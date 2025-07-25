Summary

The Vauxhall Frontera Electric is a small SUV that sits between the Mokka Electric and Grandland Electric in Vauxhall’s model line-up. The Frontera range also includes a petrol mild-hybrid version, which we have covered on a separate page.

The Frontera Electric has been warmly received by the British motoring media, picking up widespread praise for its spacious and practical interior, and its outstanding value-for-money. In a UK first, this electric SUV has the same upfront cost as its petrol-powered counterpart.

“The Vauxhall Frontera Electric feels well judged”, says Top Gear’s Peter Rawlins. “It blends the company’s now familiar image with the kind of rugged looks people favour these days, and above all there’s no arguing with the cost.”

That said, the Frontera Electric has unsurprisingly received some of the same criticisms levelled at the petrol Frontera. Parker’s Ted Welford notes that there is noticeable wind and road noise in the cabin at speed, and that the interior “feels cheap”.

The car’s battery range is also bested by similarly-sized rivals in the small electric SUV class, and the seven-seat configuration offered in the petrol-mild hybrid range isn’t available in the Frontera Electric range.

The UK motoring media hasn’t published and UK road tests on the Vauxhall Frontera Electric just yet. Keep checking back in coming months as we continue to build this page with more information about the family-sized SUV.

Frontera highlights Same price tag as petrol-powered version

Practical and spacious interior

Comfortable ride quality Frontera lowlights Rivals offer longer battery ranges

Some cheap interior plastics

Rather loud wind and road noise

Key specifications

Body style: Small SUV

Engines: electric, battery-powered

Price: From £23,995 on-road Launched: Winter 2024/25

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Image gallery

Media reviews

Highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Featured reviews “The Vauxhall Frontera Electric is a practical SUV with a cavernous interior and a competitive price tag, but it does feel cheap in places.” Model reviewed: Range overview Score: 8 / 10 Read full review

“The equal price between electric and hybrid versions is the Vauxhall Frontera’s stand-out attribute, although it offers practicality and reasonable running costs too.” Model reviewed: Range overview (both electric and hybrid) Score: 9 / 10 Read full review

More reviews Auto Trader Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“It’s a family-friendly car with lots of space. While it’s better to drive than you’d expect, it still feels pretty cheap in places.”

Read review Car Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Game-changer is an overused phrase in the car journalist handbook but one that very much applies to the electric Vauxhall Frontera. This is perhaps the first genuinely practical EV that will work as a family car that is available for a sensible price.”

Author: Ted Welford

Read review Carbuyer Model reviewed: Range overview (both electric and hybrid)

Score: 8.2 / 10

“t’s a very spacious car for the class and will cater to those who need seven seats, but be aware that option is limited to the hybrid models. It’s comfortable for the most part over pothole-filled roads, but keen drivers better look elsewhere as it’s not particularly inspiring from behind the wheel.”

Author: Charlie Harvey

Read review Electrifying.com Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“There’s a lot to like about the new Vauxhall Frontera. If you’ve got a family and need space but don’t have a fortune to spend, this could make a lot of sense. There’s plenty of room, even for lanky teens or taller adults, and the interior space has been well thought through to make it usable.”

Author: Vicky Parrott

Read review Parkers Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.6 / 10

“If you’ve been looking for a new electric SUV but all have been previously out of financial reach, the answer is a definite yes. The Vauxhall Frontera represents staggering value for money, and the price parity between electric and hybrid versions means that financials don’t need to be a consideration between the two, you can just choose the one you like best.”

Author: Ted Welford

Read review Top Gear Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The Vauxhall Frontera Electric feels well judged. Its driving manners exceeded our expectations, it blends the company’s now familiar image with the kind of rugged looks people favour these days, and above all there’s no arguing with the cost.”

Author: Peter Rawlins

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of July 2025, the Vauxhall Frontera Electric has not been assessed by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of July 2025, the Vauxhall Frontera Electric has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

No data yet

As of July 2025, we don’t have independently verified data available for the Vauxhall Frontera Electric. Check back again soon.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of July 2025, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Vauxhall Frontera Electric to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Frontera, we’ll publish the results here.

Warranty rating

New car warranty information for the Vauxhall Frontera

Overall rating C 56% New car warranty duration 3 years New car warranty mileage 60,000 miles Battery warranty duration 8 years Battery warranty mileage 100,000 miles

Vauxhall’s new car warranty is lower than average, and worse than rival brands in a similar price bracket as the Frontera.

The duration is three years, with a limit of 60,000 miles, which is pretty basic cover. In addition to the standard new car warranty, the this electric version has an eight-year/100,000-mile warranty for the battery components.

If you are purchasing an ‘Approved Used’ Vauxhall Frontera Electric from an official Vauxhall dealership, you should get a minimum one-year warranty included. If you are buying a used Frontera from an independent dealership, any warranty offered will probably be managed by a third-party warranty company and the terms may vary. If you are buying a used Frontera from a private seller, there are no warranty protections beyond anything that may be left on the original new car warranty.

If you’re looking to buy a used car that is approaching the end of its warranty period, a used car warranty is usually a worthwhile investment. Check out The Car Expert’s guide to the best used car warranty providers, which will probably be cheaper than a warranty sold by a dealer.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Vauxhall Frontera Electric

As of July 2025, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Vauxhall Frontera Electric. However, this information is updated very regularly so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Vauxhall dealer.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Vauxhall Frontera Electric, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

Audi Q4 e-tron | Citroën ë-C4 | DS 3 E-Tense | Honda e:Ny1 | Hyundai Ioniq 5 | Hyunda Kona Electric | Jeep Avenger | Kia Niro EV | Kia EV6 | Kia Soul EV | Mazda MX-30 | MG ZS EV | Nissan Leaf | Peugeot e-2008 | Renault Mégane E-Tech | Vauxhall Mokka Electric | Volkswagen ID.4 | Volvo XC40 Recharge

More information

More news, reviews and information about the Vauxhall Frontera Electric range at The Car Expert

