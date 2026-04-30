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Kia K4

(2025 - present)

Kia K4 | Expert Rating

Expert Rating

New car score:

65
%
B

This model is still new so we don't have a Used Car Expert Rating score yet. Check back soon.

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

67
%
C

Safety Rating:

-

Eco Rating:

65
%
C

Running Costs:

62
%
C

Warranty Rating:

81
%
A

How are our Expert Rating scores calculated?

Expert Rating

New car score:

65
%
B

This model is still new so we don't have a Used Car Expert Rating score yet. Check back soon.

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

67
%
C

Safety Rating:

-

Eco Rating:

65
%
C

Reliability Rating:

-

Running Costs:

62
%
C

Summary

The Kia K4 is a petrol-powered hatchback and ‘Sportswagon’ estate car range that is now available to order in the UK, as the successor for the retired Kia Ceed.

The K4 range is now on sale in the UK, with several foreign and UK-based test drive reviews of the hatchback published online so far. The longer ‘Sportswagon’ estate is yet to undergo any reviewer scrutiny at the time of writing.

That said, the British motoring media have given the K4 a warm reception so far, Car’s James Dennison describing the hatchback as a “safe, well-equipped, spacious” family car that performs its intended role “in a highly convincing manner.”

Top Gear’s Alex Kalogiannis argues that the K4 is a modern and stylish family car that is “more vibrant and pleasant to be around than other cars at the sub-30k price point, which overwhelm with mediocrity.”

While the standard petrol-manual model offers good value-for-money, the Carwow team adds that “prices increase drastically up the range” and the trim list on offer gets rather confusing. Reviewers also found the car’s performance to be rather reserved but not underwhelming, and some argue that the car’s ride quality is rather firm.

As of April 2026, the Kia K4 holds a New Car Expert Rating of B with a score of 65%.

K4 highlights

  • Competitive entry-level model pricing
  • Spacious interior and boot
  • Well-equipped as standard

K4 lowlights

  • Pricing gets steep moving up the range
  • Rather firm ride quality
  • Not all that fun to drive

Key specifications

Body style: Medium hatchback and estate
Engines: petrol, petrol mild-hybrid
Price: From £26,045 on-road

Launched: Winter 2025/26
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

Kia K4 front view | Expert Rating
Kia K4 rear view | Expert Rating
Kia K4 front interior view | Expert Rating
Kia K4 rear interior view | Expert Rating
Kia K4 boot view | Expert Rating

Media reviews

Highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Featured reviews

“The Kia K4 is a good-looking car, but more importantly it ticks all of the important boxes for family transport.”

Model reviewed: 1.0-litre petrol automatic Pure

Score: 6.8 / 10

Read full review
The Car Expert

Andrew Charman

“The Kia K4 is a really spacious and comfortable family hatchback, but the engine line-up is rather underwhelming and it’s not great in the corners.”

Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

Read full review
Carwow

Tom Wiltshire

More reviews

Auto Express

Car

Evo

Honest John

Parkers

Top Gear

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of April 2026, the Kia K4 has not been assessed by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of April 2026, the Kia K4 has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

Running cost rating

Clear Vehicle Data logo close crop

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

Fuel consumptionAverageScore
Petrol models47 mpgC
CO₂ outputAverageScoreVariationScore
Petrol models137 g/kmC
Insurance groupAverageScoreVariationScore
All models20B

The Kia K4 is a relatively affordable car to own and run, according to whole-life cost numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data.

Our running cost picture for the K4 is rather light at the moment, but we can report that the average fuel consumption of petrol versions of the hatchback is 47mpg, which is fairly average for a pure petrol family car of his size.

The car’s estimated insurance premiums bracket is also on the cheaper side of average.

Reliability rating

MotorEasy logo 600x167

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of April 2026, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Kia K4 to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops. 

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the K4, we’ll publish the results here.

Warranty rating

Overall ratingA81%
New car warranty duration7 years
New car warranty mileage100,000 miles
Battery warranty duration0 years
Battery warranty mileage0 miles

Kia’s new car warranty is better than average, and better than rival brands in a similar price bracket as the K4.

The duration is seven years, with a limit of 100,000 miles.

Warranty on a used Kia K4

  • If you are buying an ‘Approved Used’ Kia K4 from an official Kia dealership, you will get a minimum 12-month warranty included.
  • If you are buying a used Kia K4 from an independent dealership, any warranty offered will vary and will probably be managed by a third-party warranty company.
  • If you are buying a used Kia K4 from a private seller, there are no warranty protections beyond any remaining portion of the original new car warranty.

If you’re looking to buy any used car that is approaching the end of its warranty period, a used car warranty is usually a worthwhile investment. Check out The Car Expert’s guide to the best used car warranty providers, which will probably be cheaper than a warranty sold by a dealer.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Kia K4

As of April 2026, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Kia K4. However, recall information is updated regularly, so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Kia dealer.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at a new or used Kia K4, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Audi A3 | Citroën C4 | Ford Focus | Honda Civic | Hyundai i30 | Mazda 3 | Mini Cooper 5-Door | Peugeot 308 | SEAT Leon | Skoda Scala | Skoda Octavia | Toyota Corolla | Vauxhall Astra | Volkswagen Golf

More information

More news, reviews and information about the Kia K4 at The Car Expert

Kia K4 review – first UK drive

Kia K4 review – first UK drive

Kia K4 range expanded with new estate model

Kia K4 range expanded with new estate model

New Kia K4 hatchback arriving this year

New Kia K4 hatchback arriving this year

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Subscribe to a Kia K4

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The petrol-powered Kia K4 is a mid-sized hatchback and estate range that ticks all the family car boxes, though its not all that fun to drive.Kia K4

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