: 7 / 10

“The Vauxhall Grandland is a genuine contender in the family SUV class thanks to its practicality and attractive pricing. But it’s a shame it’s not particularly interesting to drive.”

Author: Alastair Crooks

Read review Auto Trader + Score: 8 / 10

“Decent to drive, practical and competitively priced, if there’s no single stand-out reason to pick the Vauxhall Grandland out over its many rivals it does at least have the reassurance of buying from a recognised brand with a long history of no-nonsense dependability.”

Author: Dan Trent

Read review Autocar + “The Vauxhall Grandland Electric is a better-value, more straightforward version of the Peugeot e-3008, which is good news, but the ride could be comfier.”

Author: Vicky Parrott

Read review Business Car + Model reviewed: Range overview (including ICE-powered Grandland)

Score: 6 / 10

“it offers a decent compromise between giddy-up and efficiency, so apart from more audible electric motor whine than you might expect, it goes about hauling the Grandland in a seamless manner.”

Author: Pete Tullin

Read review Car + Score: 6 / 10

“The Vauxhall Grandland Electric is a perfectly acceptable family SUV that doesn’t put in a bad performance on the road, should offer competitive driving range, and has good seats. It’s not bad, but neither does it stand out. I wouldn’t be too upset if this ended up being my next company car, but I rather suspect retail buyers will find the Ford Explorer and Renault Scenic far more appealing.”

Author: Keith Adams

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview (including ICE-powered Grandland)

Score: 8.2 / 10

“The Grandland is well insulated from road and wind noise which makes it a good car for peaceful cruising, especially the EV.”

Author: Charlie Harvey

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The Vauxhall Grandland Electric is practical and has a smart interior, but it’s a bit uncomfortable around town.”

Author: Darren Cassey

Read review Electrifying.com + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“The Grandland is not a bad car, but it is a rather middling one that may struggle to really justify itself in the very busy family SUV class.”

Author: Vicky Parrott

Read review Heycar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“Your visibility towards the front of the Grandland is fine, but your rear view is hampered by a rear window that’s slightly smaller than those of many rivals, and when it rains, the rear wiper only clears a small section of the pane.”

Author: Ivan Aistrop

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“Despite being stylish and refined at speed, judging it against the best electric SUVs, such as the Renault Scenic E-Tech, Skoda Enyaq and Kia EV6, there isn’t much that makes the Vauxhall Grandland Electric stand out.”

Author: Keith Adams

Read review The Sun + Model reviewed: Range overview (including ICE-powered Grandland)

“It starts at £41k. That’s a lot of cash for a Vauxhall, right? Longer-range versions with the option of 4WD will be even chunkier.”

Author: Rob Gill

Read review The Sunday Times + Model reviewed: Range overview (including ICE-powered Grandland)

Score: 7 / 10

“There’s nothing particularly new that the Vauxhall does which challenges the best in the sector, and if it were the only model of car in this class with a purported 400-mile-plus range then it would at least have that on its side.”

Author: Matt Robinson

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The Vauxhall Grandland Electric does exactly what it says on the tin as a compact crossover, but it’s not going to knock your socks off.”

Author: Peter Rawlins

Read review What Car? + Score: 6 / 10

“The Vauxhall Grandland Electric has a good electric range and lots of standard kit, but there are better all-rounders available.”

Author: Dan Jones

Read review

No safety rating

As of November 2024, the Vauxhall Grandland Electric has not been tested by Euro NCAP.

No eco rating

As of November 2024, the Vauxhall Grandland Electric has not been tested by Green NCAP.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the Grandland Electric is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing whenever it ever takes place. Check back again soon.

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data Battery range Average Score Variation Score EV models 323 miles A 323 – 323 miles A – A Electrical efficiency Average Score Variation Score EV models 4.4 m/KWh B 4.4 – 4.4 m/KWh B – B Service and maintenance Cost Score Year 1 £168 A Year 2 £447 A Year 3 £692 A Year 4 £914 A Year 5 £1,248 A Overall £3,469 A

The Vauxhall Grandland Electric is a relatively affordable car to own and run, according to whole-life cost numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data.

Electrical efficiency (the EV equivalent of miles per gallon for a petrol or diesel car) is good, which helps to give the Grandland Electric a strong battery range. Servicing costs should also be very competitive, and are predicted to be a few hundred pounds cheaper than the Peugeot e-3008 over the course of the first five years of ownership.

No reliability rating

As of November 2024, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Vauxhall Grandland Electric to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Grandland Electric, we’ll publish the results here.

As of November 2024, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Vauxhall Grandland Electric. However, this information is updated very regularly so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Vauxhall dealer.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Vauxhall Grandland Electric, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

Audi Q4 e-tron | BMW iX3 | Citroën ë-C4 | Cupra Tavascan | Ford Mustang Mach-E | Genesis GV60 | Hyundai Ioniq 5 | Kia EV6 | Mercedes-Benz EQA | Mini Countryman Electric | Nissan Ariya | Omoda E5 | Polestar 3 | Renault Scenic E-Tech | Skoda Enyaq iV | Subaru Solterra | Tesla Model Y | Toyota bZ4X | Volkswagen ID.4 | Volvo EX40

