Volkswagen Tiguan (2024) | Expert Rating

Summary
The Volkswagen Tiguan was a medium-sized SUV/crossover. This is the third-generation version, which arrived in the UK in 2024.
Available as a petrol, diesel or plug-in hybrid, the latest iteration of the Tiguan has been warmly received by the British motoring media thus far, and is regarded as a great all-rounder that is well suited to family life.
“This new Tiguan ticks all of the right boxes in the family SUV class”, says Car’s Ted Welford, “principally spaciousness, quality and visual appeal outside of the school gates.” The Carbuyer team adds that the SUV has a “hugely practical boot”, while Business Car’s Martyn Collins concludes that the Volkswagen is “so easy to live with.”
British motoring outlets agree, however, that the Tiguan has one key drawback – its price tag. As What Car’s Lawrence Cheung explains, “a Skoda Karoq is better value, while the Volvo XC40 can be had for the same cost as a mid-rung Tiguan.”
As of October 2024, the third-generation Volkswagen Tiguan holds a New Car Expert Rating of A with a score of 75%. While its media rating is rather average, this overall score is aided by an excellent five-star Euro NCAP safety rating.
Tiguan highlights
- Improved interior with big boot
- Roomier seating than many rivals
- Comfortable and well-mannered ride
- Quality range of engines
Tiguan lowlights
- Too many frustrating touch-sensitive controls
- Relatively expensive, base price and up
- Not all that exciting to drive
Key specifications
Body style: Medium SUV/crossover
Engines: petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid
Price: From £34,075 on-road
Launched: Autumn 2024
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA
Image gallery
Media reviews
Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.
Auto Express
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“While the latest Volkswagen Tiguan isn’t the best SUV in its class to drive, it’s still highly practical and refined.”
Author: Alastair Crooks
Auto Trader
Score: 7 / 10
“The latest Volkswagen Tiguan does what the Tiguan has always done – providing roomy, solidly built and practical family transport. Volkswagen has ramped up both the technology and the luxury for this one, although that also comes with an increase in the price.”
Autocar
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 7 / 10
“Among a broad field of competitors, some with more desirable badges, some with more dynamic appeal and others bolder looks, this is a car we would expect to appeal strongly for its rational, sensible qualities – which sounds familiar.”
Author: Matt Saunders
Business Car
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“The new Tiguan impresses with its overall refinement, and interior space. What this Volkswagen lacks in driver appeal, it makes up with being so easy to live with.”
Author: Martyn Collins
Car
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“This new Tiguan ticks all of the right boxes in the family SUV class – principally spaciousness, quality and visual appeal outside of the school gates, especially if you go for the R-Line.”
Author: Ted Welford
Carbuyer
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“Volkswagen has stuck to what it knows for the latest Tiguan, building on the old model with improved practicality.”
Author: Charlie Harvey, Alastair Crooks
Carwow
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“The Volkswagen Tiguan appeals with a practical boot and high-tech interior, but its price is on par with much fancier models.”
Honest John
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“It might not stop you dead in your tracks, but the latest Volkswagen Tiguan is a solid all-rounder that ticks a lot of boxes for those looking for a versatile SUV.”
The Telegraph
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“It quietly gets on with the job of transporting you and your family safely and reasonably economically. For many buyers that’s enough and that understated style and performance is worth the VW premium.”
Author: Andrew English
Top Gear
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 7 / 10
“Latest generation of VW’s best-selling model plays things with a straight bat. Not a thriller, but nor is it designed to be.”
Author: Stephen Dobie
What Car?
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“The new VW Tiguan offers generous space for occupants, a big boot and fine driving manners, but its higher costs count against it. A Skoda Karoq is better value, while the Volvo XC40 can be had for the same cost as a mid-rung Tiguan.”
Author: Lawrence Cheung
Safety rating
Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP
Overall score: 5 stars
Date tested: May 2024
Adult protection: 83%
Child protection: 88%
Vulnerable road users: 84%
Safety assist: 78%
Eco rating
Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP
No eco rating
As of October 2024, the Volkswagen Tiguan has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.
Running cost rating
Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data
|Fuel consumption
|Average
|Score
|Variation
|Score
|Petrol models
|46 mpg
|C
|– mpg
|E – E
|Diesel models
|52 mpg
|B
|– mpg
|E – E
|Plug-in hybrid models
|565 mpg
|A
|565 – 565 mpg
|A – A
|CO₂ output
|Average
|Score
|Variation
|Score
|Petrol models
|148 g/km
|B
|– g/km
|A – A
|Diesel models
|143 g/km
|B
|– g/km
|A – A
|Plug-in hybrid models
|9 g/km
|A
|9 – 11 g/km
|A – A
|Battery range
|Average
|Score
|Variation
|Score
|Plug-in hybrid models
|76 miles
|C
|72 – 78 miles
|C – C
|Insurance group
|Average
|Score
|Variation
|Score
|All models
|26
|B
|–
|A – A
|Service and maintenance
|Cost
|Score
|Year 1
|£210
|B
|Year 2
|£542
|B
|Year 3
|£920
|B
|Year 4
|£1,153
|B
|Year 5
|£1,545
|B
|Overall
|£4,370
|B
The third-generation Volkswagen Tiguan is a relatively affordable car to own and run, according to whole-life cost numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data.
The fuel consumption of petrol models is rather average, while diesel models are slightly more conservative. Plug-in hybrid models look amazing on paper, but this is largely thanks to ridiculous EU/UK government lab tests that are completely inadequate for plug-in hybrids. There is no way you will ever travel for 565 miles on a single gallon (4.5 litres) of fuel and some electricity…
The battery range of the plug-in hybrid model is pretty decent compared to most rivals, even if you won’t hit 76 miles in real-world driving. It means that most households could do most of their weekly driving without using any petrol, as long as you are able to plug the Tiguan in regularly.
Finally, the predicted servicing and maintenance costs over the course of five years of ownership are cheaper than average, but not quite as cheap as estimates for the Nissan Qashqai.
Reliability rating
Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy
No reliability rating
As of October 2024, the third-generation Tiguan is a brand new model. While we do have reliability data for previous Tiguan models, we don’t have enough reliability data on this Tiguan to generate a reliability rating.
The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.
As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the new Tiguan, we’ll publish the results here.
Recalls
Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the third-generation Volkswagen Tiguan
As of October 2024, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting this latest iteration of the Tiguan. However, this information is updated very regularly so this may have changed.
You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Volkswagen dealer.
