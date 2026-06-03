Kia PV5 Passenger now offered with seven seats

Kia has expanded its all-electric PV5 Passenger range with the introduction of a new seven-seat model and a higher-specification ‘Elite’ trim grade.

The new PV5 Passenger seven-seater, which joins the existing five-seat version, introduces a more flexible 2-2-3 seating layout. Kia claims that this new layout offers generous passenger space across all three rows, while sliding side doors and a low step-in height should make access easier for children, older passengers and those with limited mobility.

Designed with families and taxi operators in mind

While the PV5 has been developed as a multi-purpose vehicle suitable for private buyers, Kia is also targeting professional users. While the five-seat version could only really be compared to other five-seater electric MPVs like Volkswagen ID. Buzz, the addition of a seven-seat version means that the PV5 becomes a practical challenger to the likes of the Ford E-Tourneo Custom and Mercedes-Benz EQV.

The new variant offers 318 litres of boot space with all seven seats in place, expanding to 785 litres when the third row is folded flat. Kia also claims class-leading interior dimensions, including over a metre of legroom and headroom.

Over 240 miles of range

Unlike the five-seat model, which is available with either a 52kWh or 71kWh battery, the seven-seat PV5 will be sold exclusively with the larger 71kWh unit. Kia says this will deliver more than 240 miles of battery range, with rapid charging allowing a 10% to 80% battery top-up in under 30 minutes when connected to a suitable 150kW charger. By comparison, the five-seat version can muster up to 256 miles with the same battery pack.

The PV5 also supports Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) technology on higher-spec models, allowing owners to power electrical devices directly from the vehicle’s battery — useful for camping trips, outdoor activities or mobile businesses.

New Elite trim joins the range

Alongside the seven-seat model, Kia has introduced a new ‘Elite’ specification above the existing ‘Essential’ and ‘Plus’ trims.

This new flagship trim grade adds:

Electrically operated sliding doors

Ventilated front seats

A surround-view parking camera system

Blind-spot camera monitoring

Side parking sensors

Full artificial leather upholstery

A premium paint finish included as standard

UK pricing

The PV5 Passenger range now starts from around £33k for the five-seat ‘Essential’ model with the smaller 51kWh battery. That version also qualifies for the government’s new Electric Car Grant, reducing its effective price by £1,500.

Pricing for the seven-seater in ‘Essential’ guise instead starts at £36k. Kia says details regarding grant eligibility for the new seven-seat variant will be announced at a later date.

‘Elite’ variants of the five-seater and seven-seater are priced at around £40k and £42k respectively.