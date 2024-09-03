Driving in Switzerland – what are the rules?

Mountains, lakes, medieval villages, skiing and hiking trails – is there anything that Switzerland doesn’t offer? A small but beautiful central European country, Switzerland is rightly on the destination list of thousands of UK motorists.

Are you a keen skier? A mountain walker? Perhaps you like boating and water sports? Or maybe camping in some of Europe’s most stunning scenery attracts? Whatever the case, the land of the Swiss could be for you. And it’s easy to drive there.

Business also thrives in the country, with banking and finance among the top industries, while chocolate manufacture, watch making and the Geneva Motor Show are other reasons why, as a businessperson (or vehicle fan), you could be making a car trip there.

However, if you are one of the thousands of UK motorists who does choose Switzerland for a touring holiday, you’ll need some careful planning before hitting the road there. Switzerland is clean, peaceful and attractive and the country is relatively close to the UK. Landlocked between France, Italy and Germany, the Swiss border is reached courtesy of a lovely drive through French countryside.

But driving in Switzerland is a completely different experience from doing so in the UK, even once you have got used to driving on the ‘other’ side of the road.

It’s much more than that and planning a driving holiday or taking your car on to Swiss roads on business, requires careful planning and a good understanding of what you can, and can’t do behind the wheel while you’re there.

This isn’t just for your safety and convenience. Get on the wrong side of the Swiss police and you could end up with an on-the-spot fine or even confiscation of your car. So, for a relaxed and trouble-free excursion, it’s well worth spending a couple of hours planning your trip to make sure you have everything you need for your Alpine tour.

Here The Car Expert looks at the most important elements to consider when planning to drive in Switzerland, and we’ve included a handy checklist. As each journey is unique, always check that you have everything covered for your particular visit.

Basic rules

You must be 18 years or over to drive in Switzerland and you should hold a full UK driving licence. Just the licence card will do, as the paper counterpart is no longer a requirement. An international driving permit is not necessary either.

You’ll need to prove that you have car insurance cover so take your certificate with you (but you don’t need a European ‘green card’) and you must carry with you documents that show the identity of the car, such as a V5 registration certificate or ‘logbook’. Always carry your personal ID or passport with you too as you could be asked to show these.

The vehicle’s ‘home country’ must be displayed on it. A ‘UK’ sticker is acceptable, which can have the Union Flag incorporated in it, but a small UK badge on both number plates is also fine. The ‘GB’ symbol is no longer allowed, even within the European ‘golden stars’, and the same goes for country emblems such as the English, Scottish or Welsh flags.

We don’t recommend any drinking of alcohol if you are going to drive but it’s worth knowing the country’s rules on this. The drink drive limit is 0.5 g/l (also expressed as 0.05%) although for new drivers with less than three years’ experience, it’s 0.1 g/l (0.01%). By comparison, it’s 0.8 g/l in England and Wales. Swiss police can ask you to take a breath test at any time and the same goes for drugs testing. If you’re involved in an accident, a blood test for alcohol might also be required.

Speed limits

Speed limits are shown in metric (km/h) rather than imperial (mph). In built-up areas the top speed permitted is 50 km/h (30 mph). This should be well signposted. Moving out of built-up areas and on to more open roads the limits rise to between 80 km/h and 100 km/h (50 mph and 60 mph), depending on local authorities. Speeds can differ regionally so keep a close eye out for signs. Motorways have a blanket 120 km/h (approximately 75 mph) limit.

You are not allowed any kind of speed camera detection equipment when driving through Switzerland and that includes satnav units with the camera detection built-in. If that’s the case, make sure yours is disabled before you head off.

Swiss authorities don’t look kindly on speeders, and you could receive a steep fine for creeping over the limit. Go more than 10 km/h (6 mph) over the limit in a built-up area and you could face a 250 CHF (Swiss franc) fine – that’s about £225. Even a 5km/h (3 mph) indiscretion on a motorway can attract a 20 CHF (£18) penalty. Higher speeds will almost certainly result in a summons which usually means a minimum 400 CHF (£360) fine.

What to carry in the car

As well as the essential documents we have listed, you are required to carry or show certain other items in your car. You should always have a warning triangle inside the vehicle (not in the boot) in case of breakdown at the side of the road or motorway.

