Summary

The Toyota C-HR+ is an upcoming mid-sized SUV/crossover electric car. It sits between Toyota’s other two electric SUVs, being smaller than the bZ4X but larger than the Urban Cruiser (also coming later in 2025).

Despite the name, the C-HR+ is a completely different car to the Toyota C-HR. That car is designed for petrol and hybrid power, while the C-HR+ is a purely electric car and is built on a different platform. It is quite different both inside and out.

The new Toyota C-HR+ will enter a hugely competitive electric SUV market, with pretty much every car brand having something to offer in this segment. It’s also the most popular segment for private EV buyers.

There will be three trim levels available (Base-spec Icon, mid-level Design, and top-spec Excel). The entry-level Icon will get a 167hp motor with a 58kWh battery, which should yield an official driving range of about 280 miles. The Design and Excel models get a more powerful 224hp motor with a 77kWh battery, which means the official battery range improves to about 370 miles (for Design) and 330 miles (for Excel). All of these numbers are subject to final confirmation before the C-HR+ goes on sale in the UK.

Toyota expects the mid-spec Design model to be the biggest seller, based on expected pricing and specification – and because it gets the best driving range of all the models.

Being a dedicated EV, rather than being based on a petrol car design, the C-HR+ benefits from more cabin and boot space. The interior layout is completely different to the C-HR, and is quite reminiscent of the Citroën ë-C4 with a low steering wheel and high-mounted display above it. The boot runs to 416 litres, which is notably larger than the 310-litre boot in the plug-in hybrid C-HR.

Full UK pricing and specification are expected to be announced later in 2025, ahead of the car going on sale in January 2026. First deliveries are expected in March 2026.

Key specifications

Body style: Medium-sized SUV/crossover
Engines: electric, single or dual motors
Price: TBA

World launch: Spring 2025
UK arrival date: Spring 2026

Toyota C-HR+ world premiere, front
Toyota C-HR+ world premiere, rear
Toyota C-HR+ world premiere, side
Toyota C-HR+ world premiere, dashboard
Toyota C-HR+ world premiere, boot space

Warranty rating

New car warranty information for the Toyota C-HR

Overall ratingC56%
New car warranty duration3 years
New car warranty mileage60,000 miles
Battery warranty duration8 years
Battery warranty mileage100,000 miles

Toyota’s new car warranty is pretty much the bare minimum offered in the UK, with a duration of three years and a limit of 60,000 miles. Other rivals in the price bracket do better (and in some cases, much better). Additionally, the battery components are covered by a separate eight-year/100,000-mile warranty.

Toyota does offer a conditional warranty extension programme for up to seven years beyond the end of the original new car warranty, with an overall limit of 100,000 miles (including mileage already accumulated in the first three years). However, this requires the car to be serviced by an official Toyota dealership every year, whereas your new car warranty is not restricted. Other restrictions also apply, so check with your Toyota dealer for full terms and conditions.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Toyota C-HR+, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

BYD Atto 3 | Citroën ë-C5 Aircross | Cupra Tavascan | Ford Capri | Ford Explorer | Hyundai Ioniq 5 | Kia EV5 | Leapmotor C10Mini Countryman Electric | Nissan Ariya | Peugeot e-3008 | Renault Scenic E-Tech | Skoda Enyaq | Smart #5 | Vauxhall Grandland ElectricVolvo EX40 | Volkswagen ID.4

