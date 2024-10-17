Volkswagen Tiguan (2024) | Expert Rating

Summary

The Volkswagen Tiguan was a medium-sized SUV/crossover. This is the third-generation version, which arrived in the UK in 2024.

Available as a petrol, diesel or plug-in hybrid, the latest iteration of the Tiguan has been warmly received by the British motoring media thus far, and is regarded as a great all-rounder that is well suited to family life.

“This new Tiguan ticks all of the right boxes in the family SUV class”, says Car’s Ted Welford, “principally spaciousness, quality and visual appeal outside of the school gates.” The Carbuyer team adds that the SUV has a “hugely practical boot”, while Business Car’s Martyn Collins concludes that the Volkswagen is “so easy to live with.”

British motoring outlets agree, however, that the Tiguan has one key drawback – its price tag. As What Car’s Lawrence Cheung explains, “a Skoda Karoq is better value, while the Volvo XC40 can be had for the same cost as a mid-rung Tiguan.”

As of October 2024, the third-generation Volkswagen Tiguan holds a New Car Expert Rating of A with a score of 75%. While its media rating is rather average, this overall score is aided by an excellent five-star Euro NCAP safety rating.

Tiguan highlights Improved interior with big boot

Roomier seating than many rivals

Comfortable and well-mannered ride

Quality range of engines Tiguan lowlights Too many frustrating touch-sensitive controls

Relatively expensive, base price and up

Not all that exciting to drive

Key specifications

Body style: Medium SUV/crossover

Engines: petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid

Price: From £34,075 on-road Launched: Autumn 2024

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Image gallery

Media reviews

Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“While the latest Volkswagen Tiguan isn’t the best SUV in its class to drive, it’s still highly practical and refined.”

Author: Alastair Crooks

Read review Auto Trader + Score: 7 / 10

“The latest Volkswagen Tiguan does what the Tiguan has always done – providing roomy, solidly built and practical family transport. Volkswagen has ramped up both the technology and the luxury for this one, although that also comes with an increase in the price.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“Among a broad field of competitors, some with more desirable badges, some with more dynamic appeal and others bolder looks, this is a car we would expect to appeal strongly for its rational, sensible qualities – which sounds familiar.”

Author: Matt Saunders

Read review Business Car + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The new Tiguan impresses with its overall refinement, and interior space. What this Volkswagen lacks in driver appeal, it makes up with being so easy to live with.”

Author: Martyn Collins

Read review Car + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“This new Tiguan ticks all of the right boxes in the family SUV class – principally spaciousness, quality and visual appeal outside of the school gates, especially if you go for the R-Line.”

Author: Ted Welford

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Volkswagen has stuck to what it knows for the latest Tiguan, building on the old model with improved practicality.”

Author: Charlie Harvey, Alastair Crooks

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Volkswagen Tiguan appeals with a practical boot and high-tech interior, but its price is on par with much fancier models.”

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“It might not stop you dead in your tracks, but the latest Volkswagen Tiguan is a solid all-rounder that ticks a lot of boxes for those looking for a versatile SUV.”

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“It quietly gets on with the job of transporting you and your family safely and reasonably economically. For many buyers that’s enough and that understated style and performance is worth the VW premium.”

Author: Andrew English

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“Latest generation of VW’s best-selling model plays things with a straight bat. Not a thriller, but nor is it designed to be.”

Author: Stephen Dobie

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The new VW Tiguan offers generous space for occupants, a big boot and fine driving manners, but its higher costs count against it. A Skoda Karoq is better value, while the Volvo XC40 can be had for the same cost as a mid-rung Tiguan.”

Author: Lawrence Cheung

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP Overall score: 5 stars

Date tested: May 2024

Read the full Euro NCAP review Adult protection: 83%

Child protection: 88%

Vulnerable road users: 84%

Safety assist: 78%

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of October 2024, the Volkswagen Tiguan has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data Fuel consumption Average Score Variation Score Petrol models 46 mpg C – mpg E – E Diesel models 52 mpg B – mpg E – E Plug-in hybrid models 565 mpg A 565 – 565 mpg A – A CO₂ output Average Score Variation Score Petrol models 148 g/km B – g/km A – A Diesel models 143 g/km B – g/km A – A Plug-in hybrid models 9 g/km A 9 – 11 g/km A – A Battery range Average Score Variation Score Plug-in hybrid models 76 miles C 72 – 78 miles C – C Insurance group Average Score Variation Score All models 26 B – A – A Service and maintenance Cost Score Year 1 £210 B Year 2 £542 B Year 3 £920 B Year 4 £1,153 B Year 5 £1,545 B Overall £4,370 B

The third-generation Volkswagen Tiguan is a relatively affordable car to own and run, according to whole-life cost numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data.

The fuel consumption of petrol models is rather average, while diesel models are slightly more conservative. Plug-in hybrid models look amazing on paper, but this is largely thanks to ridiculous EU/UK government lab tests that are completely inadequate for plug-in hybrids. There is no way you will ever travel for 565 miles on a single gallon (4.5 litres) of fuel and some electricity…

The battery range of the plug-in hybrid model is pretty decent compared to most rivals, even if you won’t hit 76 miles in real-world driving. It means that most households could do most of their weekly driving without using any petrol, as long as you are able to plug the Tiguan in regularly.

Finally, the predicted servicing and maintenance costs over the course of five years of ownership are cheaper than average, but not quite as cheap as estimates for the Nissan Qashqai.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of October 2024, the third-generation Tiguan is a brand new model. While we do have reliability data for previous Tiguan models, we don’t have enough reliability data on this Tiguan to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the new Tiguan, we’ll publish the results here.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the third-generation Volkswagen Tiguan

As of October 2024, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting this latest iteration of the Tiguan. However, this information is updated very regularly so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Volkswagen dealer.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Volkswagen Tiguan, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

Citroën C5 Aircross | Ford Kuga | Honda CR-V | Hyundai Tucson | Jeep Compass | Kia Sportage | Mazda CX-5 | Mercedes-Benz GLA | Mercedes-Benz GLB | MG HS | Nissan Qashqai | Nissan X-Trail | Peugeot 3008 | Renault Austral | SEAT Ateca | Skoda Karoq | Subaru Forester | Suzuki S-Cross | Toyota C-HR | Vauxhall Grandland

More information

More news, reviews and information about the Volkswagen Tiguan at The Car Expert

