The Hyundai Ioniq 9 is a large upmarket SUV and the new flagship electric model in Hyundai’s UK range. While not on sale just yet, the SUV is expected to arrive in UK showrooms before the end of this year.

Built on the same foundations as the Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6, as well as its key rival, the Kia EV9, the seven-seat Ioniq 9 has been warmly received by the British motoring media based on foreign test drive review scores.

Praising the large family car for its “clever” design and practicality, Top Gear’s Jason Barlow says that the Ioniq 9 is “another Hyundai whose design flair is backed up by some genuinely useful thinking.”

While he conceeds that the SUV’s ride comfort is somewhat “choppy”, Carbuyer’s Charlie Harvey adds that the car’s driving experience is “very refined and quiet, while it feels more upmarket than Hyundais that have come before it.”

The UK motoring media hasn’t published many reviews on the Hyundai Ioniq 9 just yet. Keep checking back in coming weeks as we continue to build this page with more information about the seven-seat SUV, including Euro NCAP safety credentials and Clear Vehicle Data running cost numbers.

Ioniq 9 highlights Long battery range from its large battery

Class-leading seven-seat practicality

Refined and quiet driving experience Ioniq 9 lowlights Rather firm ride comfort

Infotainment can be a bit frustrating

Lots of body roll in tighter bends

Key specifications

Body style: Large SUV

Engines: electric, battery-powered

Price: TBA (£65,000 expected) Launched expected: Late 2025

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Featured reviews “The Ioniq 9 gets most of the premium electric SUV character traits right, with a long list of kit, plush seats and plenty of passenger space.” Model reviewed: Range overview Score: 8 / 10 Read full review

More reviews Business Car Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Driving more sedately, the Ioniq 9’s cabin is a quiet and calming space, with handling and comfort in line with its passenger-first remit.”

Author: Guy Bird

Read review Carbuyer Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.6 / 10

“It’s very refined and quiet, while it feels more upmarket than Hyundais that have come before it. It’s let down somewhat by a choppy ride, and we don’t think the Performance variant feels particularly sporty, but it’s a welcome addition to the line-up and has an impressive electric range.”

Author: Charlie Harvey

Read review Electrifying.com Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“With its thoughtful design, practical interior and competitive pricing, the IONIQ 9 is well-positioned to take on its key rivals.”

Author: Ginny Buckley

Read review Parkers Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.8 / 10

“The Hyundai Ioniq 9 is a brilliant addition to the electric seven-seater market. With a spacious, comfortable interior, thoughtful details and flexible seating, it looks to be a serious challenger for our current class champ, the Kia EV9.”

Author: Jake Groves

Read review Top Gear Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Hyundai’s Ioniq 9 is both accomplished and clever. Its people-carrying, quasi-minibus remit means its design is less out there than the Ioniqs 5 and 6, but the result is still cool. More importantly, it’s another Hyundai whose design flair is backed up by some genuinely useful thinking.”

Author: Jason Barlow

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of July 2025, the Hyundai Ioniq 9 has not been assessed by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of July 2025, the Hyundai Ioniq 9 has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the Ioniq 9 is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing if and when it takes place. Check back again soon.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

No data yet

As of July 2025, we don’t have independently verified data available for the Hyundai Ioniq 9. Check back again soon.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of July 2025, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Hyundai Ioniq 9 to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Ioniq 9, we’ll publish the results here.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Hyundai Ioniq 9

As of July 2025, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Hyundai Ioniq 9. However, this information is updated very regularly so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Hyundai dealer.

Awards

Significant UK trophies and awards that the Hyundai Ioniq 9 has received.

2021 Top Gear Awards – Best Seven-Seat Electric Car

