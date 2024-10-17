Driving in Canada – what are the rules?

Second only to Russia as the largest country in the world, Canada is a land of interest and intrigue, stunning natural beauty and vast wilderness. Just right for a road trip, then.

If it’s breathtaking roads you’re looking for, you’ve come to the right place. Try the Sea to Sky Highway for long coastlines, mountain tops and huge green forests or the Trans-Canada Highway which goes through all ten of Canada’s provinces, starting in the west at the Pacific Ocean and ending in the east on the Atlantic. Then there’s Ontario’s Highway 60 for lush forests, long beaches and tranquil lakes.

But if the wilderness is not your thing and you prefer to drive into civilisation, Canada still has much to offer. Can country this size has, of course, hundreds of interesting towns and cities. The top 10 largest include capital Ottawa, Winnipeg, Montreal, Edmonton, Vancouver and Calgary, and you won’t be short of things to do in any of these.

Its history is rich and diverse, spanning thousands of years and encompassing the colonisation by British, French, American and other peoples, investigating the ‘New World’.

Today a large and diverse range of people live in Canada. Quebec has French as its first language while New Brunswick, Ontario and other regions also widely use that vernacular. And Canada is home to many different nationalities and cultures, reflected in its architecture, entertainment and cuisine.

It’s not just for vacations that Canada has proved popular – a centre for business, the country is well known for industries such as manufacturing, oil and gas extraction and construction. Tourism adds a healthy chunk of money to the country’s economy too and the nation warmly welcomes holidaymakers and travellers to see its stunning towns, cities and countryside.

But barren wilderness and plunging winter temperatures can bring their own pitfalls for driver and passengers and careful planning is required if you are going to do a big drive there.

Unless you own a car in Canada or a friend is going to loan you one, flying in and hiring a vehicle is the obvious option for UK travellers wishing to hit the road there and you’ll find a wide selection of car rental companies, such as Hertz, Avis and Alamo, operating from the country’s major airports, including Quebec City, Toronto and Vancouver.

With big open roads, and plenty of space to explore it’s important to get a car that’s right for you in terms of size and comfort. There will be a wide choice of body styles available including saloons, 4x4s, people carriers, SUVs (sport utilities) and estates.

Driving in Canada is a different experience from doing so in the UK: for a start they drive on the right hand side of the road. But there are lots of other differences too, in the way the British and the Canadians use a car, which makes carefully planning a driving holiday or business trip essential for your safety and enjoyment.

Despite its size, most road rules are the same across the country, but there are various regional differences in some highway laws, depending on which province you are in and it’s always worth checking with the local authority or car rental company on what you can and can’t do.

Here The Car Expert looks at the most important elements to consider when planning to drive in Canada, with a broad look at its road laws, and we’ve included a handy checklist. As each journey is unique, always check that you have everything covered for your particular visit.

Basic rules

They start young in Canada: you must be aged 16 years of age to get behind the wheel. However, that’s for a learner’s permit and there is a graduated licence system to ensure driver proficiency. In Alberta you can get a learner’s permit aged 14!

But for UK travellers, the likelihood is that you will be at least Canada’s standard age for a full licence – 18. Take your permit with you. Just the licence card will do, as the paper counterpart is no longer a requirement.

It’s recommended that you obtain an International Driving Permit (IDP) to drive in Canada, and this should be organised before you travel. Strictly speaking, you can go without it but if you are stopped by the police or are involved in any sort of incident it might make life easier to have an IDP. Apply for one through the Canadian Automobile Association (CAA).

In most provinces you must be aged 21 to hire a vehicle. In some areas, such as Quebec, it’s 18. Many rental companies will charge a younger driver ‘underage’ fee if you are not yet 25. Once all the paperwork is done and fees paid, the rental company will provide you with the necessary documents to show you are insured to drive their vehicle. Always carry personal ID such as your passport at all times.

Check for permission to go across the border into the USA in your rental car. Not all companies allow this.

We don’t recommend any drinking of alcohol if you are going to drive, but you should be aware of the country’s limit. For car drivers it’s 0.8 g/l (0.8 milligrams) blood alcohol level. By comparison, that’s the same as for England and Wales.

Drivers aged under 21 have a zero (0 g/l) limit. There are severe penalties for anyone stopped for drink driving, ranging from a Canadian $1000 (£560) fine to 10 years in prison. If your actions lead to death or injury, the penalties would be even harsher. Police can randomly stop and test any driver they wish.

If you are stopped by the police don’t get out of your car. Sit with your hands visible until you are instructed on what to do by the officer.

Speed limits

Speed limits are shown in kilometres per hour (km/h) despite neighbours the USA using miles per hour (mph). Limits can vary from province to province but for guidance the usual regulations are: urban built-up areas 50 km/h (31 mph), rural roads 80 km/h (50 mph), two-lane highways usually 100 km/h (62 mph) or 110 km/h (68 mph).

Some highways allow 120 km/h (75 mph) so keep an eye on road signs. If you’re driving past a school, it’s quite likely you’ll see a 30 km/h (20 mph) limit sign.

Speed camera detection devices are illegal in Canada except in the British Columbia, Alberta and Saskatchewan territories. Police regularly patrol for speeders and will wait just over hill crests and near darkened tunnels with their laser detectors.

Don’t use a mobile phone while driving or even when stopped at a red light, unless it is completely ‘hands-free’. Your satnav must be built into the car or securely affixed to the windscreen. Anything else and the police consider it ‘distracted driving’.

