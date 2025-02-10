fbpx
Toyota Urban Cruiser

Toyota Urban Cruiser launch

Expert Rating

New car score:

-

This model is not yet available in the UK so we don't have a full Expert Rating report card. Check back soon.

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

-

Safety Rating:

-

Eco Rating:

100
%
A

Reliability Rating:

-

Running Costs:

-

Summary

The Toyota Urban Cruiser is a small electric SUV that will arrive in the UK in the second half of 2025.

The Urban Cruiser is Toyota second all-electric passenger car model, after the larger bZ4X SUV. Externally, it will be broadly similar in size to the Yaris Cross, but being an electric vehicle, it will have more interior and boot space.

Here in the UK, Toyota will offer the Urban Cruiser in three trim levels – its familiar Icon, Design and Excel spec levels from lowest to highest – and two battery sizes. The Icon will have a 49kWh battery, which is likely to yield a driving range of about 200 miles. The Design and Excel versions will have a larger 61kWh battery, which should push the official driving range to about 250 miles. These numbers will be confirmed closer to the vehicle’s launch.

Specification levels for all models are likely to be competitive with what other brands have to offer. Toyota expects the mid-spec Design model to be the best-selling version in the range.

At a UK media preview in February 2025, four “generously” sized journalists were about to sit comfortably in the car with impressive legroom and elbow room, although headroom in the back is pretty tight on the top-spec Excel model with a standard sunroof. We haven’t seen a lower-spec model without the sunroof yet, but it should be better.

The Urban Cruiser will be built as part of a joint venture with Suzuki, and will share its platform with the upcoming Suzuki e-Vitara. Both vehicles will be built in the same factory in India. Unlike the Suzuki, the Toyota will only be available with front-wheel drive, but this is unlikely to both too many potential customers.

UK orders are expected to commence by summer 2025, with the first cars likely to be delivered to customers in time for the next number plate change in September 2025. Pricing has not yet been announced, but it’s likely to start at just over £30K in line with similar small electric SUVs from other brands.

Keep checking back in coming months as we continue to build this page with more information about the Toyota Urban Cruiser.

Key specifications

Body style: Small SUV
Engines: electric, front-wheel drive
Price: TBA (starting price approx. £32,000)

Launched: Winter 2024/25
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

Toyota Urban Cruiser - overhead top
Toyota Urban Cruiser - rear
Toyota Urban Cruiser - dashboard
Toyota Urban Cruiser - boot split-fold

Media reviews

The first media reviews of the Toyota Urban Cruiser are likely to appear in the summer to autumn of 2025. Keep checking back for the latest updates.

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of February 2025, the Toyota Urban Cruiser has not been assessed by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

No eco rating

As of February 2025, the Toyota Urban Cruiser has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the Urban Cruiser is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing if and when it takes place. Check back again soon.

Running cost rating

Clear Vehicle Data logo close crop

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

No data yet

As of February 2025, we don’t have independently verified data available for the Toyota Urban Cruiser. Check back again closer to the vehicle’s UK launch.

Reliability rating

MotorEasy logo 600x167

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

The Toyota Urban Cruise is a brand-new model so we won’t have any meaningful reliability data for years to come.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops. 

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Urban Cruiser, we’ll publish the results here.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Toyota Urban Cruiser

The Toyota Urban Cruiser has not yet been launched in the UK, so no recalls have yet been issued for this model.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Toyota dealer.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Toyota Urban Cruiser, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

Alfa Romeo Junior | BYD Atto 2 | Citroën ë-C3 Aircross | Dacia Spring | DS 3 E-Tense | Fiat 600e | Ford Puma Gen-E | Honda e:Ny1 | Hyundai Inster | Jeep Avenger | Kia EV3 | Mazda MX-30 | MG ZS EV | Mini Aceman | Omoda E5 | Peugeot e-2008 | Renault 4 E-Tech | Skoda Elroq | Smart #1 | Suzuki e-Vitara | Vauxhall Mokka Electric

The small electric SUV segment is growing rapidly, with a host of new models recently launched or coming soon to the UK. Almost every major car brand either has a shiny new model available or has one on its way.

The Toyota Urban Cruiser is a small electric SUV that will arrive in the UK in the second half of 2025.
