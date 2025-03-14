New Mercedes-Benz CLA debuts with electric power

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled its new third-generation CLA saloon range which will launch with both petrol-electric hybrid and all-electric drivetrain options.

The German brand comments that this latest iteration of the CLA is the “cleverest car” it has ever made, as it offers “more space”, “more comfort” and “more efficiency” than the previous model. The latter claim is backed up by the electric version’s reported battery range – 492 miles on a single charge – which makes it the most power efficient model in Mercedes’ range with a longer travel distance than the flagship EQS saloon.

The electric CLA – technically called the ‘CLA 250+ with EQ Technology’ – is powered by an 85kWh battery, which is smaller than the 118kWh unit in the EQS 450+, but can reportedly travel 11 miles more on a single charge than the larger luxury saloon.

Mercedes says it has achieved this by making the car’s exterior aerodynamic and with advances in battery efficiency and powertrain weight reduction, as the car has a market-leading electrical efficiency of five miles per kWh. Compatible with rapid charging stations, the car can charge at speeds of up to 320kW, and it takes ten minutes to add 186 miles of battery charge.

The lead-in 265hp CLA ‘250+’ is joined by a 345hp four-wheel drive ‘350 4Matic’ version which is powered by the same battery and can complete a 0-62mph sprint in 4.9 seconds. While the car’s battery range is reduced by adding an additional motor to the rear axle, this four-wheel drive version can still muster up to 478 miles between charges.

Besides the all-electric models, customers will also be able to opt for petrol-electric hybrid variants (both front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive models available) that are powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine with a 1kWh battery and a 27hp electric motor that can drive on electric power alone at low speeds. All models make use of an automatic gearbox.

Compared with the previous CLA range – which was available as a petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid car – the third-generation range is slightly larger by every metric which should increase cabin space. The boot has enough space for 455 litres of luggage – 55 litres less than its predecessor – but electric versions also come with an additional 101 litres of ‘frunk’ space under the bonnet.

The electric range distinguishes itself from hybrid models at first glance thanks to its unique grille design with 142 backlit star shapes. The new CLA also has an LED daytime running list strip that connects the LED headlights below the bonnet – a feature now synonymous with the brand’s battery-powered EQ models.

Inside, almost all of the dashboard space is taken up by the brand’s ‘Superscreen’ in the display model, which combines a ten-inch digital instrument cluster, a 14-inch infotainment touchscreen and an optional 14-inch passenger media display in one panel. The various UK trim specifications are yet to be confirmed, but we do know that this ‘Superscreen’ won’t be included with the standard trim package.

The display model also has seats trimmed in Alcantara and faux leather, and a high centre console splits the front of the cabin in two. The interior options list will also include open-pore wood, brushed aluminium and new ‘decorative paper surface’ fittings to suit customer preference.

That sums up what we know about the new Mercedes-Benz CLA range so far. The car’s UK pricing, release date and trim list are yet to be announced, but these details are sure to be announced in the following months.