And talking of M-ways you must have a motorway sticker (known as a vignette) for your car, van, camper van or even trailer if you have one. They cost 40 CHF (£36) each and should be stuck inside the vehicle’s windscreen or, in the case of a trailer, on a visible part that can’t be removed. These can be bought online (e-vignette) or as a sticker which are available at petrol stations, post office and garages. There’s a 200 CHF (£180) fine (plus the cost of the sticker) if you’re caught without one.

If you wear glasses or contact lenses you are required to carry a spare pair in the car. Heading for the snow? You should have snow chains ready and be prepared to put them on when road signs tell you to. Make sure your headlamps are converted for travel on the right side of the road or fix converter stickers to the lenses to avoid dazzling oncoming drivers.

Specialist suppliers, such as motoring organisations, sell ‘European driving kits’ for around £25, which contain everything you are likely to need, including a first aid kit which is sensible but not mandatory.

Seatbelt and other rules

Seatbelt rules are the same as in the UK: if your car has them, they must be worn. It’s the driver’s responsibility to make sure everyone is buckled up and there’s a 60 CHF (£50) fine for failing to wear one. Children under the age of 12 and less than 150 cm in height must be sat in a European safety approved child seat.

Driving

Keep to the right-hand lane as much as possible but if you are overtaking do so on the left. Use indicators to move out to overtake and also when returning to the right-hand lane after passing a vehicle. You can pass on either side in a built-up area if traffic is moving slowly. Do not overtake anything if you’re approaching a level crossing

Similar to the UK, at roundabouts you should give way to vehicles already on them. Let buses pull away from stops if they are signalling to do so, while trams have priority in most places – the exception is where one is emerging from a B-road on to a major road.

Trams operate in major Swiss cities, such as Geneva, Lausanne and Zurich. If you want to pass one do so on the right where possible, although you can also use the left side if there’s no alternative and you’re not near a junction. Trams can be overtaken on either side in a one-way street.

Emergency vehicles with blue lights showing have priority over everything, rather like in the UK.

In built up areas, where there is a blind or sharp bend with limited visibility, you should sound your horn to warn others of your whereabouts. At night, flash your lights instead.

Traffic signals are red, amber and green and follow a similar pattern to the UK. However, a flashing amber light means you can proceed with caution, while a green arrow indicates you can turn in that direction and have priority to do so. A green arrow with a flashing amber light means you can turn but be aware of, and give way to, pedestrians. If the green arrow is pointed left, you can go, but should give away to oncoming traffic.

If you are towing a caravan ensure that your car and the ‘van don’t exceed 18.75 metres in length, 4 metres in height and 2.55 metres in width. Make sure you can see clearly behind you with the use of two wide rear-view mirrors.

Unleaded, diesel and LPG fuel is widely available. Fuel stations on main roads are usually open between 7am and 8pm while some motorway service stations stay open all night. Where forecourts are closed, automatic pumps are often available.

Parking

Local parking restriction signs vary between towns so look before you pull up anywhere. In addition to these controls, parking is not allowed in narrow roads, where visibility is greatly impaired, at bus or tram stops, along a solid yellow line, within five metres of a junction, five metres before and after a pedestrian crossing, on main roads outside of built up areas, or on a road with a solid white central line if there is less than three metres space between vehicle and line.

Many towns and cities use parking meters to control stays, allowing between 15 minutes and two hours parking at a time. You are not allowed to go back and continually replenish a meter with coins. Wheel clamps are not used in Switzerland but, where a car is deemed to be parked dangerously, it can be towed away.

Emergency number

Swiss motorways have orange emergency phones on them. In Europe you can also dial 112 and make contact with emergency services such as fire, ambulance or police, 24 hours a day. They will speak English as well as a number of other European languages.

Checklist

Must haves: Driving licence

Passport

Vehicle insurance

MOT certificate

V5 or vehicle ID

UK sticker or number plate markings

Vignette motorway sticker (if you will use a motorway)

Warning triangle Options: Headlamp beam deflectors

Hi-viz jacket

First aid kit

Spare bulb kit

Screen wash

Map or satnav

Phone power bank

Fire extinguisher

Torch

Fuel can

Bottled water

