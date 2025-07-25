Summary

The Toyota C-HR+ is an upcoming mid-sized SUV/crossover electric car. It sits between Toyota’s other two electric SUVs, being smaller than the bZ4X but larger than the Urban Cruiser (also coming later in 2025).

Despite the name, the C-HR+ is a completely different car to the Toyota C-HR. That car is designed for petrol and hybrid power, while the C-HR+ is a purely electric car and is built on a different platform. It is quite different both inside and out.

The new Toyota C-HR+ will enter a hugely competitive electric SUV market, with pretty much every car brand having something to offer in this segment. It’s also the most popular segment for private EV buyers.

There will be three trim levels available (Base-spec Icon, mid-level Design, and top-spec Excel). The entry-level Icon will get a 167hp motor with a 58kWh battery, which should yield an official driving range of about 280 miles. The Design and Excel models get a more powerful 224hp motor with a 77kWh battery, which means the official battery range improves to about 370 miles (for Design) and 330 miles (for Excel). All of these numbers are subject to final confirmation before the C-HR+ goes on sale in the UK.

Toyota expects the mid-spec Design model to be the biggest seller, based on expected pricing and specification – and because it gets the best driving range of all the models.

Being a dedicated EV, rather than being based on a petrol car design, the C-HR+ benefits from more cabin and boot space. The interior layout is completely different to the C-HR, and is quite reminiscent of the Citroën ë-C4 with a low steering wheel and high-mounted display above it. The boot runs to 416 litres, which is notably larger than the 310-litre boot in the plug-in hybrid C-HR.

Full UK pricing and specification are expected to be announced later in 2025, ahead of the car going on sale in January 2026. First deliveries are expected in March 2026.

Key specifications

Body style: Medium-sized SUV/crossover

Engines: electric, single or dual motors

Price: TBA World launch: Spring 2025

UK arrival date: Spring 2026

Media reviews

The first media reviews of the Toyota C-HR+ are likely to appear in the winter of 2025/26. Keep checking back for the latest updates.

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of July 2025, the Toyota C-HR+ has not been assessed by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of July 2025, the Toyota C-HR+ has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the C-HR+ is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing if and when it takes place. Check back again soon.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

No data yet

As of July 2025, we don’t have independently verified data available for the Toyota C-HR+. Check back again closer to the vehicle’s UK launch.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

The Toyota C-HR+ is a brand-new model so we won’t have any meaningful reliability data for years to come.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the C-HR+, we’ll publish the results here.

Warranty rating

New car warranty information for the Toyota C-HR

Overall rating C 56% New car warranty duration 3 years New car warranty mileage 60,000 miles Battery warranty duration 8 years Battery warranty mileage 100,000 miles

Toyota’s new car warranty is pretty much the bare minimum offered in the UK, with a duration of three years and a limit of 60,000 miles. Other rivals in the price bracket do better (and in some cases, much better). Additionally, the battery components are covered by a separate eight-year/100,000-mile warranty.

Toyota does offer a conditional warranty extension programme for up to seven years beyond the end of the original new car warranty, with an overall limit of 100,000 miles (including mileage already accumulated in the first three years). However, this requires the car to be serviced by an official Toyota dealership every year, whereas your new car warranty is not restricted. Other restrictions also apply, so check with your Toyota dealer for full terms and conditions.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Toyota C-HR+, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

