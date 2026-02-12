Find an Expert Rating: 
Kia PV5 Passenger

Kia PV5 Passenger | Expert Rating

How are our Expert Rating scores calculated?

Summary

The Kia PV5 Passenger is a van-based all-electric people carrier that first arrived on UK roads in early 2026. The PV5 range also includes Cargo panel van variants.

Joining a slim field of battery-powered people hauliers that provide an alternative to the very competitive SUV category, the Kia PV5 has received an overwhelmingly positive reviewer reception from the British motoring media, highlighted for its cavernous interior space, comfortable driving experience and its affordability when compared to its all-electric rivals.

“It makes the cookie cutter crossovers that dominate our roads look cramped and unimaginative”, says the Top Gear team, “and makes the brilliant Volkswagen ID. Buzz look wildly overpriced.”

Parker’s Alan Taylor-Jones adds that, while the PV5’s driving range is “average” and the people carrier’s interior fit and finish is “functional rather than plush”, the Kia has an “excellent ride, huge boot, and generous equipment levels.”

While they is now an array of UK-based reviews on this model, we are holding off on giving the Kia PV5 Passenger a full Expert Rating score until we are able to collect running cost estimation for the people carrier. Check back soon!

PV5 Passenger highlights

  • Cavernous family-friendly interior
  • Comfortable and refined driving experience
  • Great value-for-money

PV5 Passenger lowlights

  • Rather slow acceleration from stationary
  • Longer battery range can be found elsewhere
  • Rivals are more luxurious inside

Key specifications

Body style: Van-based people carrier
Engines: electric, battery-powered
Price: From £xx,xxx

Launched: Winter 2025/26
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

Media reviews

Featured reviews

“The Kia PV5 Passenger is a solid first effort into the van-based people mover market from Kia. The exterior styling is very Total Recall-like and futuristic, while the performance is plentiful and battery range is decent. But it feels a bit spartan and workmanlike inside, and nothing like as appealing as a Volkswagen ID. Buzz. We’re expecting to see some more luxurious versions appearing over the next 12 months, which will be more appealing to family buyers. For now, it feels like a very smooth, quiet, airport taxi.”

Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10


The Car Expert

Stuart Masson

“If you’re looking for a spacious SUV but want something really affordable and don’t like to go the obvious route, give the Kia PV5 Passenger a look. It’s got a charm that most modern SUVs can’t touch, and it has all the practicality your family could ever need.”

Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

Carwow

Darren Cassey

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

Overall score: 4 stars
Date tested: December 2025
Adult protection: 83%
Child protection: 85%
Vulnerable road users: 64%
Safety assist: 65%

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of February 2026, the Kia PV5 Passenger has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the PV5 is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing if and when it takes place. Check back again soon.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

No data yet

As of February 2026, we don’t have independently verified data available for the Kia PV5 Passenger. Check back again soon.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of Kia PV5 Passenger, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Kia PV5 Passenger to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops. 

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the PV5, we’ll publish the results here.

Warranty rating

New car warranty information for the Kia PV5 Passenger

Overall ratingA98%
New car warranty duration7 years
New car warranty mileage100,000 miles
Battery warranty duration8 years
Battery warranty mileage100,000 miles

Kia’s new car warranty is better than average, and better/worse than rival brands in a similar price bracket as the PV5.

The duration is seven years, with a limit of100,000 miles. In addition to the standard new car warranty, this electric people carrier has an eight-year/100,000-mile warranty for the battery components.

Warranty on a used Kia PV5 Passenger

  • If you are buying an ‘Approved Used’ Kia PV5 Passenger from an official Kia dealership, you will get a minimum one-year warranty included.
  • If you are buying a used Kia PV5 Passenger from an independent dealership, any warranty offered will vary and will probably be managed by a third-party warranty company.
  • If you are buying a used Kia PV5 Passenger from a private seller, there are no warranty protections beyond any remaining portion of the original new car warranty.

If you’re looking to buy any used car that is approaching the end of its warranty period, a used car warranty is usually a worthwhile investment. Check out The Car Expert’s guide to the best used car warranty providers, which will probably be cheaper than a warranty sold by a dealer.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Kia PV5 Passenger

As of February 2026, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Kia PV5 Passenger. However, recall information is updated regularly, so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Kia dealer.

Awards

Significant UK trophies and awards that the Kia PV5 Passenger has received

2026

  • Top Gear Awards – Best Family Car

Similar cars

If you're looking at a new or used Kia PV5 Passenger, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Citroën ë-Berlingo | Citroën ë-SpaceTourer Mercedes-Benz EQV | Nissan e-NV200 Combi | Nissan Townstar | Peugeot e-Rifter | Peugeot e-Traveller | Tesla Model X | Vauxhall Combo Life Electric | Vauxhall Vivaro Life Electric | Volkswagen ID. Buzz

Automotive Website of the Year

Automotive Website of the Year

Expert Knowledge

