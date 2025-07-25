Summary
The Vauxhall Frontera Electric is a small SUV that sits between the Mokka Electric and Grandland Electric in Vauxhall’s model line-up. The Frontera range also includes a petrol mild-hybrid version, which we have covered on a separate page.
The Frontera Electric has been warmly received by the British motoring media, picking up widespread praise for its spacious and practical interior, and its outstanding value-for-money. In a UK first, this electric SUV has the same upfront cost as its petrol-powered counterpart.
“The Vauxhall Frontera Electric feels well judged”, says Top Gear’s Peter Rawlins. “It blends the company’s now familiar image with the kind of rugged looks people favour these days, and above all there’s no arguing with the cost.”
That said, the Frontera Electric has unsurprisingly received some of the same criticisms levelled at the petrol Frontera. Parker’s Ted Welford notes that there is noticeable wind and road noise in the cabin at speed, and that the interior “feels cheap”.
The car’s battery range is also bested by similarly-sized rivals in the small electric SUV class, and the seven-seat configuration offered in the petrol-mild hybrid range isn’t available in the Frontera Electric range.
The UK motoring media hasn’t published and UK road tests on the Vauxhall Frontera Electric just yet. Keep checking back in coming months as we continue to build this page with more information about the family-sized SUV.
- Vauxhall Frontera (2025 onwards) – Expert Rating
- More Vauxhall Expert Ratings, new car reviews, news and features
Frontera highlights
- Same price tag as petrol-powered version
- Practical and spacious interior
- Comfortable ride quality
Frontera lowlights
- Rivals offer longer battery ranges
- Some cheap interior plastics
- Rather loud wind and road noise
Key specifications
Body style: Small SUV
Engines: electric, battery-powered
Price: From £23,995 on-road
Launched: Winter 2024/25
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA
Image gallery
Media reviews
Highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.
Featured reviews
“The Vauxhall Frontera Electric is a practical SUV with a cavernous interior and a competitive price tag, but it does feel cheap in places.”
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10Read full review
“The equal price between electric and hybrid versions is the Vauxhall Frontera’s stand-out attribute, although it offers practicality and reasonable running costs too.”
Model reviewed: Range overview (both electric and hybrid)
Score: 9 / 10Read full review
More reviews
Auto Trader
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 6 / 10
“It’s a family-friendly car with lots of space. While it’s better to drive than you’d expect, it still feels pretty cheap in places.”
Read review
Car
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“Game-changer is an overused phrase in the car journalist handbook but one that very much applies to the electric Vauxhall Frontera. This is perhaps the first genuinely practical EV that will work as a family car that is available for a sensible price.”
Author: Ted Welford
Read review
Carbuyer
Model reviewed: Range overview (both electric and hybrid)
Score: 8.2 / 10
“t’s a very spacious car for the class and will cater to those who need seven seats, but be aware that option is limited to the hybrid models. It’s comfortable for the most part over pothole-filled roads, but keen drivers better look elsewhere as it’s not particularly inspiring from behind the wheel.”
Author: Charlie Harvey
Read review
Electrifying.com
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 7 / 10
“There’s a lot to like about the new Vauxhall Frontera. If you’ve got a family and need space but don’t have a fortune to spend, this could make a lot of sense. There’s plenty of room, even for lanky teens or taller adults, and the interior space has been well thought through to make it usable.”
Author: Vicky Parrott
Read review
Parkers
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8.6 / 10
“If you’ve been looking for a new electric SUV but all have been previously out of financial reach, the answer is a definite yes. The Vauxhall Frontera represents staggering value for money, and the price parity between electric and hybrid versions means that financials don’t need to be a consideration between the two, you can just choose the one you like best.”
Author: Ted Welford
Read review
Top Gear
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 7 / 10
“The Vauxhall Frontera Electric feels well judged. Its driving manners exceeded our expectations, it blends the company’s now familiar image with the kind of rugged looks people favour these days, and above all there’s no arguing with the cost.”
Author: Peter Rawlins
Read review
Safety rating
Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP
No safety rating
As of July 2025, the Vauxhall Frontera Electric has not been assessed by Euro NCAP.
Eco rating
Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP
No eco rating
As of July 2025, the Vauxhall Frontera Electric has not been assessed by Green NCAP.
Running cost rating
Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data
No data yet
As of July 2025, we don’t have independently verified data available for the Vauxhall Frontera Electric. Check back again soon.
Reliability rating
Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy
No reliability rating
As of July 2025, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Vauxhall Frontera Electric to generate a reliability rating.
The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.
As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Frontera, we’ll publish the results here.
Warranty rating
New car warranty information for the Vauxhall Frontera
|Overall rating
|C
|56%
|New car warranty duration
|3 years
|New car warranty mileage
|60,000 miles
|Battery warranty duration
|8 years
|Battery warranty mileage
|100,000 miles
Vauxhall’s new car warranty is lower than average, and worse than rival brands in a similar price bracket as the Frontera.
The duration is three years, with a limit of 60,000 miles, which is pretty basic cover. In addition to the standard new car warranty, the this electric version has an eight-year/100,000-mile warranty for the battery components.
If you are purchasing an ‘Approved Used’ Vauxhall Frontera Electric from an official Vauxhall dealership, you should get a minimum one-year warranty included. If you are buying a used Frontera from an independent dealership, any warranty offered will probably be managed by a third-party warranty company and the terms may vary. If you are buying a used Frontera from a private seller, there are no warranty protections beyond anything that may be left on the original new car warranty.
If you’re looking to buy a used car that is approaching the end of its warranty period, a used car warranty is usually a worthwhile investment. Check out The Car Expert’s guide to the best used car warranty providers, which will probably be cheaper than a warranty sold by a dealer.
Recalls
Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Vauxhall Frontera Electric
As of July 2025, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Vauxhall Frontera Electric. However, this information is updated very regularly so this may have changed.
You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Vauxhall dealer.
Similar cars
If you’re looking at the Vauxhall Frontera Electric, you might also be interested in these alternatives.
Audi Q4 e-tron | Citroën ë-C4 | DS 3 E-Tense | Honda e:Ny1 | Hyundai Ioniq 5 | Hyunda Kona Electric | Jeep Avenger | Kia Niro EV | Kia EV6 | Kia Soul EV | Mazda MX-30 | MG ZS EV | Nissan Leaf | Peugeot e-2008 | Renault Mégane E-Tech | Vauxhall Mokka Electric | Volkswagen ID.4 | Volvo XC40 Recharge
More information
More news, reviews and information about the Vauxhall Frontera Electric range at The Car Expert
Buy a Vauxhall Frontera Electric
If you’re looking to buy a new or used Vauxhall Frontera Electric, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car.
Find your next used car with Motors. Find out more
Find your next new or used car with Auto Trader. Find out more
Find your next new or used car with Carwow. Find out more
Lease a Vauxhall Frontera Electric
If you’re looking to lease a new Vauxhall Frontera Electric, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find a competitive deal.
Personal contract hire deals from Leasing.com. Find out more
Personal contract hire deals from Carwow. Find out more
Personal contract hire deals from Select Car Leasing. Find out more
Subscribe to a Vauxhall Frontera Electric
Subscriptions are becoming a very popular way for consumers to try an electric car for a few weeks or months to help decide whether it’s a suitable alternative to a petrol car. If you’re interested in a car subscription, The Car Expert’s partners can help. (PS: What’s a car subscription?)
Car subscriptions from SelfDrive.
Find out more
Car subscriptions from DriveFuze.
Find out more
Car subscriptions from Cocoon.
Find out more