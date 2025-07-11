fbpx
Newspress Awards 2024 wide

Automotive Website of the Year

Automotive Website of the Year

Newspress Awards 2024 wide

Automotive Website of the Year

Automotive Website of the Year

Find an Expert Rating: 
Coming soon

Hyundai Ioniq 9

Hyundai Ioniq 9 | Expert Rating

Expert Rating

New car score:

-

We're still preparing a full Expert Rating report card for this new model. Check back soon for the latest updates.

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

-

Safety Rating:

-

Eco Rating:

-

Reliability Rating:

-

Running Costs:

-

How are our Expert Rating scores calculated?

Expert Rating

New car score:

-

This model is not yet available in the UK so we don't have a full Expert Rating report card. Check back soon.

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

-

Safety Rating:

-

Eco Rating:

-

Reliability Rating:

-

Running Costs:

-

Summary

The Hyundai Ioniq 9 is a large upmarket SUV and the new flagship electric model in Hyundai’s UK range. While not on sale just yet, the SUV is expected to arrive in UK showrooms before the end of this year.

Built on the same foundations as the Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6, as well as its key rival, the Kia EV9, the seven-seat Ioniq 9 has been warmly received by the British motoring media based on foreign test drive review scores.

Praising the large family car for its “clever” design and practicality, Top Gear’s Jason Barlow says that the Ioniq 9 is “another Hyundai whose design flair is backed up by some genuinely useful thinking.”

While he conceeds that the SUV’s ride comfort is somewhat “choppy”, Carbuyer’s Charlie Harvey adds that the car’s driving experience is “very refined and quiet, while it feels more upmarket than Hyundais that have come before it.”

The UK motoring media hasn’t published many reviews on the Hyundai Ioniq 9 just yet. Keep checking back in coming weeks as we continue to build this page with more information about the seven-seat SUV, including Euro NCAP safety credentials and Clear Vehicle Data running cost numbers.

Ioniq 9 highlights

  • Long battery range from its large battery
  • Class-leading seven-seat practicality
  • Refined and quiet driving experience

Ioniq 9 lowlights

  • Rather firm ride comfort
  • Infotainment can be a bit frustrating
  • Lots of body roll in tighter bends

Key specifications

Body style: Large SUV
Engines: electric, battery-powered
Price: TBA (£65,000 expected)

Launched expected: Late 2025
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

Hyundai Ioniq 9 front view | Expert Rating
Hyundai Ioniq 9 rear view | Expert Rating
Hyundai Ioniq 9 front interior view | Expert Rating
Hyundai Ioniq 9 rear interior view | Expert Rating

Media reviews

Highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Featured reviews

“The Ioniq 9 gets most of the premium electric SUV character traits right, with a long list of kit, plush seats and plenty of passenger space.”

Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

Read full review
Auto Express

Dean Gibson

More reviews

Business Car

Carbuyer

Electrifying.com

Parkers

Top Gear

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of July 2025, the Hyundai Ioniq 9 has not been assessed by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of July 2025, the Hyundai Ioniq 9 has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the Ioniq 9 is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing if and when it takes place. Check back again soon.

Running cost rating

Clear Vehicle Data logo close crop

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

No data yet

As of July 2025, we don’t have independently verified data available for the Hyundai Ioniq 9. Check back again soon.

Reliability rating

MotorEasy logo 600x167

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of July 2025, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Hyundai Ioniq 9 to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops. 

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Ioniq 9, we’ll publish the results here.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Hyundai Ioniq 9

As of July 2025, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Hyundai Ioniq 9. However, this information is updated very regularly so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Hyundai dealer.

Awards

Significant UK trophies and awards that the Hyundai Ioniq 9 has received.

2021

  • Top Gear Awards – Best Seven-Seat Electric Car

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Hyundai Ioniq 9, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

BMW iX | Kia EV9Land Rover Defender | Land Rover Discovery | Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV | Range Rover plug-in hybrid | Tesla Model X | Volkswagen ID. Buzz | Volvo EX90

More news, reviews and information about the Hyundai range at The Car Expert

Hyundai Ioniq 5

Hyundai Ioniq 5

Everything you need to know about Hyundai

Everything you need to know about Hyundai

Hyundai i10

Hyundai i10

Hyundai Kona

Hyundai Kona

Hyundai Inster

Hyundai Inster

A dozen new cars to keep an eye out for in 2025

A dozen new cars to keep an eye out for in 2025

Hyundai Tucson review

Hyundai Tucson review

Hyundai Ioniq 6 facelift debuts

Hyundai Ioniq 6 facelift debuts

Hyundai Ioniq 5 N

Hyundai Ioniq 5 N

Hyundai Santa Fe

Hyundai Santa Fe

Hyundai Ioniq 6 review

Hyundai Ioniq 6 review

Hyundai Kona Electric test drive

Hyundai Kona Electric test drive

Buy a Hyundai Ioniq 9

If you’re looking to buy a new or used Hyundai Ioniq 9, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car.

Motors 600x300

Find your next used car with Motors. Find out more

Auto Trader logo 600x300

Find your next new or used car with Auto Trader. Find out more

Carwow logo 600x300

Find your next new or used car with Carwow. Find out more

Subscribe to a Hyundai Ioniq 9

Subscriptions are becoming a very popular way for consumers to try an electric car for a few weeks or months to help decide whether it’s a suitable alternative to a petrol car. If you’re interested in a car subscription, The Car Expert’s partners can help. (PS: What’s a car subscription?)

SelfDrive UK logo

Car subscriptions from SelfDrive.
Find out more

Drive Fuze logo 600x300

Car subscriptions from DriveFuze.
Find out more

Cocoon Vehicles logo 600x300

Car subscriptions from Cocoon.
Find out more

Used car finance

Looking for an alternative to dealer finance? The Car Expert's partners can help
We Finance Any Car 400x200

Used car finance from We Finance Any Car. Find out more

CreditPlus logo 2025 600x300

Used car finance from Creditplus.
Find out more

Carki logo 600x300px

Used car finance from Carki. Find out more

Sell your car

Do you have a car to sell? The Car Expert's partners can offer you a great price
Motorway 600x300

Get a free valuation in seconds from Motorway.
Find out more

Auto Trader logo 600x300

Get a cash offer for your car in minutes from Auto Trader.
Find out more

Carwow logo 600x300

The free, easy way to get 3,000+ dealers all over the UK bidding on your car.
Find out more

Best car rankings

The top cars in every category

The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, analysing millions of data points across the most important buyer categories to give you a definitive rating. We're adding more cars and more lists all the time, so keep checking back for the latest results.

Best small cars

Best medium cars

Best large cars

Best hot hatches

Best performance cars

Best EVs

Best small SUVs

Best medium SUVs

Best large SUVs

Best coupé SUVs

Best convertibles

Best coupés

Best MPVs

This page last updated:

This page contains links to some of our commercial partners. If you click on any of those links, we may receive a commission.

Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from
Motors

Insurance and warranty offers from Motoreasy

New car leasing offers from Carparison

Check a car's history with carVertical

Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2025 Immediate Network Ltd.
All rights reserved