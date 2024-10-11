fbpx
Expert Rating

New car score:

71
%
B

This model is still new so we don't have a Used Car Expert Rating score yet. Check back soon.

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

74
%
B

Safety Rating:

-

Eco Rating:

100
%
-

Reliability Rating:

-

Running Costs:

71
%
B

How are our Expert Rating scores calculated?

Summary

The Volvo EX90 is a large electric seven-seat SUV and the flagship model sitting at the top of the Volvo range, which arrived in the UK in 2024.

The battery-powered equivalent and eventual successor to the brand’s ICE-powered XC90 SUV, the EX90 has received a rather mixed bag of UK review scores, ranging from average to excellent.

“The EX90 is the best electric family SUV available right now”, argues Top Gear’s Ollie Marriage, while Parker’s Piers Ward adds that the SUV is certainly a “compelling package”, with “excellent practicality with world-first safety systems, underlined by a comfortable chassis that makes any long journey easy.”

This large Volvo hasn’t been a hit with everyone though. “In the UK, it’s too big, too heavy and too expensive” says The Telegraph’s Andrew English, also pointing out that the SUV is the most expensive Volvo model ever made, costing significantly more than its XC90 sibling.

Dave Humphreys of The Sunday Times concludes that the price “might shock some people, but what might shock others more is just how good it is to drive” when compared to cheaper seven-seat alternatives.

As of October 2024, the Volvo EX90 holds a New Car Expert Rating of B with a score of 71%.

EX90 highlights

  • Spacious and practical interior
  • Comfortable driving experience
  • Packed with on-board tech
  • Impressive performance

EX90 lowlights

  • Expensive, base price and up
  • Kia EV9 slightly more spacious in third row
  • Infotainment can be frustrating to use

Key specifications

Body style: Large SUV
Engines: electric, battery-powered
Price: From £96,255 on-road

Launched: Autumn 2024
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

Volvo EX90 front view | Expert Rating
Volvo EX90 rear view | Expert Rating
Volvo EX90 interior view | Expert Rating

Media reviews

Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express

+

Autocar

+

Car

+

Carbuyer

+

Carwow

+

Electrifying.com

+

Heycar

+

Honest John

+

Parkers

+

The Sunday Times

+

The Telegraph

+

Top Gear

+

What Car?

+

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of October 2024, the Volvo EX90 has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of October 2024, the Volvo EX90 has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the EX90 is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing whenever it ever takes place. Check back again soon.

Reliability rating

MotorEasy logo 600x167

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of October 2024, the Volvo EX90 is a brand new model, and thus we don’t have enough reliability data to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops. 

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the EX90, we’ll publish the results here.

Running cost rating

Clear Vehicle Data logo close crop

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

Battery rangeAverageScoreVariationScore
EV models362 milesA360 – 364 milesA – A
Electrical efficiencyAverageScoreVariationScore
EV models3.2 m/KWhE3.2 – 3.2 m/KWhE – E
Insurance groupAverageScoreVariationScore
All models45D45 – 45D – D
Service and maintenanceCostScore
Year 1£573D
Year 2£1,153D
Year 3£1,656D
Year 4£1,437C
Year 5£1,984C
Overall£6,803C

The Volvo EX90 can be a rather expensive car to own and run, according to whole-life cost numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data.

Lets start with the good news – the electric SUV’s average battery range of 362 miles (ranging from 360 to 364 miles) is very competitive when compared to the EV market at large. It’s not very efficient though – the car’s electrical efficiency (the EV equivalent of miles per gallon for a petrol or diesel car) is below average, but this is common for a model of this size.

The car’s insurance bracket is on the expensive side, as is its predicted servicing and maintenance costs. Our estimated servicing cost total of nearly £7k after five years of ownership is nearly £2k more expensive than the similarly-sized Kia EV9.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Volvo EX90

As of October 2024, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Volvo EX90. However, this information is updated very regularly so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Volvo dealer.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Volvo EX90, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

BMW iX | Hyundai Ioniq 7 | Kia EV9 Land Rover Defender | Land Rover Discovery | Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV | Range Rover plug-in hybrid | Tesla Model X | Volkswagen ID. Buzz

More news, reviews and information about the Volvo EX90 at The Car Expert

Electric cars – what’s on sale and what’s coming in 2024?

Electric cars – what’s on sale and what’s coming in 2024?

Volvo unveils all-electric EX90 SUV

Volvo unveils all-electric EX90 SUV

This page last updated:

This page contains links to some of our commercial partners. If you click on any of those links, we may receive a commission.

The electric Volvo EX90 is an attractive luxury SUV package with plenty of space and practicality, but its eye-watering price has been criticised.Volvo EX90
