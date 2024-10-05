Driving in the USA – what are the rules?

The fourth largest country in the world, the Unites States of America boasts an array of interesting and exciting roads on which to drive. Some routes are well-known while millions of others are tucked away and waiting to be found.

The Florida Keys, Lake Shore Drive in Chicago, Oregon’s Highway 101, the Pacific Coast Highway of California, Daytona Beach or the ‘grandaddy of all off-road routes’ the Sierra Nevada Rubicon Trail: whether you are looking for coastlines, forests, highways or mountain ranges, the US has something for every driver.

There’s so much to choose from. The country is massive, with the Pacific Ocean on one side and the Atlantic on the other, while the Gulf of Mexico nestles away down south. The sheer scope of the land mass in between is breathtaking – and a treasure trove of wonderful places to visit for a holiday.

Don’t let anyone tell you that the US doesn’t have history. First dwellers can be traced back many centuries and with the European colonisation of the 15th century, the English colonial settlement a hundred years later and the American Revolution following that, there is evidence of all this in the major cities’ architecture.

A huge and diverse range of people, nationalities and cultures makes the US an interesting place for music, entertainment and cuisine – food is varied and plentiful. It’s unlikely you will go hungry on a vacation or business trip in America.

Thousands of UK residents spend plenty of time in the States on business, not just in its major industrial centres such as New York, Chicago, Dallas and Seattle, but in hundreds of towns and cities right across the country.

Main industries include construction, energy, car manufacture, banking and the movie and music sectors of entertainment. Tourism is also a prime money-spinner for the nation and the local people are welcoming and friendly.

Love beaches, sun sea and sand? California is right there. Prefer skiing and snow sports? Head for Colorado, Utah or Pennsylvania. It can be searingly hot in the US and freezing cold. It just depends on where you are.

Flying in and hiring a vehicle is the only option for UK travellers wishing to hit the roads of the United States and you’ll find a wide selection of car rental companies, such as Sixt, Alamo and Enterprise, operating from the country’s major airports dotted across the nation.

In these rental offices you will find a big choice of saloons, 4x4s, people carriers, SUVs (sport utilities) as well as impressive muscle cars. Roads are big, wide and open so it’s easier getting used to driving in the US than in some European countries for example.

Driving in the USA is a different experience from doing so in the UK, mainly because the people there drive on the right side of the road. But there are lots of other differences too, in the way the British and the Americans use a car, which makes planning for a driving holiday or business trip vital to ensure your comfort and safety while there.

And because of its size, even though most of the rules of the road are generally the same across the entire country, each state will have its own take on the rules, and things can be slightly different as you cross state lines.

Here The Car Expert looks at the most important elements to consider when planning to drive in the USA, and we’ve included a handy checklist. As each journey is unique, always check that you have everything covered for your particular visit.

Basic rules

You must be between 16 and 18 years of age, depending on state, and hold a full driving licence to get behind the wheel in the US. Just the licence card will do, as the paper counterpart is no longer a requirement.

Some states will require you to have an International Driving Permit as well as your licence and this must be organised before you travel – you can’t get one while you’re there. Alaska, Virginia and Washington are among them, so check with the particular state department you’re visiting to be sure.

You will almost certainly be hiring a car in the States (as opposed to driving your own vehicle) and the minimum age for rental is 21 for most states, although there are a few exceptions such as Michigan, where the age restriction is from 18 years. Rental companies will provide you with the necessary paperwork to show you are insured to drive their vehicle. Always carry personal ID such as your passport at all times.

We don’t recommend any drinking of alcohol if you are going to drive, but you should be aware of the country’s limit. For car drivers it’s 0.8 g/l (0.8 milligrams) blood alcohol level. By comparison, that’s the same as for England and Wales.

US traffic police don’t carry out random breath tests and can only stop drivers if they have a reason for doing so, such as observing poor driving. One exception to this is the use of so-called ‘roadblocks’ which the police use for random breath tests, although these are quite rare.

If you are stopped by the police for any reason, don’t try to get out of your car. Wait inside until the traffic officer has approached and spoken to you.

Speed limits

Speed limits are shown in miles per hour (mph) as they are in the UK. For guidance, here are the most likely speed limits you’ll see, but these can vary from state to state so keep a close eye on road signs. For urban built-up areas it’s 30mph, driving near a school it can drop to 10mph, two-lane highways are usually 60mph and for motorways (freeways or expressways) it’s 70mph.

Speed camera detection devices are legal and accepted in many states, and you can make use of satnav-based speed camera alerts. Detectors are usually prohibited near airbases or other military establishments, so check local signage. And don’t use a mobile phone while driving unless it is ‘hands-free’. In some states using a phone while driving is banned entirely.