What to carry in the car

There are no rules governing what you must carry in your car as there is in many countries in Europe and around the world, but basic equipment, such as warning triangle, first aid kit and Hi-viz vest are recommended, especially if you are planning on a lot of driving. If you’re hiring, your rental company should have organised some of this.

Seatbelts

Seatbelt rules are similar to the UK: if your car has them, they must be worn. It’s the driver’s responsibility to make sure everyone is buckled up. Child seats are required to be used for any infant under 9 kg, while children between 9 and 18 kg must be in a forward-facing child seat. Children weighing up to 18 kg and less than 145 cm tall must be placed on a booster seat.

Driving

If you’re new to driving in Canada, start slowly and carefully over on the right- side of the road wherever possible. Canadian roads feature big cars and recreational vehicles (RVs) and you will be sharing the road with an assortment of vehicles that are larger than what you have been used to in the UK.

Only move over the left when you are overtaking and then move back again as soon as it is safe to do so. At roundabouts you give way to cars coming from your left. Signal clearly when you want to exit a roundabout. Indeed, you are required to use turn indicators whenever you are leaving any road to join a new one.

Canada has, like the USA, the ‘four way’ system to be used at crossroad junctions. Here, the first car to arrive is the first to go. If two cars arrive at the same time the car to the right has the right of way. When you think it’s your turn to proceed, move forward slowly to indicate that you are going – other drivers will be looking and expecting this. Let any pedestrians cross first and then move off carefully.

In cities don’t pass a school bus that has stopped and the same goes for trams that have pulled over to let passengers on or off. Always give way to emergency vehicles as soon as you can.

Your rental car will probably have driving lights on, but make sure they are working properly as most provinces require daytime running lights at all times. If you are planning on a winter tour, your car should be equipped with snow tyres specially for the job. In some provinces this is a legal requirement. Check with your car rental company about the rules for the area you are visiting.

Rules for towing vary greatly between provinces so consult the local authority’s regulations before hitching up a caravan or trailer. Generally, if your trailer weighs more than 4600 kgs you will need a different licence from the regular driver’s permit. Make sure you can see clearly behind you using your side mirrors.

Traffic signs

Traffic lights are similar to those in the UK in that they feature red, amber and green lights. In most places you can turn right on a red light if it is clear of other traffic and pedestrians. Don’t try this in Montreal though – it’s banned.

A flashing green light means you have the right of way to turn left across traffic. If you see flashing amber lights it means the lights are broken and you should treat the junction like it was a ‘four way’ stop. In normal use, lights go from green back through amber and to red. The time this takes depends on the speed limit of the road – the faster the speed, the longer the amber stays lit.

Most road signs are written in English but because of its history with France, many are also shown in French. In Quebec expect most to be French while in other areas you might find both languages being used.

Canadian signs are quite different from UK ones. Warning signs are usually yellow with black arrows or pictures. The sign for ‘heavy crosswinds’ features a man blowing on to the road. ‘Give way’ is a red triangle while the almost universal ‘Stop’ sign is the red hexagon, although it might say ‘Arret’ in French rather than the more recognisable ‘Stop’.

‘Deer’, ‘moose’ and ‘reindeer’ warnings all have their own picture – but whichever one, you know there might be wild animals ahead.

Information and direction signs are generally green with white lettering while mandatory instruction signs are green circles featuring arrows and pictures set on a white square. These will tell of mandatory lanes, vehicle prohibitions and arrowed directions which must be obeyed.

Prohibitory signs banning certain vehicles and turns are red circles with an arrow or picture crossed through with a red line. They include, ‘No right turn’, ‘No snowmobiles’, ‘No buses’ and ‘No parking’ (a large ‘P’). The ’No entry’ (‘Entrée interdite’) sign is the recognisable red circle with a white band across it.

There are some toll roads in Canada, particularly over bridges such as the Confederation Bridge (New Brunswick) and the Rainbow Bridge (near the Niagara Falls). The fee depends on how large your vehicle is and the time of day, so check carefully before travelling. Some tolls roads require a transponder while others will accept payment by credit card. Don’t stray into a ‘transponder’ lane if you are paying with a card – you will receive a fine as well as the toll.

Fuel availability

Canada is an oil-producing country, so you won’t have trouble finding either petrol or diesel while there, from more than 11,000 fuel stations. They are usually self-service: go into the shop and pay for your fuel first then return to your car and fill up until the pump switches off at the desired value.

Parking

Town and city parking in Canada is courtesy of a wide range of car parks. Prices vary greatly across the country, according to each province. You will also find short-term street parking available, paid for using coin machines.

In winter, this is not available in some areas because snow ploughs need to get through. Disabled permits issued in foreign countries are recognised by the Canadian authorities.

Most street signs will indicate where you can and can’t park, but never leave your vehicle looking in the direction of traffic. Don’t park within nine metres of a junction or 15 metres if it is traffic light controlled. Don’t stop within five metres of a pedestrian crossing or three metres of a fire hydrant. And don’t go anywhere near bridges, public entrances and railway crossings.

Emergency number

If your car breaks down or you have some other emergency, dial the appropriate services using the number 911.

Checklist

Must haves: Driving licence

International Driving Permit

Passport

Car rental papers and insurance Options: Warning triangle

First aid kit

Fire extinguisher

Hi-Viz jacket

Snow chains (if appropriate)

Spare bulb kit

Screen wash

Bottled water

Map or satnav

Phone power bank

Torch

Fuel can

