Driving in India – what are the rules?

As a spectacle, India is hard to beat. And that’s why it’s such a popular destination for tourists eager to experience a vibrant, buzzing and lively way of life.

Bursting with noise and colour, it’s a spectacle to behold in so many areas of this stunning country. There are beautiful beaches, national parks, breathtaking waterfalls, buzzing street life and amazing history, with mosques and tombs among the places to visit and learn from.

It’s a huge South Asian country with Pakistan to its north west, Nepal and China to the north east and Sri Lanka off the south coast. The beautiful Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea lap on east and west coastlines while the mighty Indian Ocean beckons to the south.

Delhi was established 1,000 years before Christ and there you can explore the Mughal dynasty, visit the Jama Masjid Mosque, the largest of its kind in India, and learn about the country’s colonial history.

There’s the Taj Mahal in Agra, the royal palaces of Jaipur, the sprawling streets of Mumbai – one of the most populated cities in the world – and the hamlet of Shimla, set 2,000 feet above sea level, to explore. And that has barely scratched the surface of this incredible nation.

Tourism is big business in India and the country’s main towns and cities are well set up for it – the people are friendly, and hotels, restaurants and attractions are ready to welcome visitors with a smile and a helping hand.

These centres are also important hubs for a wide variety of business and industry. Textiles, chemicals, steel, mining and petroleum are all important streams of manufacturing or commerce and attract millions of businesspeople to India’s shores each year.

Unless you have a car at your disposal already in India, flying in and hiring a vehicle is the obvious option for UK travellers wishing to explore the roads there and you’ll find a wide selection of car rental companies, such as Avis, Europcar and Budget, operating from the country’s major airports including Chhatrapati Shivaji International (Mumbai), Indira Ghandi International (New Delhi) and Cochin International (Kochi).

There will be a wide choice of body styles available including city cars, saloons, 4x4s, people carriers, and estates. Choose a model type carefully depending on where you are going and the roads you are likely to be using.

That’s just one part of the preparation you need to make before entering India because the country’s road safety record leaves a lot to be desired. India’s drivers are considered among the worst in the world. More than 1.5 million people die on India’s roads every year and there seems little sign of this trend diminishing. With just one per cent of the world’s cars currently on India’s roads, almost 10% of road-accident related deaths happen there.

A disregard for basic safety, poor driving, livestock using the highways and areas with badly maintained surfaces all contribute to India’s road safety problem. If you are thinking of hiring a car and driving in India, plan carefully and always be on your guard when behind the wheel.

If you are involved in an accident, comply with the local traffic police if they are on the scene. If there are no police there, locals can get rowdy, and UK government advice is to leave the scene and go to the nearest police station. This is especially important if a cow is involved in the accident. This can quickly draw crowds of over-excited people.

Here The Car Expert looks at the most important elements to consider when planning to drive in India, with a broad look at its road laws, and we’ve included a handy checklist. As each journey is unique, always check that you have everything covered for your particular visit.

Basic rules

You must be aged 18 to get behind the wheel in India and, as a UK traveller, the likelihood is that you will be at least that. Take your driving licence with you and carry it at all times. Traffic police will often stop cars just to verify the identity of the user and you must be ready for this.

Just the licence card will do, as the paper counterpart is not required. However, you will also need an International Driving Permit (IDP) which you should obtain before travelling. There are three types of IDP available – for India you require the 1949 version. You can get one at Paypoint stores, priced £5.50. The British Government (Gov.UK) website has more information.

In most regions of India, you must be aged 21 to hire a vehicle but some companies will accept 18 years. For higher performance or more expensive cars you might have to be older. Drivers aged under 25 could be charged an extra ‘risk’ fee by some car rental companies.

Once all the paperwork is done and fees paid, the rental company will provide you with the necessary documents to show the vehicle is registered, taxed, meets pollution standards and that you are insured to drive it. Always carry personal ID such as your passport.

We don’t recommend any drinking of alcohol if you are going to drive, but you should be aware of the country’s limit. For car drivers it’s 0.3 g/l (0.3 milligrams) blood alcohol level. By comparison, it’s 0.8 g/l in England and Wales.

There are severe penalties for anyone stopped for drink driving, ranging from a 10,000 Rupee (£90) fine to two years in prison. If your actions lead to death or injury, the penalties will be harsher. The police can randomly stop and test any driver they wish.

Speed limits

Speed limits are shown in kilometres per hour (km/h) and vary according to state and even vehicle type. As a general rule they are: urban areas 70 km/h (43 mph), two-lane highways 100 km/h (62 mph) and interstates (motorways) 120 km/h (75 mph). Some highways allow 140 km/h (87 mph) so keep an eye on road signs.

