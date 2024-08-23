Make and model: Toyota C-HR

Description: Small SUV/crossover

Price range: from £31,300

Toyota says: “The all-new Toyota C-HR combines stand-out styling, an engaging drive and class-leading efficiency with a focus on European customer expectations of premium quality and sustainability.”

We say: Toyota has overhauled its model range with striking new designs and the C-HR is no different, targeting the small SUV market.

Introduction

This is the second generation of the Toyota C-HR. Since the model made its debut in 2017, more than 840,000 units have been sold across Europe. It sits somewhere in the middle of Toyota’s range as a small SUV or crossover bodystyle.

The model was updated in 2023 to reflect the futuristic styling and technology-forward ethos of the rest of Toyota’s line up. The brand’s range includes an increasing number of hybrid options as well as its all-electric Toyota bZ4X SUV.

In our Expert Rating Index, as of August 2024, media reviews of the Toyota C-HR have earned the car an overall Expert Rating of B with a score of 65%. As the car was released recently, we don’t yet have a score for it as a used pick.

What is the Toyota C-HR?

The C-HR is classed as a small SUV or crossover so it sits in the same category as the likes of the SEAT Ateca, Skoda Karoq and Ford Kuga. The model is only available with basic hybrid and plug-in hybrid options so it’s designed to have good fuel economy and emit less emissions. When the C-HR first came to the UK there weren’t as many small SUV competitors but the market has grown as demand in this segment has increased.

The next model up from this in Toyota’s range is the RAV4 which also now comes as a basic hybrid or plug-in hybrid. Alternatively, if you’re ready to go fully electric, the bZ4X is Toyota’s first electric SUV which offers a range of up to 318 miles. For those looking for something even larger and more capable, the latest generation of the Toyota Land Cruiser will be available in the UK later this year.

First impressions

The curves of the previous generation C-HR have faded away in favour of a more angular design. It brings the small SUV’s styling closer to that of the bZ4X and emphasises Toyota’s new generation of futuristic looks. Unusually, the C-HR features two-tone paintwork on the higher trim levels which includes the roof and rear of the vehicle in black while the rest is a colour of your choosing.

Toyota positions the C-HR as an upmarket SUV with additional features to make the body look sleek. This includes flush door handles that pop out when you unlock the car and retract when you drive away. Inside, the focus is on the central touch screen and on top trim level options ambient lighting can be set to one of 64 different colours.

We like: Futuristic styling and colour options

We don’t like: Flush door handles are an unnecessary addition

What do you get for your money?

There’s five trim levels available: Icon, Design, Excel, GR Sport, and Premiere Edition. These all come with a hybrid engine or Design, Excel and GR Sport can be specified as plug-in hybrids.

Icon gets 17-inch alloy wheels, fabric upholstery, and an eight-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Standard safety equipment includes adaptive cruise control, road sign assist, lane trace assist and a blind spot monitor with safe exit assist which detects if you’re likely to open your door into the path of a vehicle approaching from the rear. As the entry point to the C-HR range, Icon starts from £31,300.

Design adds 18-inch alloy wheels, rear privacy glass, powered tailgate and parking sensors with automatic brake function. The driver’s display and the central screen are enlarged to 12 inches and it comes with a wireless phone charger. This trim level starts at £34,695 for the hybrid and £39,145 for the plug-in hybrid. From this level bi-tone paint finishes and a panoramic glass roof can be specified as optional extras.

Excel gets slightly bigger wheels again at 19 inches and bi-tone paintwork comes as standard at this level. In the front there’s sports seats with suede-effect upholstery, overhead there’s a panoramic roof and this trim gets a 360-degree view of the car. Additional safety features include lane change assist, front cross traffic alert, adaptive high-beam headlights, cornering lights and a driver monitoring system. For the hybrid option Excel starts at £38,160, and the plug-in hybrid begins at £42,610.

GR Sport starts at either £40,655 or £43,540 depending on which type of hybrid suits you best. It gets 20-inch alloy wheels, a head-up display and JBL audio. Unlike the other trim levels, GR Sport gets Toyota Gazoo Racing inspired exterior and interior styling. This trim can be specified with additional safety and premium packs to add features such as a panoramic roof, digital rearview mirror and lane change assist.

Premiere Edition gets all of the standard and optional features included in the Excel trim level with the addition of leather upholstery and bi-tone paintwork in Sulphur metallic with Astral Black roof and rear quarters. This top trim is priced from £42,730 and only available with a hybrid engine.

As standard, the C-HR range comes with a three-year warranty. After this point owners can extend their warranty period by 12 months/10,000 miles with a service at an authorised Toyota workshop. This can extend up to 10 years/100,000 miles as long as services after the three year mark are completed by a qualifying workshop.

We like: Distinct trim levels with good amount of optional extras

We don’t like: More expensive than close competitors

What’s the Toyota C-HR like inside?

In the front, the C-HR feels reasonably spacious and easy to get familiar with. The touch screen tilts towards the driver which makes it slightly closer to reach. Underneath, there’s a bank of climate control buttons which are intuitive and simple to use. There’s a small shelf in front of the passenger and a glovebox beneath.

