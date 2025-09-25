Tech upgrade for large Volvo EX90

The all-electric Volvo EX90 SUV has been given a minor model refresh, including a faster battery charging speed and an expanded suite of safety tech.

While this model update doesn’t include any cosmetic changes, this is a significant hardware upgrade for the EX90, which has moved on to new 800V architecture – new tech that underpins the car’s powertrain, improving the car’s maximum charging speed, electrical efficiency and acceleration.

To be clear, this isn’t an ‘over-the-air’ update that can be remotely installed by current EX90 owners, this change has been made for car’s in the 2026 model-year which are rolling off the production line now.

800V architecture is fast becoming the industry benchmark that mainstream manufacturers are slowly rolling out across their model line-ups as electronic components steadily become cheaper to manufacture. Beyond the EX90, Volvo adds that its upcoming EX60 SUV and ES90 saloon models will also be 800V electric cars.

Originally launched with 400V architecture which could DC charge at speeds up to 250kW, the 800V EX90 instead has a maximum DC charging speed of up to 350kW. The manufacturer adds that it takes ten minutes of charging at that speed to top-up 155 miles of range.

Beyond the powertrain hardware, this update also introduces the electrochromic panoramic roof first shown off on the upcoming ES90. Occupants can adjust the transparency of this glass roof, helping to “reduce glare or boost privacy at the touch of a button”.

The car’s computer has also been upgraded with a quicker response time, and the car will display new safety alerts for slippery roads, hazards ahead, and accidents ahead. Other updates include improved automatic emergency steering on dark roads and the brand’s ‘Park Pilot’ assist for parallel parking. Unlike the powertrain changes, these car computer upgrades are offered to existing EX90 owners free of charge, although the work needed requires a visit to a Volvo dealership.