The Volvo EX90 is a large electric seven-seat SUV and the flagship model sitting at the top of the Volvo range, which arrived in the UK in 2024.

The battery-powered equivalent and eventual successor to the brand’s ICE-powered XC90 SUV, the EX90 has received a rather mixed bag of UK review scores, ranging from average to excellent.

“The EX90 is the best electric family SUV available right now”, argues Top Gear’s Ollie Marriage, while Parker’s Piers Ward adds that the SUV is certainly a “compelling package”, with “excellent practicality with world-first safety systems, underlined by a comfortable chassis that makes any long journey easy.”

This large Volvo hasn’t been a hit with everyone though. “In the UK, it’s too big, too heavy and too expensive” says The Telegraph’s Andrew English, also pointing out that the SUV is the most expensive Volvo model ever made, costing significantly more than its XC90 sibling.

Dave Humphreys of The Sunday Times concludes that the price “might shock some people, but what might shock others more is just how good it is to drive” when compared to cheaper seven-seat alternatives.

As of October 2024, the Volvo EX90 holds a New Car Expert Rating of B with a score of 71%.

EX90 highlights Spacious and practical interior

Comfortable driving experience

Packed with on-board tech

Impressive performance EX90 lowlights Expensive, base price and up

Kia EV9 slightly more spacious in third row

Infotainment can be frustrating to use

Key specifications

Body style: Large SUV

Engines: electric, battery-powered

Price: From £96,255 on-road Launched: Autumn 2024

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“Classy, spacious, decent to drive and exceptionally refined, the EX90 is a fitting flagship for the Swedish brand.”

Author: Richard Ingram

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“There’s plenty to like about this car, and if the previous XC90s have shown us, a long life should allow it to mature to a very nice car indeed.”

Author: Mark Tisshaw

Read review Car + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The EX90 is comfortable, refined, practical and stuffed full of enough safety kit to salve any anxious parents’ worries. Even the frustrating touchscreen is showing signs of improvement.”

Author: Piers Ward

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.4 / 10

“There’s no doubt the Volvo EX90 is an expensive car, but it’s a classy, spacious and refined flagship SUV.”

Author: Charlie Harvey, Richard Ingram

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: Range overview

“The Volvo EX90 is a large, spacious electric SUV with excellent safety kit, but alternatives go further on a charge.”

Read review Electrifying.com + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Given that I’m normally a champion of the more affordable cars (I’m tight with my money, alright?!) that’s saying something. The Volvo EX90 really is sublime, and I want one.”

Author: Ginny Buckley

Read review Heycar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“Effortless power mixed with a classy and practical cabin, not to mention stunning levels of refinement and safety tech, all make the Volvo EX90 a hugely tempting proposition.”

Author: Phil Hall

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 10 / 10

“It’s hard to not be impressed by the Volvo EX90. A sleek, sophisticated and practical interior is complemented by an impressive performance and supreme levels of comfort and safety tech.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.4 / 10

“If you can find a way to finance it, the EX90 is right at the top of the class. It offers excellent practicality with world-first safety systems, underlined by a comfortable chassis that makes any long journey easy. With an impressive range of 300-miles in the real world, it’s a compelling package.

Author: Piers Ward

Read review The Sunday Times + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The whole package feels extraordinarily well executed, as it ought to given its starting price of just over £96,000. That’s upwards of £20,000 more than a Range Rover Sport. That might shock some people but what might shock others more is just how good it is to drive in comparison to those alternatives.”

Author: Dave Humphreys

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“In the UK, it’s too big, too heavy and too expensive. This is the first ever 100 grand Volvo. The EX90 represents a 20 per cent increase in price from the much-loved XC90 SUV in the UK.”

Author: Andrew English

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“As practical and cleverly designed as you’d hope from Volvo. The EX90 is the best electric family SUV available right now.”

Author: Ollie Marriage

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Volvo EX90 is comfortable, quiet, luxurious and practical, plus it offers a long official range from a full charge. It’s expensive, though, and other electric seven-seaters are more spacious and considerably cheaper.”

Author: Doug Revolta

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of October 2024, the Volvo EX90 has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of October 2024, the Volvo EX90 has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the EX90 is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing whenever it ever takes place. Check back again soon.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of October 2024, the Volvo EX90 is a brand new model, and thus we don’t have enough reliability data to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the EX90, we’ll publish the results here.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data Battery range Average Score Variation Score EV models 362 miles A 360 – 364 miles A – A Electrical efficiency Average Score Variation Score EV models 3.2 m/KWh E 3.2 – 3.2 m/KWh E – E Insurance group Average Score Variation Score All models 45 D 45 – 45 D – D Service and maintenance Cost Score Year 1 £573 D Year 2 £1,153 D Year 3 £1,656 D Year 4 £1,437 C Year 5 £1,984 C Overall £6,803 C

The Volvo EX90 can be a rather expensive car to own and run, according to whole-life cost numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data.

Lets start with the good news – the electric SUV’s average battery range of 362 miles (ranging from 360 to 364 miles) is very competitive when compared to the EV market at large. It’s not very efficient though – the car’s electrical efficiency (the EV equivalent of miles per gallon for a petrol or diesel car) is below average, but this is common for a model of this size.

The car’s insurance bracket is on the expensive side, as is its predicted servicing and maintenance costs. Our estimated servicing cost total of nearly £7k after five years of ownership is nearly £2k more expensive than the similarly-sized Kia EV9.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Volvo EX90

As of October 2024, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Volvo EX90. However, this information is updated very regularly so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Volvo dealer.