What to carry in the car

You must have a warning triangle in the car in case you break down: if you’re hiring, the rental firm should have organised this. Hi-viz jackets are not compulsory, but if there is one in the car it’s a good idea to put it on. The same goes for other equipment which would normally be expected in European countries such as fire extinguisher and first aid kit. They’re not required by law, but certainly worth carrying with you if you can.

Seatbelts

Seatbelt rules are similar to the UK in most states: if your car has them, they must be worn. It’s the driver’s responsibility to make sure everyone is buckled up. Across most of the country the recommendation is for children under 13 years of age to be placed in the rear seats of the car. Infants up to eight years old or 65 pounds in weight must be restrained in an appropriate child seat.

Driving

If you’re new to driving in the US, it’s best to stay on the right wherever possible. The US is the land of the big vehicles and it’s not unusual to be vying for space on a freeway with an assortment of huge SUVs, people carriers and pick-up trucks. It’s not the time to be driving a tiny city car runaround.

Be prepared to be ‘undertaken’ or passed on your inside too – this is perfectly acceptable on American freeways and, as long as you keep a close eye on your side mirrors and general surroundings, it works well in keeping traffic moving freely. US drivers are not known for using turn indicators when changing lanes, so watch for signs that a fellow motorist is about to do that manoeuvre.

You will usually give way to vehicles using the ‘main’ road as you approach a junction. Some junctions will have a flashing light instead of a ‘Stop’ sign. In this case, give way to the car coming from your left.

There are thousands of crossroads (four-ways) in the US, and these have a rule all of their own. The person who arrives first gets to go first. Then it’s the next person and so on. American drivers instinctively know how to do this and will wait for you but try to get used to this method so that you can move off quickly and safely.

Roundabouts are not as common as in the UK but where you do see them, give way to traffic coming from your left. Always give way to emergency vehicles as soon as you can.

Your car will probably have driving lights on at all times, but headlights should be switched on half an hour before sunset and for half an hour after sunrise.

Rules for towing vary greatly between states so consult the local authority’s rules before hitching up a caravan or trailer. Many require you to be able to see 200 feet behind you using your side mirrors.

Traffic signs

Traffic lights are red for stop and green for go, along with amber which shows when the lights are about go back to red – so you must be prepared to stop. You are allowed to turn right at a red light as long as there are no other cars approaching the junction. There will be road signs prohibiting this, where applicable.

We share the same language as the Americans, so all their signs are in English. But that’s where the similarity stops. US signs are quite different from UK ones. As well as the almost universal hexagonal ‘Stop’ sign there is also ‘Yield’ (give way) and ‘All way’ (all cars must stop at a four-way crossroads).

‘Go on slow’ means proceed slowly and carefully, while ‘Wait on stop’ means you must stop at a junction. Speed limit signs are usually white with black lettering and contain information showing different speeds for varying types of vehicles such as trucks, along with minimum speeds.

As well as the ‘No entry’ sign (often with the words ‘Do not enter’) there is also the ‘Wrong way’ sign, which should be treated as a severe warning. Parking restriction signs are white with red lettering while instruction signs, such as ‘Turn left’ are yellow with black arrows or symbols. The same goes for intersection instructions and advanced warnings such as ‘Traffic lights ahead’.

Where in the UK, drivers are used to the ‘Cattle’ warning, be prepared for many more animal signs in the US, including ‘Elk’, ‘Bear’, ‘Moose’, ‘Wild horse’, ‘Ram’ and even ‘Donkey’. Roadwork signs are orange while freeway direction signs are usually green with white lettering, with distances shown in miles.

There are many toll roads in the US, often referred to as ‘turnpikes’. As well as charges for using the roads, you might also have to pay to enter a city. Many of these tolls are paid for using traffic cameras with the charge sent to the owner’s account. Some toll roads have pay booths which take cash as well as cards. The fee varies according to destination and distance travelled.

Fuel availability

With so many cars in use throughout the USA it’s no surprise that there are millions of fuel stations. The primary fuel used is petrol (gasoline) but diesel is also available. Fuel stations are usually self-service: you often pay first at the pump or pay office (cash or card) and then fill up until the desired value has been reached.

Parking

Parking is fairly straightforward in an array of available car parks. You take a ticket as you enter the car park and pay on exit using a ticket machine. Depending on where you are there may well be on-street parking, some of which is free especially if you are away from a major town or city centre.

Look for the colour of the kerb – red means no parking, blue is for disabled parking only, white is for loading and unloading and green indicates free parking but probably for a designated time. Read roadside signs carefully. Where charges are applicable these could well be via a parking meter which will take cash and often cards.

Don’t park within five metres of a fire hydrant, on or near a junction (intersection), in a tunnel, on a bridge, within three metres of a railway track, in a disabled bay (unless you are entitled to), on a pavement (sidewalk), in front of a driveway, or facing the wrong way up a street.

Emergency number

If your car breaks down or you have some other emergency, dial the appropriate services using the number 911.

Checklist