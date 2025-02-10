Summary

The Toyota Urban Cruiser is a small electric SUV that will arrive in the UK in the second half of 2025.

The Urban Cruiser is Toyota second all-electric passenger car model, after the larger bZ4X SUV. Externally, it will be broadly similar in size to the Yaris Cross, but being an electric vehicle, it will have more interior and boot space.

Here in the UK, Toyota will offer the Urban Cruiser in three trim levels – its familiar Icon, Design and Excel spec levels from lowest to highest – and two battery sizes. The Icon will have a 49kWh battery, which is likely to yield a driving range of about 200 miles. The Design and Excel versions will have a larger 61kWh battery, which should push the official driving range to about 250 miles. These numbers will be confirmed closer to the vehicle’s launch.

Specification levels for all models are likely to be competitive with what other brands have to offer. Toyota expects the mid-spec Design model to be the best-selling version in the range.

At a UK media preview in February 2025, four “generously” sized journalists were about to sit comfortably in the car with impressive legroom and elbow room, although headroom in the back is pretty tight on the top-spec Excel model with a standard sunroof. We haven’t seen a lower-spec model without the sunroof yet, but it should be better.

The Urban Cruiser will be built as part of a joint venture with Suzuki, and will share its platform with the upcoming Suzuki e-Vitara. Both vehicles will be built in the same factory in India. Unlike the Suzuki, the Toyota will only be available with front-wheel drive, but this is unlikely to both too many potential customers.

UK orders are expected to commence by summer 2025, with the first cars likely to be delivered to customers in time for the next number plate change in September 2025. Pricing has not yet been announced, but it’s likely to start at just over £30K in line with similar small electric SUVs from other brands.

Key specifications

Body style: Small SUV

Engines: electric, front-wheel drive

Price: TBA (starting price approx. £32,000) Launched: Winter 2024/25

The small electric SUV segment is growing rapidly, with a host of new models recently launched or coming soon to the UK. Almost every major car brand either has a shiny new model available or has one on its way.

