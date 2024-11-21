Vauxhall Grandland (2024) | Expert Rating

Summary

The Vauxhall Grandland is a medium-sized SUV/crossover that is based on the foundations as the similar Peugeot 3008. This is the second-generation version, which arrived in the UK in late 2024. There is also an all-electric version, which we cover here.

British reviewers agree that this new iteration of the Grandland is an improvement over the original SUV, Parker’s Keith Adams explaining that the second-generation “looks better, drives more sweetly and is more accommodating”, but when compared to the SUV market at large, the Vauxhall struggles to stand out. “It’s hard to think of a single area where the Grandland excels or makes a lasting impression.”

Currently only available as a petrol mild-hybrid with a plug-in hybrid model on the way, The Sun’s Rob Gill argues that the Grandland’s “1.2-litre petrol engine is too weedy for a big car, especially if you come into contact with a hill”, while Autocar’s Illya Verpraet praises the SUV for its “nicely made and intelligently conceived interior”, but adds that the car is “uninspiring everywhere else”.

Summing up the general consensus, Carwow’s Darren Cassey concludes that the new Grandland is “spacious”, “smart” and “comfortable”, but also “really, really boring”.

As of November 2024, the Vauxhall Grandland holds a New Car Expert Rating of D with a score of 58%. The SUV is yet to put through its paces by safety testers Euro NCAP, and this could alter the car’s overall score in the coming months.

Grandland highlights Well-equipped as standard

Comfortable long-distance cruiser

Spacious family-friendly interior Grandland lowlights Expensive when compared to previous model

Rivals are better to drive

Rather underpowered 1.2-litre mild-hybrid engine

Key specifications

Body style: Medium SUV/crossover

Engines: petrol mild-hybrid, plug-in hybrid

Price: From £34,700 on-road Launched: Autumn 2024

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Image gallery

Media reviews

Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range overview (petrol, plug-in hybrid and EV)

Score: 7 / 10

“The Vauxhall Grandland is a genuine contender in the family SUV class thanks to its practicality and attractive pricing. But it’s a shame it’s not particularly interesting to drive.”

Author: Alastair Crooks

Read review Autocar + “The Vauxhall Grandland has a nicely made and intelligently conceived interior; worthy but uninspiring everywhere else.”

Author: Illya Verpraet

Read review Business Car + Model reviewed: Range overview (including Grandland Electric)

Score: 6 / 10

“The Grandland’s steering feels much like the 3008’s. Overly light with excessive play around the straight-ahead, so it is all too easy to dial in an excessive input when coming into a corner and find yourself clumsily shuffling back and forth at the wheel.”

Author: Pete Tullin

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview (including Grandland Electric)

Score: 8.2 / 10

“It’s much more competitive than the old car, and worth considering if you’re in the market for a stylish and practical mid-size SUV.

Author: Charlie Harvey

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The Vauxhall Grandland is a spacious, comfortable SUV with a smart interior, but the engine needs more power and it’s really, really boring.”

Author: Darren Cassey

Read review Heycar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“As family SUVs go, the Vauxhall Grandland is a convincing effort that does a decent job in most (but not all) areas, but looks aside, we can’t see much that really marks it out compared with the competition.”

Author: Ivan Aistrop

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7.2 / 10

“If Vauxhall’s goal was to better the old Grandland, they’ve pulled that off with ease. This one looks better, drives more sweetly and is more accommodating than its predecessor. Job done.”

Author: Keith Adams

Read review The Sun + Model reviewed: Range overview (including Grandland Electric)

“The 1.2-litre petrol engine is too weedy for a big car. Especially if you come into contact with a hill. And we weren’t loaded up with kids and all the usual family debris. Or trying to tow something with it. The old Grandland had a 1.6 turbo.”

Author: Rob Gill

Read review The Sunday Times + Model reviewed: Range overview (including Grandland Electric)

Score: 7 / 10

“We can’t help but feel that the Vauxhall Grandland needed something beyond a flashy light show when you unlock the car to help make it stand out more.”

Author: Matt Robinson

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“This large family SUV is steadfast rather than sparkling.”

Author: Andrew English

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The new Vauxhall Grandland is an improvement on old both inside and out, but it isn’t anything groundbreaking.”

Author: Peter Rawlins

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“The Vauxhall Grandland is spacious and practical but there are much better family SUVs available.”

Author: Dan Jones

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of November 2024, the second-generation Vauxhall Grandland has not been tested by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of November 2024, the Vauxhall Grandland has not been tested by Green NCAP.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data Fuel consumption Average Score Variation Score Petrol models 51 mpg B 51 – 51 mpg B – B CO₂ output Average Score Variation Score Petrol models 125 g/km A 125 – 125 g/km A – A Service and maintenance Cost Score Year 1 £177 A Year 2 £519 B Year 3 £810 A Year 4 £1,104 B Year 5 £1,532 B Overall £4,142 B

The Vauxhall Grandland is a relatively affordable car to own and run, according to whole-life cost numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data.

As a petrol mild-hybrid (plug-in hybrid versions are on the way), the SUV’s average fuel consumption of 51mpg is lower than the average car, but many smaller pure-petrol hatchbacks are more fuel efficient.

The Grandland’s predicted servicing and maintenance costs over the first five years of ownership are on the cheaper side too, but the Nissan Qashqai – a key rival – is has a slightly cheaper estimated servicing total.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of November 2024, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Vauxhall Grandland to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Grandland, we’ll publish the results here.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Vauxhall Grandland

As of November 2024, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Vauxhall Grandland. However, this information is updated very regularly so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Vauxhall dealer.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Vauxhall Grandland, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

Citroën C5 Aircross | Cupra Formentor | Ford Kuga | Honda ZR-V | Hyundai Tucson | Jeep Compass | Kia Sportage | Mazda CX-5 | MG HS | Nissan Qashqai | Peugeot 3008 | Renault Austral | SEAT Ateca | Skoda Kamiq | Skoda Karoq | Suzuki S-Cross | Toyota C-HR | Volkswagen Tiguan

More information

More news, reviews and information about the Vauxhall Grandland at The Car Expert

Buy a Vauxhall Grandland

If you’re looking to buy a new or used Vauxhall Grandland, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car.

Lease a Vauxhall Grandland

If you’re looking to lease a new Vauxhall Grandland, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find a competitive deal.

Subscribe to a Vauxhall Grandland

If you’re interested in a car subscription, The Car Expert’s partners can help. (PS: What’s a car subscription?)