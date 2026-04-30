Summary

The Kia K4 is a petrol-powered hatchback and ‘Sportswagon’ estate car range that is now available to order in the UK, as the successor for the retired Kia Ceed.

The K4 range is now on sale in the UK, with several foreign and UK-based test drive reviews of the hatchback published online so far. The longer ‘Sportswagon’ estate is yet to undergo any reviewer scrutiny at the time of writing.

That said, the British motoring media have given the K4 a warm reception so far, Car’s James Dennison describing the hatchback as a “safe, well-equipped, spacious” family car that performs its intended role “in a highly convincing manner.”

Top Gear’s Alex Kalogiannis argues that the K4 is a modern and stylish family car that is “more vibrant and pleasant to be around than other cars at the sub-30k price point, which overwhelm with mediocrity.”

While the standard petrol-manual model offers good value-for-money, the Carwow team adds that “prices increase drastically up the range” and the trim list on offer gets rather confusing. Reviewers also found the car’s performance to be rather reserved but not underwhelming, and some argue that the car’s ride quality is rather firm.

As of April 2026, the Kia K4 holds a New Car Expert Rating of B with a score of 65%.

K4 highlights Competitive entry-level model pricing

Spacious interior and boot

Well-equipped as standard K4 lowlights Pricing gets steep moving up the range

Rather firm ride quality

Not all that fun to drive

Key specifications

Body style: Medium hatchback and estate

Engines: petrol, petrol mild-hybrid

Price: From £26,045 on-road Launched: Winter 2025/26

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Image gallery

Media reviews

Highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Featured reviews “The Kia K4 is a good-looking car, but more importantly it ticks all of the important boxes for family transport.” Model reviewed: 1.0-litre petrol automatic Pure Score: 6.8 / 10 Read full review

“The Kia K4 is a really spacious and comfortable family hatchback, but the engine line-up is rather underwhelming and it’s not great in the corners.” Model reviewed: Range overview Score: 7 / 10 Read full review

More reviews Auto Express Model reviewed: K4 hatchback

Score: 8 / 10

“Kia is swimming against the tide with the K4. As well as offering its brand-new family option with petrol power, it is defiantly resisting the SUV trend.”

Author: Thomas Geiger

Read review Car Model reviewed: K4 hatchback

Score: 8 / 10

“The K4 offers a safe, well-equipped, spacious option that’s available from a good price and delivers an unrivalled warranty. It’s unlikely to be anyone’s dream car, but the K4 performs its role in a highly convincing manner.”

Author: James Dennison

Read review Evo Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

” It’s not groundbreaking by any metric, but it does offer a familiarity that some customers will appreciate, while being compliant and comfortable in its lower specs. As far as driving dynamics are concerned it certainly doesn’t fill the void left by the Focus, but it’s still a rounded and credible alternative to the Golf.”

Author: Yousuf Ashraf

Read review Honest John Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Much like the Ceed it replaces, the Kia K4 is a very competitive hatchback that’s easy and comfortable to drive while being (mostly) practical. The main draw is the value for money it offers, making the Volkswagen Golf look a little expensive.”

Read review Parkers Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6.8 / 10

“A K4 is a very different proposition to the old Ceed hatchback, but not necessarily any better overall. Worth considering if it suits your needs, but not a front-runner in the class.”

Author: Alan Taylor-Jones

Read review Top Gear Model reviewed: K4 hatchback

Score: 7 / 10

“The Kia K4 is a modern, stylish sedan with a bottom line that’s just as attractive. In an era where sedans are a threatened species of sorts, it stands out as a particularly fresh, almost exciting find.”

Author: Alex Kalogiannis

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of April 2026, the Kia K4 has not been assessed by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of April 2026, the Kia K4 has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data Fuel consumption Average Score Petrol models 47 mpg C CO₂ output Average Score Variation Score Petrol models 137 g/km C Insurance group Average Score Variation Score All models 20 B

The Kia K4 is a relatively affordable car to own and run, according to whole-life cost numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data.

Our running cost picture for the K4 is rather light at the moment, but we can report that the average fuel consumption of petrol versions of the hatchback is 47mpg, which is fairly average for a pure petrol family car of his size.

The car’s estimated insurance premiums bracket is also on the cheaper side of average.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of April 2026, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Kia K4 to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the K4, we’ll publish the results here.

Warranty rating

Overall rating A 81% New car warranty duration 7 years New car warranty mileage 100,000 miles Battery warranty duration 0 years Battery warranty mileage 0 miles

Kia’s new car warranty is better than average, and better than rival brands in a similar price bracket as the K4.

The duration is seven years, with a limit of 100,000 miles.

Warranty on a used Kia K4

If you are buying an ‘Approved Used’ Kia K4 from an official Kia dealership, you will get a minimum 12-month warranty included.

If you are buying a used Kia K4 from an independent dealership, any warranty offered will vary and will probably be managed by a third-party warranty company.

If you are buying a used Kia K4 from a private seller, there are no warranty protections beyond any remaining portion of the original new car warranty.

If you’re looking to buy any used car that is approaching the end of its warranty period, a used car warranty is usually a worthwhile investment. Check out The Car Expert’s guide to the best used car warranty providers, which will probably be cheaper than a warranty sold by a dealer.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Kia K4

As of April 2026, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Kia K4. However, recall information is updated regularly, so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Kia dealer.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at a new or used Kia K4, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Audi A3 | Citroën C4 | Ford Focus | Honda Civic | Hyundai i30 | Mazda 3 | Mini Cooper 5-Door | Peugeot 308 | SEAT Leon | Skoda Scala | Skoda Octavia | Toyota Corolla | Vauxhall Astra | Volkswagen Golf

More information

More news, reviews and information about the Kia K4 at The Car Expert

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