Speed cameras are in use in and around main cities such as Mumbai, Bangalore, Goa and Chennai. Camera detection devices are illegal in India, and you can expect a fine plus confiscation of the device if you are caught using one. If your satnav shows where speed cameras are, switch off this function.

What to carry in the car

There are no rules governing what you must carry in your car as there are in many countries, but basic equipment such as a first aid kit and Hi-Viz vest are recommended, especially if you are planning a lot of driving. Your rental company might provide some of this equipment.

Don’t use a warning triangle if you break down. Local drivers won’t know what it is and it’s likely to cause confusion.

Seatbelts

Seatbelt rules are similar to the UK: if your car has them, they must be worn, front and rear. It’s the driver’s responsibility to make sure everyone is buckled up. Appropriate child seats are required to be used for any infant under 4 years old in the rear of the car. Those between 4 and 14 years must ride on a booster seat in the back.

Driving

One thing you won’t have to get used to when driving in India is being on the ‘other’ side of the road – they drive on the left, the same as in the UK.

Stay well over to the left and only venture to the right when overtaking and then move back again as soon as it is safe to do so. There are roundabouts in India (including the Swaraj Round in Thrissur, the second largest roundabout in the world) where you must give way to cars coming from your right. Signal clearly when you want to exit a roundabout.

You are not legally required to have daylight running lights on, but your rental car will probably have this feature anyway.

Rules for towing vary greatly but generally you can’t tow a trailer with a private car. The towing vehicle has to be classed as ‘commercial’. If you are able to tow, make sure you can see clearly behind you using your side mirrors.

Traffic signs

Traffic lights are similar to those in the UK in that they feature red, amber and green lights. You may not turn right on a red light such as you might in the USA. However, if you see a lit arrow, you can proceed in that direction but do so with caution.

A flashing yellow light means proceed ahead with caution, and you will find lights at an abundance of level crossings, which warn of approaching trains.

Most road signs are written in English along with the Indian language of that locality. Distances to destinations are shown in kilometres rather than miles.

Mandatory road signs are generally white circles with a red border. Many will be familiar to UK drivers but there are several unique to the nation including ‘Tongas prohibited’, ‘Bullock carts prohibited’ and ‘No vehicles in both directions’.

Blue circular mandatory signs include ‘Compulsory right turn’, ‘Compulsory cycle track’ and ‘Compulsory sound horn’.

Warning signs are white triangles with a red border and include a picture of a city (‘Built up area’) and four black circles (‘Blind persons likely on road ahead’).

Most information signs are green squares or oblongs while place names are blue. Similarly, signs for hotels, toilets and petrol stations are in blue, with a white insert. Parking instructions are yellow.

‘Give way’ is in a triangle and written in English while the almost universal ‘Stop’ is a red octagon with the word Stop in English, although this might be accompanied by a similar sign in an Indian language.

There are hundreds of toll roads across India, including the important Delhi-Faridabad Skyway, Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway and the Trichy Tollway. Most are fixed rate passageways governed by their length. However, the width of the route and whether they pass over bridges or through tunnels can have a bearing on the toll.

Fees are collected via toll gates which detect a FASTag – a reloadable device which lets drivers pass through toll gates without having to stop and find cash. The Government is trying to make this system compulsory. If it’s a busy day and you have to queue more than 100 metres from the toll plaza, you will not be charged the fee.

Fuel availability

Petrol and diesel are widely available across India. Diesel is especially abundant as many cars use this fuel. Fuel stations are usually manned by attendants who will do the filling up for you. They will often expect you to engage in conversation if you can. English is widely spoken across the country.

Parking

Town and city parking in India is difficult as many cities are packed with cars. Historically it has been very cheap or free to park on the street and drivers often leave their vehicles in bus stops, in parks, outside shops and across pavements.

Most towns have more cars than spaces to park, so authorities are trying to introduce more off-street parking areas to alleviate the problem. It is now illegal to park on main roads in urban areas, but side street parking is still free.

Prices vary greatly across the country, according to each province but to park for a day in Mumbai will cost 50 Rupees (46 pence). Don’t park near a junction, a humpback bridge, a bend or the top of a hill. Don’t block a traffic sign, entrance to a building or a fire hydrant.

Any of these offences can result in a fine for the driver or even a towing away of the car.

Emergency number

If your car breaks down or you have some other emergency, dial the appropriate services using the emergency number 112.

Checklist