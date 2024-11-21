fbpx
The best new cars of this year to be revealed…

We'll be revealing the winners of The Car Expert Awards 2025, including our overall Car of the Year title, on Tuesday 3 December.
Vauxhall Grandland

(2024 - present)

Vauxhall Grandland (2024) | Expert Rating

Expert Rating

New car score:

58
%
D

This model is still new so we don't have a Used Car Expert Rating score yet. Check back soon.

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

54
%
E

Safety Rating:

-

Eco Rating:

68
%
A

Reliability Rating:

-

Running Costs:

53
%
D

How are our Expert Rating scores calculated?

Summary

The Vauxhall Grandland is a medium-sized SUV/crossover that is based on the foundations as the similar Peugeot 3008. This is the second-generation version, which arrived in the UK in late 2024. There is also an all-electric version, which we cover here.

British reviewers agree that this new iteration of the Grandland is an improvement over the original SUV, Parker’s Keith Adams explaining that the second-generation “looks better, drives more sweetly and is more accommodating”, but when compared to the SUV market at large, the Vauxhall struggles to stand out. “It’s hard to think of a single area where the Grandland excels or makes a lasting impression.”

Currently only available as a petrol mild-hybrid with a plug-in hybrid model on the way, The Sun’s Rob Gill argues that the Grandland’s “1.2-litre petrol engine is too weedy for a big car, especially if you come into contact with a hill”, while Autocar’s Illya Verpraet praises the SUV for its “nicely made and intelligently conceived interior”, but adds that the car is “uninspiring everywhere else”.

Summing up the general consensus, Carwow’s Darren Cassey concludes that the new Grandland is “spacious”, “smart” and “comfortable”, but also “really, really boring”.

As of November 2024, the Vauxhall Grandland holds a New Car Expert Rating of D with a score of 58%. The SUV is yet to put through its paces by safety testers Euro NCAP, and this could alter the car’s overall score in the coming months.

Grandland highlights

  • Well-equipped as standard
  • Comfortable long-distance cruiser
  • Spacious family-friendly interior

Grandland lowlights

  • Expensive when compared to previous model
  • Rivals are better to drive
  • Rather underpowered 1.2-litre mild-hybrid engine

Key specifications

Body style: Medium SUV/crossover
Engines: petrol mild-hybrid, plug-in hybrid
Price: From £34,700 on-road

Launched: Autumn 2024
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

Vauxhall Grandland (2024) rear view | Expert Rating
Vauxhall Grandland (2024) front view | Expert Rating
Vauxhall Grandland (2024) interior view | Expert Rating
Vauxhall Grandland (2024) boot view | Expert Rating

Media reviews

Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media.

Auto Express

+

Autocar

+

Business Car

+

Carbuyer

+

Carwow

+

Heycar

+

Parkers

+

The Sun

+

The Sunday Times

+

The Telegraph

+

Top Gear

+

What Car?

+

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of November 2024, the second-generation Vauxhall Grandland has not been tested by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of November 2024, the Vauxhall Grandland has not been tested by Green NCAP.

Running cost rating

Clear Vehicle Data logo close crop

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

Fuel consumptionAverageScoreVariationScore
Petrol models51 mpgB51 – 51 mpgB – B
CO₂ outputAverageScoreVariationScore
Petrol models125 g/kmA125 – 125 g/kmA – A
Service and maintenanceCostScore
Year 1£177A
Year 2£519B
Year 3£810A
Year 4£1,104B
Year 5£1,532B
Overall£4,142B

The Vauxhall Grandland is a relatively affordable car to own and run, according to whole-life cost numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data.

As a petrol mild-hybrid (plug-in hybrid versions are on the way), the SUV’s average fuel consumption of 51mpg is lower than the average car, but many smaller pure-petrol hatchbacks are more fuel efficient.

The Grandland’s predicted servicing and maintenance costs over the first five years of ownership are on the cheaper side too, but the Nissan Qashqai – a key rival – is has a slightly cheaper estimated servicing total.

Reliability rating

MotorEasy logo 600x167

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of November 2024, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Vauxhall Grandland to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops. 

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Grandland, we’ll publish the results here.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Vauxhall Grandland

As of November 2024, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Vauxhall Grandland. However, this information is updated very regularly so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Vauxhall dealer.

Similar cars

If you're looking at the Vauxhall Grandland, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

Citroën C5 Aircross | Cupra FormentorFord Kuga | Honda ZR-V | Hyundai Tucson | Jeep Compass | Kia Sportage | Mazda CX-5 | MG HS | Nissan Qashqai | Peugeot 3008 | Renault Austral | SEAT Ateca | Skoda Kamiq | Skoda Karoq | Suzuki S-Cross | Toyota C-HR | Volkswagen Tiguan

More news, reviews and information about the Vauxhall Grandland at The Car Expert

Vauxhall Grandland Electric

Vauxhall Grandland Electric

Everything you need to know about Vauxhall

Everything you need to know about Vauxhall

Electric cars – what’s on sale and what’s coming in 2024?

Electric cars – what’s on sale and what’s coming in 2024?

Electrified Vauxhall GSe range now available to order

Electrified Vauxhall GSe range now available to order

Vauxhall reveals Grandland GSe plug-in hybrid

Vauxhall reveals Grandland GSe plug-in hybrid

The second-generation Vauxhall Grandland is comfortable and well-equipped, but it struggles to stand out in a competitive family SUV category.Vauxhall Grandland

