Find an Expert Rating: 
Driving

One-pedal driving: what is it and how does it work?

One-pedal driving is becoming a common in electric car feature. We explain what it is, and what it does.

Mini Aceman

Our Expert Partners

Our commercial partners can assist you with every aspect of owning a car
RAC-logo-600x300-orange

Complete peace of mind for all your driving needs.
Find out more

AA logo 600x300

Join the UK's #1 breakdown cover provider.
Find out more

MotorEasy logo 300x150

Warranty, GAP, servicing and tyres from MotorEasy
Find out more

Book My Garage logo 2022

Compare instant car service, repair and MOT deals.
Find out more

Kwik Fit logo

For tyres, brakes, MOT, exhausts and car services you can trust.
Find out more

Who Can Fix My Car 2022 logo 600x300

Find local garages you can rely on.
Find out more

All our Expert Partners
More driving advice
spot_imgspot_img
by Sean Rees

If you’ve driven a newer electric car, you may have noticed a strange driving mode which allows you to slow down – and sometimes even come to a complete stop – without touching the brake pedal.

This is known as one-pedal driving, and it’s becoming increasingly common in electric cars and some plug-in hybrids. For some drivers, it quickly becomes second nature. For others, it feels completely unnatural. It won’t transform how a car drives, but it can make everyday driving smoother and slightly more efficient.

So what exactly is one-pedal driving, how does it work, and is it something you should actually use?

What is one-pedal driving?

One-pedal driving is a mode that allows you to control both acceleration and braking using just the accelerator pedal.

Press the pedal and the car speeds up, lift off the pedal and the car slows down – its as simple as that. In many cars, lifting off fully will bring the car to a complete stop without needing to use the brake pedal at all.

How does one-pedal driving work?

At its core, one-pedal driving relies on something called regenerative braking.

When you lift off the accelerator, the car’s electric motor runs in reverse and instead of using energy, it generates electricity that is fed back into the battery. At the same time, this process slows the car down—sometimes quite strongly.

One-pedal driving is more energy efficient, as it helps recover energy that would otherwise be lost as heat through braking. However, the overall efficiency gain depends on how you drive. In steady motorway cruising, the benefit is minimal. In urban driving, it can make a noticeable difference.

What does it feel like to drive?

It can take a bit of brain training to get used to. With one-pedal driving turned on, the car slows down as soon as you lift your foot and therefore you need to be more precise with your pedal control.

At first, many drivers find themselves slowing down too quickly or too early. But after a few days, most adapt and some prefer it, particularly those drivers that spend plenty of time in bumper-to-bumper traffic.

The pros and cons

Pros

More efficient driving

By maximising regenerative braking, the car recovers more energy, which can help improve efficiency – especially in stop-start traffic.

Less use of the brake pedal

In everyday driving, particularly in town, you may rarely need to touch the brakes.

Smoother driving in traffic

Once you get used to one-pedal driving, it can make stop-start driving feel more controlled and less tiring.

Reduced brake wear

Because the physical brakes are used less often, they may last longer over time.

Cons

Takes time to get used to

It feels unnatural at first, particularly if you’re used to coasting.

Can jerk the car back and forth if not used properly

Small movements of your foot can lead to noticeable changes in speed.

Not always ideal at higher speeds

On motorways or fast roads, some drivers prefer traditional coasting for smoother progress.

Which cars offer one-pedal driving?

One-pedal driving is most commonly found in electric vehicles (EVs). Even where it’s available, it’s usually optional – you can switch it off or adjust the strength of the regenerative braking. This drive mode is widely available in new EVs, such as:

Some plug-in hybrid models with powerful electric motors have one-pedal driving, like the Volvo XC60 and BMW X5 PHEVs, but it is generally less common.

Read more:

Latest driving features and advice

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.

Automotive Website of the Year

Newspress Awards 2024 wide
Newspress Awards 2022 v2

Automotive Website of the Year

Automotive Website of the Year

Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from
Cazoo

Insurance and warranty offers from Motoreasy

New car leasing offers from Leasing.com

Check a car's history with carVertical

Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2026 Immediate Network Ltd.
All rights reserved