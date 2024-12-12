New Volkswagen T-Cross and Tiguan Black Edition trims now on sale

Volkswagen has announced that its compact T-Cross crossover and new Tiguan SUV are now available to order in a new range-topping ‘Black Edition’ trim, which feature black exterior styling elements and a unique alloy wheel design.

Now sitting above the respective ‘R-Line’ trims in each model range, the ‘Black Edition’ models distinguish themselves from other trims by featuring wing mirrors, roof rails, air intakes and alloy wheels all finished in black, as well as expanded equipment lists.

The recently-refreshed T-Cross and third-generation Tiguan are the latest ICE-powered Volkswagen models to receive the ‘Black Edition’ treatment, following the Polo, Taigo, T-Roc, T-Roc R, Golf and Golf R ‘Black Edition’ versions that all arrived this year.

Starting with the smaller T-Cross ‘Black Edition’, the trim is available with either the 110hp 1.0-litre petrol with a manual or automatic gearbox, or the automatic 150hp 1.5-litre petrol unit. The car is specced with unique ‘York’ 18-inch alloys.

The Tiguan ‘Black Edition’ is available with either a 204hp 2.0-litre petrol engine or a more powerful 250hp 2.0-litre petrol unit, and the former has also been added to the ‘R-Line’ trim choices as part of this minor model range update. The 204hp and 272hp 1.5-litre plug-in hybrids included in the R-Line’ engine range are not offered.

The Tiguan iteration gets bigger 20-inch ‘York’ alloys and a driver assistance package, which includes Volkswagen’s lane-keeping assistance tech. Both ‘Black Edition’ models also come with more advanced Matrix LED headlights, LED rear tail lights with dynamic turn signals.

This additional trim is slightly more expensive in the T-Cross line-up than the formerly top-spec ‘R-Line’, costing just under £30k, while it is almost £6k more expensive in the Tiguan range, as the Tiguan ‘Black Edition’ has launched with a list price of close to £47k.

The Volkswagen T-Cross currently holds a New Car Expert Rating of A, with a score of 72% in our Expert Rating Index, while the Tiguan holds a New Car Expert Rating of A with a score of 75%. Both models have been praised for their comfortable driving experience by the British motoring media, and criticised for their pricing which is generally a bit higher than their closest rivals.