In the back, head and leg room isn’t as generous as competitors. With a short driver in front it gives rear passengers a bit more leg space but the sloping roof also limits rear access with small rear doors and windows. Some cars in this class receive a folding centre console in the rear from the middle seat back which houses cup holders but these are instead integrated into the rear doors instead.

The boot is a decent size but it has quite a large lip to lift luggage over and doesn’t get an adjustable floor height. The plug-in hybrid versions have a higher boot floor but this is fixed and reduces boot room slightly. Regardless, the C-HR’s boot should be plenty big enough for daily tasks, weekends away and occasionally filling it to the brim for longer holidays.

We like: Well thought out media layout for the driver

We don’t like: Restricted rear leg and head room

What’s under the bonnet?

The C-HR is available in three different configurations: a 1.8-litre petrol hybrid, a 2.0-litre petrol hybrid and a 2.0-litre plug-in hybrid. The plug-in hybrid is the most powerful option and can travel up to 41 miles on electric only. This makes it ideal for short commutes and city driving. It comes with all the cables you need to charge at home using a three-pin plug or at a wall box. To get the most out of a plug-in hybrid, it needs to be charged regularly so you can maximise the use of its electric-only range and save fuel.

The basic hybrid options don’t have the facility to be externally charged so the electric-only driving range is limited to a few miles. But if you don’t have access to charging at home or work, or the plug-in model is outside of your budget, then the standard hybrids might be a better fit.

Whilst towing is unlikely to be a primary objective for most customers, all versions can tow up to 725kg so summer holiday trips with a trailer full of camping gear are sorted.

What’s the Toyota C-HR like to drive?

The steering and accelerator feel very light. It’s easy to manoeuvre the car and it only needs gentle inputs to go where you want it to. A one-pedal driving mode can be selected to make it easy to drive in stop start traffic or the brake pedal is very responsive with normal driving. Thanks to the hybrid power, the C-HR gets up to speed reasonably quickly and doesn’t feel like it’s lacking in power. Obviously, it’s not designed to be a sports car so if you put your foot down it can be a little noisy but for the majority of daily driving it’s easy to get along with.

Visibility out of the rear is a bit limited due to the sloping roofline so the reversing camera and mirrors help you get a good sense of what’s behind. Like an increasing number of modern cars, the C-HR has a number of pings and dings to alert you of various things such as the speed limit and lane-keeping assistance. These can be turned off through a menu in the driver’s display, but they have to be deactivated every time you get into the car thanks to new EU regulations.

As the C-HR range has various different wheel sizes, the smaller options are likely to provide the most comfortable ride. That’s not to say the larger wheels are uncomfortable but smaller wheels are generally more forgiving over potholes and uneven road surfaces. Standard safety equipment includes intelligent adaptive cruise control, lane departure alert, lane trace assist, road sign assist, blind spot monitoring, hill-start assist and eCall which automatically contacts emergency services in the event of an accident.

We like: Easy to drive and make the most of electric power

We don’t like: Restricted rear visibility

Verdict

The Toyota C-HR sits on the smaller end of the small SUV scale but it comes well equipped and it’s very easy to live with. The hybrid engine options give it great fuel efficiency which can be maximised with the plug-in variant. Inside, it has the right balance of modern and traditional with a large touchscreen display and simple climate control buttons.

For young families or those who occasionally have rear passengers, the C-HR fits the bill. It sits closer to a large hatchback so for extra rear passenger and boot space, competitors can offer more room. With access to charging the plug-in hybrid version could make a very economical ride but given its higher price point, the 1.8-litre basic hybrid should provide more than enough oomph, affordability and comfort.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Toyota C-HR, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

Citroën C5 Aircross | Ford Kuga | Honda ZR-V | Hyundai Tucson | Jeep Compass | Kia Niro | Mazda CX-30 | MG HS | Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross | Nissan Qashqai | Peugeot 3008 | Renault Arkana | SEAT Ateca | Skoda Karoq | Subaru XV | Suzuki S-Cross | Vauxhall Grandland | Volkswagen Tiguan

Key specifications

Model tested: Toyota C-HR Premiere Edition

Price as tested: £45,280

Engine: 2.0-litre petrol hybrid

Gearbox: e-CVT Power: 193 bhp

Torque: 190 Nm

Top speed: 112 mph

0-62 mph: 8.1 seconds CO2 emissions: 110 g/km

Euro NCAP safety rating: 5 stars

TCE Expert Rating: 65% (as of August 2024)

Buy a Toyota C-HR

If you’re looking to buy a new or used Toyota C-HR, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car

Search less, live more. We make finding the right car simple. Find out more Search for your next new or used car with Auto Trader. Find out more Discover great deals available on both new and used cars. Find out more

Lease a Toyota C-HR

If you’re looking to lease a new Toyota C-HR, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find a competitive deal

Subscriptions are becoming a very popular way for consumers to try an electric car for a few weeks or months to help decide whether it’s a suitable alternative to a petrol car. If you’re interested in a car subscription, The Car Expert’s partners can help. (PS: What’s a car subscription?)