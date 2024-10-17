fbpx
Find an Expert Rating: 
Expert Rating

Volkswagen Tiguan

(2024 - present)

Volkswagen Tiguan (2024) | Expert Rating

Expert Rating

New car score:

75
%
A

This model is still new so we don't have a Used Car Expert Rating score yet. Check back soon.

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

68
%
C

Safety Rating:

91
%
A

Eco Rating:

75
%
A

Reliability Rating:

A

Running Costs:

62
%
C

How are our Expert Rating scores calculated?

Summary

The Volkswagen Tiguan was a medium-sized SUV/crossover. This is the third-generation version, which arrived in the UK in 2024.

Available as a petrol, diesel or plug-in hybrid, the latest iteration of the Tiguan has been warmly received by the British motoring media thus far, and is regarded as a great all-rounder that is well suited to family life.

“This new Tiguan ticks all of the right boxes in the family SUV class”, says Car’s Ted Welford, “principally spaciousness, quality and visual appeal outside of the school gates.” The Carbuyer team adds that the SUV has a “hugely practical boot”, while Business Car’s Martyn Collins concludes that the Volkswagen is “so easy to live with.”

British motoring outlets agree, however, that the Tiguan has one key drawback – its price tag. As What Car’s Lawrence Cheung explains, “a Skoda Karoq is better value, while the Volvo XC40 can be had for the same cost as a mid-rung Tiguan.”

As of October 2024, the third-generation Volkswagen Tiguan holds a New Car Expert Rating of A with a score of 75%. While its media rating is rather average, this overall score is aided by an excellent five-star Euro NCAP safety rating.

Tiguan highlights

  • Improved interior with big boot
  • Roomier seating than many rivals
  • Comfortable and well-mannered ride
  • Quality range of engines

Tiguan lowlights

  • Too many frustrating touch-sensitive controls
  • Relatively expensive, base price and up
  • Not all that exciting to drive

Key specifications

Body style: Medium SUV/crossover
Engines: petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid
Price: From £34,075 on-road

Launched: Autumn 2024
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

Volkswagen Tiguan (2024) front view | Expert Rating
Volkswagen Tiguan (2024) rear view | Expert Rating
Volkswagen Tiguan (2024) front interior view | Expert Rating
Volkswagen Tiguan (2024) rear interior view | Expert Rating
Volkswagen Tiguan (2024) boot view | Expert Rating

Media reviews

Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express

+

Auto Trader

+

Autocar

+

Business Car

+

Car

+

Carbuyer

+

Carwow

+

Honest John

+

The Telegraph

+

Top Gear

+

What Car?

+

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

Overall score: 5 stars
Date tested: May 2024
Read the full Euro NCAP review

Adult protection: 83%
Child protection: 88%
Vulnerable road users: 84%
Safety assist: 78%

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of October 2024, the Volkswagen Tiguan has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Running cost rating

Clear Vehicle Data logo close crop

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

Fuel consumptionAverageScoreVariationScore
Petrol models46 mpgC – mpgE – E
Diesel models52 mpgB – mpgE – E
Plug-in hybrid models565 mpgA565 – 565 mpgA – A
CO₂ outputAverageScoreVariationScore
Petrol models148 g/kmB – g/kmA – A
Diesel models143 g/kmB – g/kmA – A
Plug-in hybrid models9 g/kmA9 – 11 g/kmA – A
Battery rangeAverageScoreVariationScore
Plug-in hybrid models76 milesC72 – 78 milesC – C
Insurance groupAverageScoreVariationScore
All models26BA – A
Service and maintenanceCostScore
Year 1£210B
Year 2£542B
Year 3£920B
Year 4£1,153B
Year 5£1,545B
Overall£4,370B

The third-generation Volkswagen Tiguan is a relatively affordable car to own and run, according to whole-life cost numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data.

The fuel consumption of petrol models is rather average, while diesel models are slightly more conservative. Plug-in hybrid models look amazing on paper, but this is largely thanks to ridiculous EU/UK government lab tests that are completely inadequate for plug-in hybrids. There is no way you will ever travel for 565 miles on a single gallon (4.5 litres) of fuel and some electricity…

The battery range of the plug-in hybrid model is pretty decent compared to most rivals, even if you won’t hit 76 miles in real-world driving. It means that most households could do most of their weekly driving without using any petrol, as long as you are able to plug the Tiguan in regularly.

Finally, the predicted servicing and maintenance costs over the course of five years of ownership are cheaper than average, but not quite as cheap as estimates for the Nissan Qashqai.

Reliability rating

MotorEasy logo 600x167

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of October 2024, the third-generation Tiguan is a brand new model. While we do have reliability data for previous Tiguan models, we don’t have enough reliability data on this Tiguan to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops. 

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the new Tiguan, we’ll publish the results here.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the third-generation Volkswagen Tiguan

As of October 2024, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting this latest iteration of the Tiguan. However, this information is updated very regularly so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Volkswagen dealer.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Volkswagen Tiguan, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

Citroën C5 Aircross | Ford Kuga | Honda CR-V | Hyundai Tucson | Jeep Compass | Kia Sportage | Mazda CX-5 | Mercedes-Benz GLA | Mercedes-Benz GLB | MG HS | Nissan Qashqai | Nissan X-Trail | Peugeot 3008 | Renault Austral | SEAT Ateca | Skoda Karoq | Subaru Forester | Suzuki S-Cross | Toyota C-HR | Vauxhall Grandland

This page contains links to some of our commercial partners. If you click on any of those links, we may receive a commission.

The third-generation Volkswagen Tiguan is a versatile family-friendly SUV with plenty of space, but its pricing has been criticised by reviewers.Volkswagen Tiguan
