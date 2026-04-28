Summary

The Kia Seltos is a mid-sized hybrid SUV arriving in the second half of 2026 that will rival the Nissan Qashqai and Hyundai Tucson.

While the Seltos range will include both petrol and hybrid options in other markets, the SUV will be only offered with a petrol-electric hybrid powertrain in the UK. The system pairs a petrol engine with an electric motor, producing 154hp in front-wheel-drive form or 178hp with all-wheel drive.

This puts it broadly in line with key rivals, but a key difference is that the Seltos introduces ‘e-AWD’ electrified all-wheel drive, which allows torque to be distributed between axles electronically to improve cornering stability. It’s also the first hybrid Hyundai to offer vehicle-to-load (V2L), allowing the car to power external devices—something not currently offered on most hybrid rivals.

We are a few months away from the first UK-based Kia Seltos reviews. Once a variety of them have been published, and we are able to collect safety and running cost data, we will update this page with an Expert Rating score.

Key specifications

Body style: Medium SUV

Engines: petrol-electric hybrid

Price: TBA Launching: Autumn 2026

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Image gallery

Media reviews

Highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

There are no reviews on the Kia Seltos – foreign or UK-based test drives – to display here currently. Once reviews from the UK automotive media are published, we will update this section.

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of April 2026, the Kia Seltos has not been assessed by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of April 2026, the Kia Seltos has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the [Model] is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing if and when it takes place. Check back again soon.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

No data yet

As of April 2026, we don’t have independently verified data available for the Kia Seltos. Check back again soon.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of April 2026, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Kia Seltos to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Seltos, we’ll publish the results here.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Kia Seltos

As of April 2026, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Kia Seltos. However, recall information is updated regularly, so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Kia dealer.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at a new or used Kia Seltos, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Alfa Romeo Giulietta | Citroën C4 | Audi A3 | BMW 1 Series | Citroën C4 Cactus | Fiat Tipo | Ford Focus | Honda Civic | Hyundai i30 | Kia Ceed | Mazda 3 | Mercedes-Benz A-Class | Mini Countryman | Peugeot 308 | Renault Megane | SEAT Leon | Skoda Scala | Skoda Octavia | Suzuki Swace | Toyota Corolla | Vauxhall Astra

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More information

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