Summary

The third-generation Nissan Leaf is a compact all-electric family car that is set to arrive in the UK later this year. It replaces the electric Leaf hatchback that was removed from sale in 2024.

Set to challenge the sales of compact family-friendly EVs like the Kia EV3 and Volkswagen ID.3, the new Leaf is a very important high-sales model for Nissan. It will soon enter production at the brand’s factory in Sunderland, the manufacturer hoping that the crossover will soon become “a British-built electric car icon.”

Two powertrain options will be available at launch, starting with the 52kWh ‘Standard’ battery option. This entry-level version can reportedly muster up to 270 miles on a single charge. The range-topper is the ‘Extended’ variant, which is powered by a larger 75kWh battery and can handle up to 375 miles without re-charging.

The UK motoring media hasn’t published any reviews on the production model just yet. Keep checking back in coming weeks as we continue to build this page with more information about the Nissan Leaf.

Key specifications

Body style: Small SUV/crossover

Engines: electric, battery-powered

Price: TBA Launched: Autumn/Winter 2025 (expected)

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Image gallery

Media reviews

This section will soon display the highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media.

The new Nissan Leaf has only recently entered production and the motoring media has only got their hands on prototype versions so far. We will update this page as soon as automotive outlets published scored reviews on production versions of the Leaf.

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of July 2025, the third-generation Nissan Leaf has not been assessed by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of July 2025, the Nissan Leaf has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the Leaf is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing if and when it takes place. Check back again soon.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

No data yet

As of July 2025, we don’t have independently verified data available for the Nissan Leaf. Check back again soon.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of July 2025, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Nissan Leaf to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Leaf, we’ll publish the results here.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Nissan Leaf

As of July 2025, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Nissan Leaf. However, this information is updated very regularly so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Nissan dealer.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Nissan Leaf, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

Alfa Romeo Junior Elettrica | BMW iX1| BYD Atto 2 | Citroën ë-C3 Aircross | Cupra Born | DS 3 E-Tense | Fiat 600e | Ford Puma Gen-E | Honda e:Ny1 | Hyundai Kona Electric | Jeep Avenger | Kia EV3 | Mazda MX-30 | Mercedes-Benz EQA | MG ZS EV | Omoda E5 | Peugeot e-2008 | Renault Mégane E-Tech | Smart #1 | Suzuki e-Vitara | Toyota Urban Cruiser | Vauxhall Mokka Electric | Volkswagen ID.3 | Volkswagen ID.4 | Volvo EX30

More information

More news, reviews and information about the Nissan Leaf at The Car Expert

Buy a Nissan Leaf

If you’re looking to buy a new or used Nissan Leaf, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car.

Lease a Nissan Leaf

If you’re looking to lease a new Nissan Leaf, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find a competitive deal.

Subscribe to a Nissan Leaf

Subscriptions are becoming a very popular way for consumers to try an electric car for a few weeks or months to help decide whether it’s a suitable alternative to a petrol car. If you’re interested in a car subscription, The Car Expert’s partners can help. (PS: What’s a car subscription?)