All-electric Volvo ES90 debuts

Volvo has unveiled its new ES90 family car – set to rival the battery-powered BMW i5 and Mercedes-Benz EQE – which is now available to order in the UK.

The new model bolsters Volvo’s UK range of electric car choices, which already includes the EX30, EC40, EX40 and EX90 – all of which are SUVs. So, what exactly is the ES90? “Some might say it is a saloon”, Volvo says. “Others will see a fastback, or even hints of an SUV.”

Similar to goals Citroën set when designing its C5 X model, Volvo says that its ES90 takes the best from all three categories to appeal to a wide array of buyers – the “elegance” of a saloon, the “adaptability” of a fastback, and the “spacious interior and higher ground clearance” of an SUV. Nevertheless, several motoring journalists are marking the ES90’s debut as Volvo’s return to the saloon market, following the retirement of the S90 in 2023.

The car’s exterior looks display the manufacturer’s latest design language, with the brand’s ‘Thor’s hammer’ headlight shape and C-shape tail lights on either side of the boot lid. LED lights also frame the rear window and Volvo says that the car’s wide boot lid – which opens to reveal 424 litres of boot space – makes it “easy” to load and unload heavy luggage.

The car sits on 20-inch alloy wheels as standard – though 22-inch alloys are also available – and the car comes with 22 litres of ‘frunk’ storage under the bonnet, which is ideal for storing the car’s charging cable. The car is just over three metres long from front to rear wheel, which is slightly longer than the EX90 SUV, and Volvo says this is to provide “extremely generous” legroom for rear passengers.

Speaking of charging cables, the car’s large 106kWh battery can gain 186 miles of range in a reported ten minutes using a 350kW rapid charging station. This battery comes with the all-wheel drive ‘Twin Motor’ and ‘Twin Motor Performance’ models, and is paired with two electric motors – one on the front axle and one on the rear – and can muster up to 435 miles of travel on a single charge.

The 449hp ‘Twin Motor’ can complete a 0-62mph sprint in 5.5 seconds, while the more powerful 680hp ‘Twin Motor Performance’ can complete the same sprint in four seconds flat.

The entry-level powertrain is the rear-wheel drive 333hp ‘Single Motor Extended Range’, which is powered by a smaller 92kWh battery and has a reported range of 404 miles from full charge. This is the slowest model to 62mph, taking 6.9 seconds from stationary. Regardless of the model you choose, top speed is electronically capped at 112mph.

Highlighting Volvo’s focus on safety, the ES90 is fitted with an “advanced array” of sensors, including one lidar, five radars, seven cameras and 12 ultrasonic sensors in order to help avoid collisions and road hazards. The car also comes with the brand’s driver alert system, which senses when the driver is not paying attention to the road and “steps in to support.”

Inside, the car comes with a panoramic sunroof with UV protection, interior ambient lighting, four-zone climate control, and a large portrait-oriented infotainment touchscreen with built-in google apps. Volvo adds that a premium Bowers & Wilkins sound system with Dolby Atmos tech is also available for an extra fee, and if you prefer driving silence, the brand says the ES90 has one of the quietest cabins it has ever made.

While the first customer deliveries are expected to arrive in the UK early next year, the ES90 is available to order now, with pricing starting at £70k for the ‘Single Motor Extended Range’ model. If you would prefer the top-spec ‘Twin Motor Performance’, that currently costs just under £88k.