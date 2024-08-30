Pricing for Vauxhall Frontera SUV announced

Vauxhall has announced the price list for its upcoming Frontera SUV which includes both hybrid and electric model options, and in what is a UK first, both powertrain options have the same price tag.

Based on the same foundations as the compact Citroën ë-C3 crossover, this brand-new family car revives the ‘Frontera’ moniker formerly used by chunky Vauxhall SUVs in the 1990s and early 2000s, and will sit between the smaller Mokka and larger Grandland in Vauxhall’s current SUV range.

Since we first covered the new Frontera in May, Vauxhall has revised the trim line-up down from three grades to two different trims – the entry-level ‘Design’ and the top-spec ‘GS’ (dropping the previously-planned range-topping ‘Ultimate’ from the new range).

Three powertrains will be offered, starting with the 100hp 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine and 28hp electric motor hybrid pairing. A slightly more powerful 136hp 1.2-litre hybrid will also be offered. The most expensive will be the 113hp Frontera Electric, which can reportedly muster up to 186 miles on a single charge.

Both the lead-in 100hp petrol-hybrid and 113hp electric variant will go on sale by the end of the year with the same price tag – around £23k. This makes the 136hp petrol-hybrid the most expensive powertrain option (before the arrival of a ‘long range’ electric model next year), costing just under £25k.