New Kia Seltos SUV set for UK arrival

Kia has announced that its new second-generation Seltos SUV will be coming to the UK – a hybrid family car that will rival the Nissan Qashqai and Hyundai Tucson.

Hybrid-only for the UK

While global versions of the Seltos will offer petrol and hybrid options, UK models will be hybrid-only. The system pairs a petrol engine with an electric motor, producing 154PS in front-wheel-drive form or 178PS with all-wheel drive.

This puts it broadly in line with key rivals. For example, the Nissan Qashqai’s mild-hybrid petrol engines typically produce around 140–158hp, while the Hyundai Tucson hybrid delivers higher outputs (around 230hp depending on version), but sits at the larger end of the segment.

A key difference is that the Seltos introduces e-AWD (electrified all-wheel drive), which allows torque to be distributed between axles electronically. It also becomes the first hybrid in the Hyundai Motor Group to offer vehicle-to-load (V2L), allowing the car to power external devices—something not currently offered on most hybrid rivals.

Size, space and practicality

At 4,430mm long, the Seltos is almost identical in size to the Nissan Qashqai, which measures around 4.425m.

Where it stands out is boot space. Kia quotes 536 litres, which is:

Larger than the Qashqai (typically 455–504 litres )

) Competitive with the Hyundai Tucson, which offers around 546–620 litres depending on version

Rear seat flexibility is also a focus, with reclining seats and a flat-folding load area designed to improve everyday usability.

Interior and technology

Inside, the Seltos adopts a layout similar to Kia’s newer electric models, with a panoramic display setup combining two 12.3-inch screens and a separate climate control panel.

Additional features highlighted in the press material include:

A head-up display

64-colour ambient lighting

Digital key functionality and over-the-air updates

A Harman Kardon audio system on higher trims

Compared to rivals, this places it broadly on par with the Qashqai and Tucson, both of which also offer dual-screen dashboards and connected services, although Kia is emphasising EV-style features such as V2L and app-based upgrades.

Driving and technology features

The Seltos is built on Kia’s latest platform, with updates to body rigidity and chassis tuning aimed at improving ride comfort and handling.

It also comes with a full suite of driver assistance systems, including:

Highway Driving Assist 2

Adaptive cruise control

Lane following assist

360-degree camera and remote parking functions

These features are similar to those offered in rivals like the Qashqai, which also includes advanced driver assistance and semi-autonomous motorway driving functions.

Positioning in the market

The Seltos effectively fills a gap between Kia’s smaller SUVs and the larger Sportage. Compared to rivals:

It offers more boot space than the Qashqai

Similar or slightly lower power than a Tucson hybrid, but with added features like e-AWD and V2L

A more tech-focused interior, drawing on Kia’s EV range

It is also worth noting that, unlike some competitors, the Seltos will not be offered as a plug-in hybrid or full EV in the UK, instead focusing on conventional hybrid technology.

Availability

The new Kia Seltos will be introduced in Europe during 2026, with UK models arriving later in the year.

Full UK specifications, trim levels and pricing are expected to be announced in Q3 2026.